(Glenwood) -- Two suspects are in custody following a pursuit in Mills and Pottawattamie Counties Monday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration in the area of Highway 34 and 284th Street just before 11 p.m. when the driver, later identified as Albert Bowen of Omaha, refused to stop and fled west bound on Highway 34 exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour. Authorities say Glenwood Police deployed stop sticks at the Glenwood exit on Highway 34, however the vehicle continued west to Interstate 29 before continuing east on Bunge Avenue then north on Wabash Avenue. The Sheriff's Office says law enforcement with Council Bluffs Police and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office successfully deployed additional stop sticks just south of Highway 92 deflating two more tires and a deputy successfully performed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit near the intersection of Highway 92 and Harry Langdon Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office says during the pursuit, Bowen attempted to take numerous vehicles head on to stop deputies from pursuing.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO