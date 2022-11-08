ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
Incumbents win 3 Oregon House races, others too soon to call

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic and Republican incumbents in Oregon's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, with the state's other three seats still up for grabs. ELECTION RESULTS | https://katu.com/news/election-results. Democrats Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st and Earl Blumenauer in the...
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure

SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
Oregon CD3 sends Democrat Earl Blumenauer back to Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer wins US House reelection according to the Associated Press. Rep. Earl Blumenauer is projected to win reelection in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent candidate received 70% of the vote in early returns Tuesday against challengers Joanna Harbour and David E....
Alek Skarlatos trails behind Val Hoyle, has not conceded

Our station caught up with Alek Skarlatos, who has not conceded the race. Wednesday, he acknowledged that he is trailing behind Hoyle, but there are still more ballots to be counted. “I'm just excited for the opportunity, and I think people have had enough and hopefully it's time for a...
Skarlatos concedes, congratulates Val Hoyle on win

Alek Skarlatos announced on Twitter his congratulations to opponent Val Hoyle, who won the race over the 4th District. Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 164,410 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 138,544 votes.
Drazan's campaign says they will exercise patience for races outcome

Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
Altman not concerned with Ducks' shooting

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon Men's hoops will be back on the floor of Matthew Knight Arena Friday night taking on UC Irvine. The Ducks were dominant in their first game of the season Monday night but lacked the accuracy from three that we've seen from other Oregon teams. Head...
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 wins sports tourism awards

EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. World Athletics Championships Oregon22 received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
In-N-Out Burger set to open in Roseburg Thursday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — After nine months of construction, In-N-Out Burger is set to open Thursday, November 10 in Roseburg. The restaurant at 2844 NW Aviation Drive will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. According to a press...
Dates set for 2023 Prefontaine Classic

Next year will be a unique setting for the annual Prefontaine Classic at Hayward Field. That's because the 2023 meet will also serve as the Diamond League final. The first time Hayward hosted the final. Typically, in late May or early June, the 2023 Pre-Classic will take place on September...
EUGENE, OR

