ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?

After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Ty Lue Believes the Lakers Can Turn Season Around

View the original article to see embedded media. The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 2-9, and have played some of the worst basketball in the NBA to start the new season. Despite this, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue believes they can turn their season around. "They're gonna be fine,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat

The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Reggie Bullock’s Slow Start: Should Mavs Be Worried?

Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock has not shot the ball well through 10 games, and that’s putting it kindly. He’s currently shooting 29.1 percent overall, including 30.2 percent from deep. For any anyone sounding the alarms about Bullock’s start and calling for a lineup change, hold your horses...
DALLAS, TX
WGNO

Back to even: Pelicans fall to 6-6 with loss at home to Portland

NEW ORLEANS — — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at […]
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 106, Pelicans 95

Trail Blazers (9-3), Pelicans (6-6) For a second straight home game, New Orleans faced a visiting team missing its best player, a perennial All-Star backcourt performer. After Golden State’s Steph Curry rested last week in the Smoothie King Center, this time it was Portland franchise player Damian Lillard getting a DNP. Like the Warriors six days ago, though, the shorthanded Trail Blazers did not give an inch to the Pelicans, resulting in a road victory. Coming off a three-game road trip, New Orleans dropped the first game of a six-game homestand that continues Saturday vs. Houston.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Grant, Blazers win again on the road, 106-95 over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- — Jerami Grant dribbled between his legs, knifed between New Orleans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and dunked hard with two hands before defenders Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III could meet him at the rim. That forceful fourth-quarter flush highlighted Grant's 27-point performance, and...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy