Myles Colvin Signs National Letter of Intent With Purdue Basketball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Myles Colvin, a four-star guard out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, officially signed his national letter of intent with the Purdue basketball program on Wednesday. Colvin is the son of former Boilermaker football star Rosevelt Colvin and the younger brother of Raven Colvin,...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue taps former executive to oversee Indy expansion
Purdue University has rehired one of its former key leaders to coordinate the school’s expansion in Indianapolis following an August decision to split IUPUI into separate Indiana University and Purdue operations. Daniel Hasler, a former Indiana commerce secretary and Eli Lilly and Co. executive, retired from Purdue two years...
CBS Sports
Detroit Mercy hits 13 3-pointers, beats Rochester 93-65
DETROIT (AP) Antoine Davis scored 28 points and Detroit Mercy rolled to a 93-65 victory over Rochester on Tuesday night in a season opener. Davis was 8 of 20 from the floor. Jordan Phillips added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayden Stone chipped in 15 points and 12 rebounds. Damezi Anderson added 17 points and A.J. Oliver had 12 points. Four of the five starters each made at least two 3-pointers, with Anderson hitting five 3s and Davis 4.
cbs4indy.com
$12,000 worth of items stolen from Denver Nugget player’s Indianapolis hotel room
INDIANAPOLIS — A police report reveals that NBA star Michael Porter Jr. had thousands of dollars worth of items and cash stolen from his Indianapolis hotel room the night before he was set to play against the Pacers. Porter, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, filed the police report...
wktn.com
Two Schools in Region Still in OHSAA Football Playoffs
A couple of schools in our region remain alive in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs. In Division VI, Region 24, Marion Local will take on Versailles Wapakoneta. Allen East will play New Madison Tri-Village at Bellefontaine. The Regional Semifinal games will kick-off at 7 this Saturday evening.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tippecanoe, Milton-Union football ready for regional semifinals
The Tippecanoe and Milton-Union football teams will be back in action Friday night as the regional semifinal round of the OHSAA playoffs gets underway. The Red Devils, 11-1, will take on the 11-1 Broncos at Bellbrook High School Friday night at 7 p.m. in a D-III, Region 12 semifinal. Western...
Southside Times
Southside high schools place in annual state finals marching band competition
The 49th Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) State Finals for High School Marching Bands were held Saturday, Nov. 5, in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. Center Grove High School placed 10th in the Class A category, while Greenwood Community High School placed fourth in Class B. ISSMA is proud to...
State Rep. Robin Shackleford announces bid for Indianapolis mayor
State Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) has announced that she will challenge Joe Hogsett for the title of mayor of Indianapolis.
Rollover truck in west Toledo roundabout
TOLEDO, Ohio — A truck rolled over onto its side in west Toledo Monday morning. This took place on eastbound on Dorr Street at a roundabout near the entrance to south 475. An Ohio State Trooper says a Klumm Bros. Excavating and Demolition truck was driving around the roundabout when a tire got caught on the curb, causing the truck to tip onto its side.
Woman deceased after I-475 head-on collision Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews responded to a wrong-way crash at the ProMedica Parkway exit ramp of I-475 early Saturday, resulting in one fatality. According to a Toledo police report, 29-year-old Samantha Jahns drove the wrong way on the exit ramp from ProMedica Parkway onto I-475 West, where her vehicle collided with another vehicle head on.
Two found dead in west Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
13abc.com
ProMedica announces departure from skilled nursing joint venture
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica on Monday announced that it has exited its skilled nursing joint venture and entered into definitive agreements with Welltower. According to a statement released by ProMedica, under the terms of the agreement, a new Welltower venture will own the real estate interest for ProMedica’s skilled nursing facilities. In addition, operations for the skilled nursing facilities will also transition to new operators.
spectrumnews1.com
Majewski unable to unseat Kaptur in OH-9 race
CLEVELAND — The Ottowa County Republican Party held a watch party in Port Clinton. Republican Congressional candidate J.R. Majewski spoke to Spectrum News before the results came in. He touted himself as a combat veteran. His campaign took a hit when the AP reported that Majewski may have not served in combat after unearthing his military records.
1017thepoint.com
CRASH CLOSES EASTBOUND I-70
(Richmond, IN)--There was a serious accident that closed a part of I-70 early Thursday morning. It happened at around 1:30 Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes about a half-mile on the Indiana side of the state line. The initial report was that a car and a semi had collided. Scanner traffic indicated that one female in the vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive. A medical helicopter was summoned. Later, a drone unit became part of the investigation. There’s no word on the victim’s identity or condition. At 3:30 Thursday morning, eastbound 70 was still backed up from the state line to Chester Boulevard.
Teen checked into hospital following shooting at northeast side gas station
A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.
Cancer survivor waiting for ride to bingo killed by stray bullet in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — On a quiet Tuesday afternoon on South Monroe Street in Muncie, neighbors are mourning the loss of 43-year-old Joanie Webb. Police said she was shot by a stray bullet while inside her home. "It could have been pretty much anyone on this block," said neighbor Billy...
Man shot dead at trailer park on Indy's southwest side
A person was shot to death near a trailer park Tuesday afternoon on the city's southwest side, police say.
Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
13abc.com
Defiance man’s life changed after being hospitalized for nearly 300 days following COVID-19
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - 47-year-old Jarod Kammeyer was first taken to the hospital on November 16th, 2020. He and his wife Cristina had no idea it would be almost 300 days until he came back home. “They told me that he would never walk again, that he would never come...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
