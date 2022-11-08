ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida, NY

Brenda Claunch
3d ago

As someone that worked retail for 45 years I can say a shoplifter gets a slap on the wrist. Courts don't care or have more important things to handle.

WAFF

Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
ATHENS, AL
wtvy.com

Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Katherine Turner

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree (5 counts); St. Andrews United Methodist Church; Main Ave. S.W; cashed checks. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $192. Arrests. November 7. Hanners,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019. Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.
Alabama Now

Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

