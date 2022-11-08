ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872

Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Route 1 intersection in Rowley set for safety improvements

ROWLEY — One of the most dangerous intersections in town is set to receive some safety improvements. The project, valued at almost $1.38 million, will see “intersection improvements and related work (including signals) on Route 1 (Newburyport Turnpike) at Central and Glen streets,” according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
ROWLEY, MA
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Botched insurance job

When Lidiya Romanchuk picked up her car from a Malden auto body shop, she immediately noticed something odd. Her aluminum grill had been replaced with a black one and it did not match the trim on her 2017 Audi A6. Then, she noticed something else. One of her four matching Pirelli tires had been replaced with a different brand. Lidiya said all her tires appeared in great condition when she brought the car in.
MALDEN, MA
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
baystatebanner.com

White grievance politics surfaces on City Council

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
BOSTON, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts

Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
LEICESTER, MA
Boston

Right on red? In Cambridge, not anymore.

City councilors voted Monday night to eradicate the practice. Drivers won’t be allowed to turn right at red lights in Cambridge. City Council members voted Monday night to ban the practice, becoming one of the few municipalities in the country to do so. The policy order was sponsored by...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
iheart.com

Pawtucket Police Seek Robbery Suspect

Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a Family Dollar in Pawtucket last night. He fled from the store on Broadway with an undisclosed amount of cash around 8:15 p.m. The suspect is described as a Black man, about six-feet tall with a thin...
PAWTUCKET, RI

