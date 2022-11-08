Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska inmate taken back into custody after crash
A man convicted of murder out of Pierce County, Nebraska, and reported missing from a correctional facility has been taken back into custody after a crash in Lincoln.
kmaland.com
Clarinda Lutheran School threat investigated
(Clarinda) -- A juvenile is in custody following an alleged threat to Clarinda Lutheran School. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says his department was notified late Wednesday evening of a juvenile's written threat of violence to the Clarinda Lutheran campus. Brothers say school officials cooperated fully with police to address the threat, and that the juvenile is currently in police custody. Following a thorough investigation into the threat, as well as a search of the facility, the chief says he's confident there's no ongoing threat to the school or community.
kmaland.com
North Carolina woman arrested following Otoe County pursuit
(Nebraska City) -- A North Carolina woman is in custody following a pursuit in Otoe County Wednesday night. The Nebraska State Patrol says at around 9:20 p.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla for speeding on Highway 2. Authorities say after the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Mayee Zhu of Greenville, North Carolina, refused to yield and accelerated, the trooper initiated a pursuit, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour. After about seven minutes, the Patrol says an Otoe County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks just west of Nebraska City, bringing the vehicle to a stop at the exit ramp to Highway 75.
kmaland.com
Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit results in pair of arrests
(Glenwood) -- Two suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Mills and Pottawattamie Counties Monday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration in the area of Highway 34 and 284th Street just before 11 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Albert Bowen of Omaha, refused to stop and fled west bound on Highway 34 exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour. Authorities say Glenwood Police deployed stop sticks at the Glenwood exit on Highway 34, however the vehicle continued west to Interstate 29 before continuing east on Bunge Avenue then north on Wabash Avenue. The Sheriff's Office says law enforcement with Council Bluffs Police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office successfully deployed additional stop sticks just south of Highway 92 deflating two more tires and a deputy successfully performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office says during the pursuit, Bowen attempted to take numerous vehicles head on to stop deputies from pursuing.
kmaland.com
Omaha man sentenced for Mills County firearm charge
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man faces seven years in prison in connection with a firearm charge in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 36-year-old Richard Joseph Moreno was sentenced October 28 to 84 months in prison following a guilty plea to the charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Following his term, Moreno will also serve three years of supervised release.
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jacob David Berggren, of Red Oak, Tuesday evening on a valid Violation of Probation warrant out of Nebraska. Berggren is being charged with Fugitive from Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Nebraska. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Red Oak Police Department in the arrest.
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
kjan.com
Mills County traffic stop results in a lengthy pursuit and eventual arrest of two suspects
[Noon News] (Glenwood, Iowa) – An attempted traffic stop late Monday night in Mills County resulted in a long chase and two arrests. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 10:57-p.m., Monday, a Mills County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a vehicle for an expired registration, at Highway 34 and 284th Street. The driver refused to yield and the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 34 in speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Sioux City Journal
Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
The death of a 26-year-old inmate late last month at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln is being investigated as a suspected murder, investigators say in newly filed court records. In a search warrant filed Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff asked a judge for an order to get...
KETV.com
Two Lincoln men believed to have died in plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Two men from Lincoln are believed to have died in a plane crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the state patrol. The Nebraska State Patrol said, after preliminary identification, the two occupants are believed to be 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. The crash...
klkntv.com
Cass County authorities ask for video from time of attempted abduction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a possible “sexual predator” in the Eagle community last week, after multiple reports of a bald man following children. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for all security footage and other videos from 3 to...
WOWT
Sarpy County authorities looking for man accused of theft, avoiding arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are searching for a man. Mark Osborn is wanted for theft and using a vehicle to avoid arrest. A reward is available for tips leading to an arrest. If you know any information you’re asked to report it to the police.
Game Wardens search for hunter responsible for poaching 8-point buck
ATCHISON COUNTY—The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on an 8 point buck deer that was poached November 8, according to a social media report from the KDW&P Game Wardens. The deer was illegally shot using a small caliber rifle. The incident occurred...
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
KETV.com
Two people injured after crash involving rock truck in Sarpy County on Thursday
GRETNA, Neb. — Two people are injured after a crash involving a rock truck in Sarpy County, according to authorities. The crash, which involved a rock truck and a pickup truck, occurred around 3:45 p.m. near South 252nd Street and Highway 6, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Red Oak man was arrested Friday by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. Charged with Driving Under Suspension was 43-year-old James Leroy Shirley. The Sheriff’s Office also reports two accidents. 37-year-old Lacey Cochrane, of Glenwood, was driving a 2021 Ford near the intersection of 250th Street and Quandt Road on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday received a report of a rollover accident. Upon arrival there were no occupants of the vehicle which had lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. Alcoholic beverages and coolers were thrown from the vehicle, but the driver appeared unharmed.
KETV.com
Omaha police officer under investigation after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman says someone was trashing her car for months, then says she realized that person is an Omaha police officer. Now, the department says Officer William Klees is under investigation and on paid leave. Quatisha Valentine said she only spoke to Klees once. Valentine...
klin.com
Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire
Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
