Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio’s congressional results suggest newly gerrymandered map more closely aligns with electorate
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s new congressional map appears less gerrymandered than it has been over the past decade by at least one measurement. The result is the allocation of Ohio’s 15 congressional seats come 2023 will be closer to the partisan split of voters than it has been over the last several election cycles.
13abc.com
Ohio Democratic Party responds to election results
Ohio Republicans are charting their next steps after big Election Day wins while Democrats are trying to figure out what went wrong. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Assessing Ohio's changing political landscape.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sits down with News 5 to discuss reelection, abortion
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won his reelection in a landslide. He sat down for an interview with News 5 to discuss his legacy, economic development and controversies.
Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'
Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
wcbe.org
After a night of GOP wins, Ohio Democrats ask themselves 'what went wrong?'
Republicans won big in Ohio, as they have in midterm elections going back to 1994 — with the exception of a Democratic wave year in 2006 — and Ohio Democrats got crushed in statewide races, from the top of the ticket on down. While redistricting helped candidates for...
Ohio breaks early voting record
Ohio set a record for early and absentee voting in a midterm election this year.
Ohio's red sweep
GOP victories at the top of the ticket headlined another banner election for Ohio Republicans within all branches of government. Driving the news: Republicans held control of the Ohio Supreme Court, maintained supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers and once again swept the slate of executive offices. The state's congressional delegation...
The cost of Ohio's U.S. Senate race
This year's midterm election was the most expensive yet, with national spending topping $16.7 billion for state and federal races, Bloomberg reports. Zoom in: Ohio's front-and-center U.S. Senate candidates raised nearly $61 million combined through Oct. 19, per the Federal Election Commission. A post-election report is due Dec. 9. Tim...
How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities
Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
While Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won big statewide, how did he do in Democratic-rich Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican Mike DeWine rolled to an easy victory statewide in being re-elected, losing in just three of Ohio’s 88 counties, including the two largest - Cuyahoga and Franklin. Here’s a look at how those votes shook out, precinct-by-precinct and city-by-city in Cuyahoga County, according to...
Ohio Democrats pick up one U.S. Congressional seat in midterm election
Ohio Democrats increased the number of U.S. House district seats they hold by one in the state’s midterm election Tuesday, though Republicans still hold 10 out of the 15 seats.
WYTV.com
Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio
(WKBN) — The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted — with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates. Vance beat Ryan with 53% to Ryan’s 47%. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras called...
2022 Midterm Results in Ohio and Kentucky That You May Have Missed
Do you know what happened with state supreme court judges or at the county level?
wosu.org
Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor
Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer
Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Governor, Attorney General, Supreme Court and other statewide results for November 08, 2022 general election
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial statewide election results for Ohio’s November 08, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Ohio Secretary of State website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results. Scroll through the results below.
Ohio initiatives for bail reform, voting requirements pass with massive support
Voters in Ohio's general election overwhelmingly endorsed two proposed amendments to the state's constitution.
WYTV.com
Winner declared in Ohio’s 14th District House race
(WKBN) – Republican David Joyce has held onto his House seat, according to the Associated Press. Unofficial voting returns have declared Joyce the winner over Democrat Matt Killboy. Joyce, of Chagrin Falls, attended the University of Dayton and the University of Dayton School of Law. He has experience as...
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
Comments / 0