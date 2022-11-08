Read full article on original website
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
Drazan's campaign says they will exercise patience for races outcome
Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
Incumbents win 3 Oregon House races, others too soon to call
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democratic and Republican incumbents in Oregon's 1st, 2nd and 3rd Congressional Districts won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, with the state's other three seats still up for grabs. ELECTION RESULTS | https://katu.com/news/election-results. Democrats Suzanne Bonamici in the 1st and Earl Blumenauer in the...
LIVE Election Updates
---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
Oregon voters pass Meas. 113, which punishes lawmakers for too many walkouts
Voters have approved a measure that bars lawmakers from re-election if they have more than 10 unexcused absences on days they are scheduled to vote. Ballot measure 113 limits lawmakers' ability to continue staging walkouts without consequences. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 68% of voters were in support of the measure.
Oregon candidates for governor make final push for your vote day before Election Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Your ballot could decide a historic governor's race Tuesday. "It is a close race. And every vote’s going to matter," said Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate. "This is the moment that we’ve been working towards this entire year," said Christine Drazan, the Republican candidate.
Oregon CD3 sends Democrat Earl Blumenauer back to Congress
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer wins US House reelection according to the Associated Press. Rep. Earl Blumenauer is projected to win reelection in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent candidate received 70% of the vote in early returns Tuesday against challengers Joanna Harbour and David E....
Democrat Hoyle has significant lead over Republican Skarlatos in race for Oregon's fourth
Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As of 10:45 p.m., Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 130,276 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 108,427 votes. The candidates are running to replace longtime Democrat Congressman Peter...
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure
SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
Alek Skarlatos trails behind Val Hoyle, has not conceded
Our station caught up with Alek Skarlatos, who has not conceded the race. Wednesday, he acknowledged that he is trailing behind Hoyle, but there are still more ballots to be counted. “I'm just excited for the opportunity, and I think people have had enough and hopefully it's time for a...
Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
Skarlatos concedes, congratulates Val Hoyle on win
Alek Skarlatos announced on Twitter his congratulations to opponent Val Hoyle, who won the race over the 4th District. Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 164,410 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 138,544 votes.
PeaceHealth receives $1-million gift to support the Institute for Nursing Excellence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth Oregon has announced, in a press release, the creation of the Institute for Nursing Excellence. The press release had also stated a $1-Million matching gift from philanthropist Rosaria Haugland, who stressed the important role nurses have in the health of our communities. “The pandemic highlighted...
Invasive oak lace bugs may be causing increasing brown leaves on Oregon white oak trees
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is calling attention to an increase in non-native oak lace bugs, and advising those seeing damage on their Oregon white oak trees not to apply treatment or fertilizer to stop the pests or their damage. The oak lace bug has...
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife lifts angling closure on Sixes River
GOLD BEACH, Ore. — Significant rain on the South Coast has the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife lifting the low flow angling closure on the Sixes River, start Wednesday, November 9th, said in a news release. ODFW initially closed a portion of the river to angling on October...
Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
Leah Freeman awarded with Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year
It was a season to remember for Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman. The junior led the conference with 114 saves this season and also appeared on the all-Pac-12 first team. “It feels amazing to be recognized by the other coaches in the conference,” said Freeman in a press release. “I am extremely honored and humbled, especially with this conference full of amazing goalkeepers.”
