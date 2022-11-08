Read full article on original website
Melvin Yocum
2d ago
because of the repercussions of running against them and the complaints filed with the judicial review board.
Reply
4
Related
KOMO News
New poll shows gap narrowing between Murray and Smiley in Washington Senate race
SEATTLE, Wash. — The gap appears to be narrowing in the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, according to a new poll. The two are running for Washington's U.S. Senate seat. The poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group from Oct. 25-28 shows...
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington. In the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican Matt Larkin. In the open seat in the 3rd Congressional District, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Kent, who edged...
Chronicle
In Washington, Incumbent Members of Congress Almost Never Lose — Will 2022 Be Different?
It's been more than two decades since a member of Congress lost a race for reelection in Washington. This year, one incumbent has already lost. And two more could be at risk. As campaigns in Washington enter the final stretch before Election Day, voters will help determine the nation's path on health care, economic stability, reproductive rights and public safety.
Washington Examiner
'You don't replace your mom': Murray moves to hold off stiff challenge from Smiley in Washington Senate race
LAKEWOOD, Washington — Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) doesn’t look like a beleaguered Democrat about to get washed away by Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley and the red wave building across the country. Her supporters are another matter. As Murray and other prominent Washington state Democrats rallied the more than...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
buzzfeednews.com
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
On Tuesday morning, minutes before the polls opened, a mother and son in Georgia were terminated as poll workers after concerns were raised over comments made on social media and during a virtual poll worker event that was held on Sunday, election officials said. At 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Laura Kronen...
Midterm results: See the full list of winners in the Senate on Election Day
All eyes are on the Senate Tuesday as voters finish casting their ballots this midterm election cycle. Given its 50-50 split, a single seat could tip the balance of power in the upper chamber. Of the 35 Senate seats up for election on Tuesday, four are considered toss-ups, 11 favor...
Swing and a miss: New Senate forecast shows three key states slipping away from Democrats
With the midterm homestretch underway, Republicans appear to have momentum on their side in their quest to flip the Senate as three states move in their direction in a key forecast.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
CBS News
2022 Washington State Midterm Election Results
The Washington State polls close at 8 p.m. this evening. For additional detailed information about the election visit our results page here.
Biden administration calls for Supreme Court to reject Republican theory on election case
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden Administration is pushing back on a legal theory repeated by Republican lawmakers in a significant Supreme Court case regarding election law. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar issued a 36-page letter to the Supreme Court, warning that the theory would have harmful consequences on future elections across the United States.
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount
Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
Midterm Elections Updates: SCOTUS Allows Graham Testimony in Georgia Probe
President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Tuesday, seeking to provide a boost for Democratic candidates just one week before the November 8 midterm elections. The president discussed Medicare and Social Security at an official event in Hallandale Beach. He is scheduled to headline a Miami Gardens rally in support of Ron DeSantis' Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, Tuesday night.
‘Interesting evening’: Trump has little to say as Republicans fail to deliver
The normally voluble former president appeared uneasy at his Mar-a-Lago election night event
Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session
The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Liz Cheney warns against ‘grave threat’ of election-denying candidates on midterm ballots
Liz Cheney says 'no one' should vote for 'election deniers' in midterms. Republican US Rep Liz Cheney has warned that the vast number of candidates who have refused to accept the outcome of the 2020 presidential election pose a grave threat to democracy. In an interview with NBC’s “Meet the...
Comments / 5