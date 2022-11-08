Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
wgbh.org
Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process
Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
nbcboston.com
Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872
Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
NECN
Watertown Police Roll Out a Simple New Method to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft
A Massachusetts city is taking new actions to crack down on stolen catalytic converters, a pricey car part containing expensive platinum that thieves can resell, according to the Watertown News. Watertown police are using a pretty simple tool to try and combat the crime — spray paint. People in...
thelocalne.ws
Route 1 intersection in Rowley set for safety improvements
ROWLEY — One of the most dangerous intersections in town is set to receive some safety improvements. The project, valued at almost $1.38 million, will see “intersection improvements and related work (including signals) on Route 1 (Newburyport Turnpike) at Central and Glen streets,” according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
Quincy roofing contractor cited for OSHA violations for fifth time in eight years
QUINCY, Mass. — OSHA is coming down on a Quincy-based roofing contractor they say exposed workers to unsafe conditions on multiple occasions. The Roof Kings LLC was fined $137,196 for “four willful and two serious violations of workplace safety standards,” according to an OSHA spokesperson. Specifically, officials...
WCVB
Cambridge, Massachusetts lawmakers propose 'No turn on red' ban
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts city that has already banned right turns on red at more than 70 percent of all of its intersections is now looking to take the traffic law a step further. The Cambridge, Massachusetts City Council voted 7 to 2 on Monday night how to...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
25 Investigates: Botched insurance job
When Lidiya Romanchuk picked up her car from a Malden auto body shop, she immediately noticed something odd. Her aluminum grill had been replaced with a black one and it did not match the trim on her 2017 Audi A6. Then, she noticed something else. One of her four matching Pirelli tires had been replaced with a different brand. Lidiya said all her tires appeared in great condition when she brought the car in.
Snag deals on one-way flights during Southwest’s 3-day winter sale
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. Travelers can leave Boston behind for less money aboard Southwest this winter by taking advantage of the airline’s winter sale announced on Tuesday. The three-day sale includes one-way fares for as low as $59 for travel between Nov. 29, 2022, and March...
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to pile of charred debris
LOWELL, Mass. — Firefighters battled a raging blaze that destroyed an auto body shop in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Broadway found flames shooting from the roof of the business as thick smoke consumed the neighborhood. Jesse Muldoon works at this...
baystatebanner.com
White grievance politics surfaces on City Council
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for a 267,000 SF Industrial Facility in Central Massachusetts
Leicester, MA– Representatives from The Brennan Group (TBG), John M. Corcoran & Company (JMC), and equity partner Berkeley Partners were joined by Town of Leicester officials last week to celebrate the official groundbreaking of Central Gateway, a subdividable 267,600 square-foot, speculative industrial facility. Construction on Gateway began late last...
Right on red? In Cambridge, not anymore.
City councilors voted Monday night to eradicate the practice. Drivers won’t be allowed to turn right at red lights in Cambridge. City Council members voted Monday night to ban the practice, becoming one of the few municipalities in the country to do so. The policy order was sponsored by...
Feds to monitor elections in these Mass. cities to prevent voter intimidation
On Tuesday, federal authorities are stepping up security outside of polling locations across the country — including at eight in Massachusetts — after a spate of surveillance campaigns at several states raised concerns of potential voter intimidation. The Justice Department announced plans to monitor compliance with federal voting...
Former Boston nurse flies across country to deliver her baby at Brigham and Women’s
Despite living three thousand miles away, a mother-to-be knew there was only one place to bring her daughter into the world. Katie Shields, a former nurse at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, flew from San Diego to Boston to deliver the baby at her former workplace. Catalina Brigham Shields was...
iheart.com
Pawtucket Police Seek Robbery Suspect
Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who robbed a Family Dollar in Pawtucket last night. He fled from the store on Broadway with an undisclosed amount of cash around 8:15 p.m. The suspect is described as a Black man, about six-feet tall with a thin...
