Kent, WA

KING 5

Suspect in triple carjacking facing multiple charges

KENT, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video was published Nov. 7 when the carjacking suspect was arrested. The man accused of carjacking three vehicles in King County on Nov. 7 faces multiple charges, including first-degree robbery. Maar Teng Rambang was also charged with second-degree assault, unlawful possession of...
KING COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Man faces charges in 3-vehicle carjacking spree that started in Kent

A 22-year-old Tacoma man faces robbery, assault and other charges after a wild, three-vehicle carjacking spree that started in Kent, continued in Bellevue and Seattle, and ended in Renton. King County prosecutors charged Maar Teng Rambang Nov. 9 with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIMA TV

Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child

RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent Police Blotter: Oct. 24-Nov. 5

A sampling of Kent Police incidents Oct. 24 to Nov. 5:. Carjacking: 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking at Planet Fitness, 24044 104th Ave. SE. The victim arrived at the business and was talking on her cellphone remaining in her vehicle. The unknown suspect opened her car door, stuck a gun in her chest and forcibly removed her from the vehicle. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle. At 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 21100 block of 127th Place SE to recover the victim’s vehicle which was left unoccupied in the middle of the roadway.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested and held connected to fatal shooting at Ingraham High School

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle originally aired on Nov. 8, 2022. Two suspects were scheduled to make their first appearances in court on Wednesday related to a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School the day before. A 14-year-old suspect waived their first appearance, but a 15-year-old suspect did appear in court.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Kent

A pedestrian was killed by a train early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9 in downtown Kent. Kent Police reported that officers are investigating a train vs. pedestrian fatal accident on the BNSF tracks, which meant eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at Gowe Street, Titus Street and Willis Street. Meeker Street remained open.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA

