Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
LIVE Election Updates
---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
Incumbents win 3 Oregon House races, others too soon to call
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic and Republican incumbents in Oregon's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, with the state's other three seats still up for grabs. ELECTION RESULTS | https://katu.com/news/election-results. Democrats Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st and Earl Blumenauer in the...
Petition group claims Measure 114 victory as votes continue to pour in
PORTLAND, Ore. — The group "Vote Yes On Measure 114" has declared a victory, claiming the measure that would add permitting and training requirements for new gun buyers has passed. However, the verified outcome of the vote has yet to be declared. As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the vote...
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure
SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
Oregon CD3 sends Democrat Earl Blumenauer back to Congress
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer wins US House reelection according to the Associated Press. Rep. Earl Blumenauer is projected to win reelection in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent candidate received 70% of the vote in early returns Tuesday against challengers Joanna Harbour and David E....
Alek Skarlatos trails behind Val Hoyle, has not conceded
Our station caught up with Alek Skarlatos, who has not conceded the race. Wednesday, he acknowledged that he is trailing behind Hoyle, but there are still more ballots to be counted. “I'm just excited for the opportunity, and I think people have had enough and hopefully it's time for a...
Democrat Hoyle has significant lead over Republican Skarlatos in race for Oregon's fourth
Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As of 10:45 p.m., Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 130,276 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 108,427 votes. The candidates are running to replace longtime Democrat Congressman Peter...
Skarlatos concedes, congratulates Val Hoyle on win
Alek Skarlatos announced on Twitter his congratulations to opponent Val Hoyle, who won the race over the 4th District. Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 164,410 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 138,544 votes.
Drazan's campaign says they will exercise patience for races outcome
Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
A look at how different counties voted in the race for 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
Oregon voters pass Meas. 113, which punishes lawmakers for too many walkouts
Voters have approved a measure that bars lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 limits lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without consequences. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 68% of voters were in support of the measure.
Altman not concerned with Ducks' shooting
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Men's hoops will be back on the floor of Matthew Knight Arena Friday night taking on UC Irvine. The Ducks were dominant in their first game of the season Monday night but lacked the accuracy from three that we've seen from other Oregon teams. Head...
Invasive oak lace bugs may be causing increasing brown leaves on Oregon white oak trees
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is calling attention to an increase in non-native oak lace bugs, and advising those seeing damage on their Oregon white oak trees not to apply treatment or fertilizer to stop the pests or their damage. The oak lace bug has...
'If it's 8:00, it's too late': Lane County Elections urges voters to get ballots in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Election officials are working diligently to ensure your voice is heard. We had the chance this morning to visit the Lane County Elections offices to get an update on the process underway. 66,000 ballots are expected to be received today alone, as voters head to...
PeaceHealth receives $1-million gift to support the Institute for Nursing Excellence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth Oregon has announced, in a press release, the creation of the Institute for Nursing Excellence. The press release had also stated a $1-Million matching gift from philanthropist Rosaria Haugland, who stressed the important role nurses have in the health of our communities. “The pandemic highlighted...
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 wins sports tourism awards
EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. World Athletics Championships Oregon22 received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
In-N-Out Burger set to open in Roseburg Thursday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — After nine months of construction, In-N-Out Burger is set to open Thursday, November 10 in Roseburg. The restaurant at 2844 NW Aviation Drive will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. According to a press...
Dates set for 2023 Prefontaine Classic
Next year will be a unique setting for the annual Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. That's because the 2023 meet will also serve as the Diamond League final. The first time Hayward hosted the final. Typically, in late May or early June, the 2023 Pre-Classic will take place on September...
