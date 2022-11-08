Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
‘Catch as Catch Can’ Off Broadway Review: Mia Chung’s Play Examines Racism at the Coffee Klatsch
Keen dialogue and sharp performances lift the early moments of this new play
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
Famed Rapper Dies
Famed rapper Hurricane G has reportedly died at the age of 52, the Los Angeles Times reports. Hurricane G, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, reportedly died following a battle with lung cancer. Her cancer diagnosis was announced by her daughter in May.
Jeremy Strong and James Gray Hug It Out for TheWrap (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The director and actor join forces in the acclaimed family drama "Armageddon Time"
Steven Spielberg Is Still a Theatrical Diehard, But Admits He’d Now Consider a Streaming Release for ‘The Post’
Steven Spielberg has long been a champion of theatrical exhibition, and that hasn’t changed. But post-pandemic, the Oscar-winning director now admits there’s at least one past film of his that he’d consider making for a streamer. “Speaking very honestly, I made ‘The Post’ [about the Pentagon Papers]...
Castle Rock Greenlights ‘Wind River’ Sequel With ‘Cleopatra’ Director Kari Skogland Attached
Martin Sensmeier to reprise role of Chris Hanson from the 2017 Taylor Sheridan crime drama
Sony’s ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Lands Rare China Release
The Reese Witherspoon-produced drama expands its international theatrical run Nov. 25
‘Grey’s Anatomy': Dates Set for Ellen Pompeo’s Final Episodes as a Main Cast Member
On the final new episode of 2022, “Grey’s Anatomy” set in motion star Ellen Pompeo’s departure as a member of the main cast — and revealed the dates of her final two episodes. Pompeo — who plays lead character Meredith Grey, who the show also...
‘The Territory,’ ‘Fire of Love’ Lead Cinema Eye Honors Documentary Nominations
“Fire of Love” and “The Territory” led all films in nominations for the 16th annual Cinema Eye Honors, awards that were established in 2007 to honor all aspects of nonfiction filmmaking. “Fire of Love” is a documentary from Sara Dosa about scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, set...
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Cast Weighs in on That Disclaimer Drama: ‘It’s Patronizing to the Audience’
Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville tell TheWrap what they think about calls to label the Netflix series as fiction
Definitive ‘Snoop Dogg’ Biopic in the Works at Universal
Film marks the first project from Snoop Doggs Death Row Pictures and will be written by Joe Robert Cole and directed by Allen Hughes
‘Partner Track’ and ‘The Imperfects’ Canceled at Netflix After One Season
For those asking when the second seasons are coming
Netflix Orders Judy Blume ‘Forever’ Series From Mara Brock Akil
The fictional drama is one of the four series Akil is set to produce for the streamer. Mara Brock Akil, the screenwriter behind hit shows like “Girlfriends,” “Being Mary Jane” and “The Game,” has signed on as showrunner and executive producer for a new Netflix series based on the novel “Forever” by author Judy Blume. Netflix announced the news on Thursday in a press release obtained by TheWrap.
Roku Greenlights Foodie Shows from ‘Iron Chef’ Star Masaharu Morimoto and Michael Strahan
The streaming platform also reveals hosts and premiere date for Spanish-language series "Que Delicioso!"
‘Spirited’ Review: Modern-Day Scrooge Turns the Tables in Overstuffed Musical Holiday Tale
Like a too-generous parent on Christmas morning, “Spirited” keeps doling out the shiny presents long after the recipients are sated. But if there’s a genre that begs to be maximalist, it’s a musical comedy with its roots in Charles Dickens; it’s not so much whether or not you like what “Spirited” has to offer but how much of it you can take in one sitting.
J.K. Simmons Is a Hunky Santa Claus in First Look at Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas Movie ‘Red One’
Dwayne Johnson, the consummate hype man, has moved on from promoting “Black Adam” (the #1 movie for three weeks in America) to giving us a behind-the-scenes look at his forthcoming Christmas action movie “Red One.”. The film, for Amazon Prime Video, is currently in production, and after...
‘The Whale’ First Teaser Trailer Introduces a Teary-Eye, 600-Pound Brendan Fraser (Video)
“Do you ever get the feeling that people are incapable of not caring?” asks Brendan Fraser’s Charlie in the first trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”. “People are amazing,” he says, eyes glistening with tears. It’s the first real look we’ve had at the anticipated...
Sandra Oh Joins HBO’s ‘The Sympathizer’ in First Role After ‘Killing Eve’
Kieu Chinh and Nguyen Cao Ky Duyen also join previously announced series lead Robert Downey Jr.
‘The Fabelmans’ Star Gabriel LaBelle: Portraits of the Actor as a Young Man (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The star of Steven Spielberg's acclaimed new film might be new to Hollywood, but he's an old pro in front of the camera
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0