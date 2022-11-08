ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 5

Melvin Yocum
2d ago

because of the repercussions of running against them and the complaints filed with the judicial review board.

Reply
4
Chronicle

In Washington, Incumbent Members of Congress Almost Never Lose — Will 2022 Be Different?

It's been more than two decades since a member of Congress lost a race for reelection in Washington. This year, one incumbent has already lost. And two more could be at risk. As campaigns in Washington enter the final stretch before Election Day, voters will help determine the nation's path on health care, economic stability, reproductive rights and public safety.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

Republicans' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

In just one week, voters across the United States will go to the polls in crunch elections that will decide who controls both the Senate and House of Representatives. Currently the Democrats and Republicans are tied in the Senate, with 50 senators caucusing for each party, though the Democrats have the advantage thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking veto.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount

Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Midterm Elections Updates: SCOTUS Allows Graham Testimony in Georgia Probe

President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Tuesday, seeking to provide a boost for Democratic candidates just one week before the November 8 midterm elections. The president discussed Medicare and Social Security at an official event in Hallandale Beach. He is scheduled to headline a Miami Gardens rally in support of Ron DeSantis' Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, Tuesday night.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session

The Idaho Legislature would be able to call itself back into session if voters approve a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution that appears on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.   The amendment is known as Senate Joint Resolution 102, or SJR 102, and it will take a majority of voters to approve the amendment […] The post Idaho voters to decide whether Legislature can call itself back into session  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

