ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Ohio Democratic Party responds to election results

Ohio Republicans are charting their next steps after big Election Day wins while Democrats are trying to figure out what went wrong. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Safety tips for cleaning gutters and hanging holiday lights. Assessing Ohio's changing political landscape.
NBC News

Newly-elected Ohio Democrat says he flipped district because he spoke 'to a broad group of voters'

Representative-elect Greg Landsman (D) defeated his Republican incumbent opponent, Rep. Steve Chabot, in Ohio’s 1st District, even as Democrats elsewhere in the state lost major midterm races. “It was Democrats, a lot Independents and a surprisingly large number of Republicans who wanted to be done with the extremism and chaos of Trump and folks like my opponent, “ Landsman said.Nov. 10, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Axios

Ohio's red sweep

GOP victories at the top of the ticket headlined another banner election for Ohio Republicans within all branches of government. Driving the news: Republicans held control of the Ohio Supreme Court, maintained supermajorities in both Statehouse chambers and once again swept the slate of executive offices. The state's congressional delegation...
OHIO STATE
Axios

The cost of Ohio's U.S. Senate race

This year's midterm election was the most expensive yet, with national spending topping $16.7 billion for state and federal races, Bloomberg reports. Zoom in: Ohio's front-and-center U.S. Senate candidates raised nearly $61 million combined through Oct. 19, per the Federal Election Commission. A post-election report is due Dec. 9. Tim...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by-and-large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night.  The Ohio GOP was projected by the Associated Press to win most of its statewide […]
OHIO STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Ohio Voters Approve Marijuana Decriminalization Ballot Measures In Five Cities

Ohio voters in five cities approved local marijuana decriminalization ballot initiatives on Tuesday. Activists in the state have been working to enact local cannabis reform over recent election cycles, with most efforts proving successful. While decriminalization didn’t qualify for every municipal ballot that advocates targeted for 2022, a half dozen got the chance to make a policy change.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Senate race results show changing political landscape in NE Ohio

(WKBN) — The Ohio Senate race between Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance ended as the late polls had predicted — with 6 percentage points separating the two candidates. Vance beat Ryan with 53% to Ryan’s 47%. Former Mahoning County Democratic Party Chairman Dave Betras called...
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Mike DeWine re-elected Ohio governor

Mike DeWine, Ohio’s Republican incumbent governor, has won his bid to be re-elected as Ohio Governor against Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate and former Dayton mayor, according to the AP. As a candidate, DeWine has kept a low-profile as part of his campaign strategy to avoid discussing controversial political issues,...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer

Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Winner declared in Ohio’s 14th District House race

(WKBN) – Republican David Joyce has held onto his House seat, according to the Associated Press. Unofficial voting returns have declared Joyce the winner over Democrat Matt Killboy. Joyce, of Chagrin Falls, attended the University of Dayton and the University of Dayton School of Law. He has experience as...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy