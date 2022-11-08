Read full article on original website
Man faces charges in 3-vehicle carjacking spree that started in Kent
A 22-year-old Tacoma man faces robbery, assault and other charges after a wild, three-vehicle carjacking spree that started in Kent, continued in Bellevue and Seattle, and ended in Renton. King County prosecutors charged Maar Teng Rambang Nov. 9 with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and...
Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel
EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
14-Year-Old Faces Charges In Fatal Seattle School Shooting
Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones said the shooting may have been 'a targeted attack.'
Teen suspects make first court appearances following Ingraham HS shooting
Prosecutors said they intended to charge two teenagers with a slew of felony charges in relation to Tuesday’s deadly shooting at Ingraham High School. According to prosecutors, the alleged gunman is 14, while his accused accomplice is 15. Only one of the two teenage suspects actually appeared before a...
Judge declares mistrial for driver accused in Lakewood police murders
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A Pierce County judge declared a mistrial in Darcus Allen's re-trial due to a hung jury. Jurors on Thursday were unable to come to a decision in the re-trial and told the judge that they didn't think they would be able to in the future. They had been deliberating since Oct. 31.
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
Kent Police Blotter: Oct. 24-Nov. 5
A sampling of Kent Police incidents Oct. 24 to Nov. 5:. Carjacking: 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking at Planet Fitness, 24044 104th Ave. SE. The victim arrived at the business and was talking on her cellphone remaining in her vehicle. The unknown suspect opened her car door, stuck a gun in her chest and forcibly removed her from the vehicle. The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle. At 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 21100 block of 127th Place SE to recover the victim’s vehicle which was left unoccupied in the middle of the roadway.
An armed robbery at Min Grocery in 1995 ended in murder. Investigators still hope for justice
TACOMA, Wash. — Twenty-seven years after the death of a beloved Tacoma store owner, the investigator who worked the case is still hopeful there will be justice. “It was one of those scenes you don’t forget because there’s wailing involved,” said Mark Mann, a retired sergeant from the Tacoma Police Department.
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
Second suspect arrested and held connected to fatal shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle originally aired on Nov. 8, 2022. Two suspects were scheduled to make their first appearances in court on Wednesday related to a fatal shooting at Ingraham High School the day before. A 14-year-old suspect waived their first appearance, but a 15-year-old suspect did appear in court.
Seattle police release surveillance image of vehicle involved in fatal October hit-and-run
On Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department announced that detectives obtained surveillance images of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision in South Seattle on Oct. 24, and are seeking help in finding its driver. According to police, surveillance video showed the car was a “light-colored, possibly silver, gray, or...
Bonney Lake police looking to ID 2 suspects accused of targeting elderly women for wallet theft
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects accused of targeting elderly women and stealing wallets from shopping carts, and then using them to purchase gift cards. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), on Oct. 25, a victim had her wallet...
2 armed robberies within 15 minutes of each other in Burien under investigation
The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies that happened within 15 minutes of each other in Burien on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office said it appears that the same person or persons are responsible for both robberies. According to the sheriff’s office, the first happened...
Tensions rise as Kirkland robbery, rape suspects make court appearance
There were intense moments between two families at a court hearing Wednesday morning. Two suspects accused of breaking into a woman’s home in Kirkland were in court, with one suspect also charged with raping her. The victim was in court, along with a large group of about 30 people...
Pedestrian killed by train in downtown Kent
A pedestrian was killed by a train early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9 in downtown Kent. Kent Police reported that officers are investigating a train vs. pedestrian fatal accident on the BNSF tracks, which meant eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at Gowe Street, Titus Street and Willis Street. Meeker Street remained open.
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
A Washington man was caught on video running into a plate glass window as he attempted to get away with luxury stolen goods, knocking himself unconscious, authorities said. The brazen robbery happened in broad daylight at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, KOMO News reported. The 17-year-old suspect grabbed handbags...
Mental evaluation requested for suspect in murder of Seattle father, business owner
SEATTLE - The man suspected of shooting and killing a 32-year-old Seattle father, and business owner is also suspected of several other violent incidents days before the deadly attack. On Monday, 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Lefall appeared in court. He is the suspect in the murder of 32-year-old D'Vonne Pickett Jr.
Suspect in Bellevue, Seattle carjackings arrested by Kent police
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Kent police arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for at least two armed carjackings in King County on Monday. According to police, the first carjacking occurred at Bellevue Square around 12:30 p.m. when the suspect shot at a victim and stole her purse and vehicle.
