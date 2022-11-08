ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Purdue taps former executive to oversee Indy expansion

Purdue University has rehired one of its former key leaders to coordinate the school’s expansion in Indianapolis following an August decision to split IUPUI into separate Indiana University and Purdue operations. Daniel Hasler, a former Indiana commerce secretary and Eli Lilly and Co. executive, retired from Purdue two years...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65

DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
ROCHESTER, NY
wktn.com

Two Schools in Region Still in OHSAA Football Playoffs

A couple of schools in our region remain alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. In Division VI, Region 24, Marion Local will take on Versailles Wapakoneta. Allen East will play New Madison Tri-Village at Bellefontaine. The Regional Semifinal games will kick-off at 7 this Saturday evening.
WAPAKONETA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tippecanoe, Milton-Union football ready for regional semifinals

The Tippecanoe and Milton-Union football teams will be back in action Friday night as the regional semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs gets underway. The Red Devils, 11-1, will take on the 11-1 Broncos at Bellbrook High School Friday night at 7 p.m. in a D-III, Region 12 semifinal. Western...
TIPPECANOE, OH
WTOL 11

Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two found dead in west Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
TOLEDO, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Majewski unable to unseat Kaptur in OH-9 race

CLEVELAND — The Ottowa County Republican Party held a watch party in Port Clinton. Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to Spectrum News before the results came in. He touted himself as a combat veteran. His campaign took a hit when the AP reported that Majewski may have not served in combat after unearthing his military records.
PORT CLINTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

CRASH CLOSES EASTBOUND I-70

(Richmond, IN)--There was a serious accident that closed a part of I-70 early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes about a half-mile on the Indiana side of the state line. The initial report was that a car and a semi had collided. Scanner traffic indicated that one female in the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. A medical helicopter was summoned. Later, a drone unit became part of the investigation. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or condition. At 3:30 Thursday morning, eastbound 70 was still backed up from the state line to Chester Boulevard.
RICHMOND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
PERRYSBURG, OH

