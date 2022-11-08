ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown Says He Expects The NBPA To Appeal Kyrie Irving's Extension

By Lee Tran
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

The NBPA will appeal Kyrie Irving's suspension as there is "discomfort" among the players about the terms.

Kyrie Irving is definitely a fantastic basketball player, and there's no doubt that he is a talented point guard who is very skilled. However, he is unable to play for the Brooklyn Nets right now, as the team has suspended Irving in the aftermath of a scandal where the point guard posted an anti-semitic movie.

A recent report from Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe shared the words of Jaylen Brown, who is the vice president of the NBPA. Brown stated that the NBPA plans to appeal Kyrie Irving's suspension, noting that a lot of players have "expressed discomfort" with the terms for Kyrie Irving's return.

“It’s definitely a conversation that’s going on,” Brown said. “I told people that are participating in this ongoing discussion that everybody is watching. I think there’s a big meeting on Tuesday amongst Adam, Kyrie, and whomever they decided to be there.

“I’ve been talking to Kyrie, I’ve talked to Adam, I talked to Tamika, I’ve talked to pretty much everybody about this situation.

“But I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.”

It remains to be seen how the NBA will respond to this potential appeal. The meeting between Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving on Tuesday that is mentioned seems important as well, and it'll be interesting to hear about how it goes.

Hopefully, the NBPA and the NBA can come to an agreement on what is a suitable punishment for Kyrie Irving's actions. It is clear that the players think that the six conditions for his return are excessive, and we'll see what happens regarding this situation in the future.

The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Complete Their Six Conditions

The conditions set by the Brooklyn Nets seem reasonable, but it was previously reported that the Brooklyn Nets know that he is unlikely to fulfill them . If he doesn't fulfill them, then that could open the possibility of him being released outright.

There is a feeling among some close to the process, I'm told, that the list was crafted with the knowledge that Irving would be unlikely to complete all six and thus could conceivably subject himself to potential outright release.

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets do end up releasing Kyrie Irving if he does not fulfill their conditions. He is definitely a valuable player, but it is clear that the franchise has soured on him.

Hopefully, this situation gets resolved in a just manner in the future. There is no doubt that what Kyrie Irving did was wrong, but obviously, the argument is about what the punishment should be.

FadeawayWorld.net

