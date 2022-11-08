Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Clint Capela’s Rudy Gobert impersonation leaves questions for Nate McMillan amid loss to Jazz
Clint Capela had himself a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The only problem was the Atlanta Hawks lost and he didn’t play much of the fourth quarter. Capela finished with 15 points and 19 rebounds and clearly was making an impact on the game through three quarters.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' 111-115 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Bulls couldn’t execute down the stretch, leading to their seventh loss of the season. They host the Denver Nuggets next.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around
View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around. "They're gonna be fine,...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
Reggie Bullock’s Slow Start: Should Mavs Be Worried?
Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock has not shot the ball well through 10 games, and that’s putting it kindly. He’s currently shooting 29.1 percent overall, including 30.2 percent from deep. For any anyone sounding the alarms about Bullock’s start and calling for a lineup change, hold your horses...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham’s Multi-Point Plan For Revitalizing L.A.’s Defense
Following your Los Angeles Lakers' disappointing-but-not-unexpected 139-116 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena last night, L.A. head coach spoke at length with the gathered media scrum to discuss the side of the floor the team needs to address ASAP: its defense. Ham first addressed the team's apparent...
Back to even: Pelicans fall to 6-6 with loss at home to Portland
NEW ORLEANS — — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at […]
Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 106, Pelicans 95
Trail Blazers (9-3), Pelicans (6-6) For a second straight home game, New Orleans faced a visiting team missing its best player, a perennial All-Star backcourt performer. After Golden State’s Steph Curry rested last week in the Smoothie King Center, this time it was Portland franchise player Damian Lillard getting a DNP. Like the Warriors six days ago, though, the shorthanded Trail Blazers did not give an inch to the Pelicans, resulting in a road victory. Coming off a three-game road trip, New Orleans dropped the first game of a six-game homestand that continues Saturday vs. Houston.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022
With only four total games on the Thursday NBA slate, the surprise Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head out on the hardwood in what will be one of the top games of the evening. It’s time to check out our NBA odds series where our Trail Blazers-Pelicans prediction and pick will be made for all to see.
Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS -- — Jerami Grant dribbled between his legs, knifed between New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and dunked hard with two hands before defenders Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could meet him at the rim. That forceful fourth-quarter flush highlighted Grant's 27-point performance, and...
