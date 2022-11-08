Read full article on original website
Brenda Claunch
3d ago
As someone that worked retail for 45 years I can say a shoplifter gets a slap on the wrist. Courts don't care or have more important things to handle.
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
Produce delivery driver suspected of carrying drugs outside elementary school
A Huntsville, Alabama man is spending the night in the Franklin County Jail after a school resource officer at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs inside his delivery truck.
WAFF
Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
wtvy.com
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
Police: 3 injured in Huntsville crash, charges likely
Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville Thursday night.
Athens Police investigate shooting at local Walmart
Authorities are investigating what led to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens Tuesday night.
Two Decatur men accused of fentanyl trafficking
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested two men after they say 'trafficking amounts' of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were found with them on Tuesday.
Dekalb Sheriff warns of scam targeting local seniors
Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden is warning residents of a scam that has recently been targeting seniors.
Herkimer PD look to ID teens after Walmart incident
The Herkimer police department is looking to identify two teens after an incident on October 29. Police report the teens were involved in smashing milk on the floor of a Walmart.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Katherine Turner
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 33-year-old Katherine Turner. Deputies say Turner is wanted for one bench warrant and four separate arrest warrants. Bench Warrant:. She was charged with the following after she was...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 8
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. forgery-3rd degree (5 counts); St. Andrews United Methodist Church; Main Ave. S.W; cashed checks. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $192. Arrests. November 7. Hanners,...
Man accused of recording Albertville gym tanning room
An Albertville man was arrested after court documents show he tried to film someone while changing clothes at a local gym.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green High School student arrested after being found with loaded gun
A Hazel Green High School student was arrested early Wednesday after being found with a loaded gun. He was arrested about 9:40 a.m. by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The gun was found in the student’s bookbag, according to the Madison County School System. In a statement, Hazel...
WAFF
Head-on collision in Huntsville leaves two critically injured, one with life-threatening injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a head-on accident at the intersection of Hobbs Island Road and Carabell Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, two people were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
Huntsville police warn of traffic delays during Veteran’s Day parade
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said several streets downtown will be shut down Friday for the city's Veterans Day Parade.
WAFF
Arraignment set for woman accused of killing sons
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An arraignment date has been set for a woman accused of killing her two sons in 2019. Sara Franco is accused of strangling and cutting the throat of her two children in October 2019. She was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on three charges of capital murder.
Alabama high school student in custody after bringing gun to school, authorities say
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a Hazel Green High student was taken into custody this morning after being found with a handgun. According to authorities, school administrators and school resource officers earlier today received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had seen another student with a handgun.
FOUND: Lincoln County authorities locate missing teen
A 15-year-old girl who had been reported as missing from Lincoln County was recently found, authorities say.
Person sent to hospital after being hit by car in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a person was transported to the hospital after an incident involving a pedestrian.
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
