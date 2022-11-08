A sampling of Kent Police incidents Oct. 24 to Nov. 5:. Carjacking: 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking at Planet Fitness, 24044 104th Ave. SE. The victim arrived at the business and was talking on her cellphone remaining in her vehicle. The unknown suspect opened her car door, stuck a gun in her chest and forcibly removed her from the vehicle. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle. At 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 21100 block of 127th Place SE to recover the victim’s vehicle which was left unoccupied in the middle of the roadway.

KENT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO