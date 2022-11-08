ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

With Midterms Here, Twitter’s 'Free Speech' Test Will Begin Soon

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WHgsW_0j2LoVF700

"

Ever since Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to restore “free speech” to the platform, users have wondered what it meant for the health of the platform. With midterm elections being held, Twitter’s first test to allow people to share opinions with fewer restrictions is nigh - even if the platform hasn’t made many changes yet.


To make sure that users were truly who they said they were, Twitter offered verification to public figures, politicians, media and celebrities. Under Musk, Twitter plans to charge $8 a month for verification to raise revenue, which would allow people to pay to get the coveted blue checkmark. However, the rollout was delayed until after the midterm elections, a source told CNN.

“Determining which accounts are authentic will become a significant challenge for Twitter when genuine users are unwilling to pay, which may increase the risk of impersonation and misinformation,” GlobalData thematic analyst Rachel Foster Jones said in a release. “Subscribers will also get their tweets prioritized, amplifying their voices on the platform, so those that pay for Twitter Blue may have a significant influence in shaping the content seen on the app.”


While Twitter has had an active role in politics, it has also gone back and forth on being political. The company banned paid political advertising in 2019, instead allowing for  “earned” marketing. Tweets that were political in nature were allowed on the platform as long as no one put advertising dollars behind it to give it more attention.

“Twitter always believed that political message reach should be earned not bought on their platform,” said Ashish Prashar, agency R/GA global chief marketing officer. “Where Twitter has a lot of power is people can interact with their elected officials directly unlike any other social network and trust that they are speaking directly to those individuals.”

Political advertising never brought in much money for the company anyway, only accounting for under $3 million during the 2018 midterm elections. For comparison, Twitter said it recorded $1.18 billion in revenue during Q2 2022, the last time it
reported figures . But it’s caused some of the most controversial moments in political history, including the ban of President Donald Trump.

Some like Tusk CEO Jeff Bermant have argued that the platform was restrictive against conservative voices. Musk’s proposed change could allow for more balance, added Bermant, who claims his browser Tusk allows for “free speech.” While nothing major has been modified as of now, already those who have been yearning for more conservative voices on the platform are hopeful they will be able to have more of a say.

“It’s a little hard to say, whether the progressives will wage war on Twitter or eventually decide to ‘play ball’ and be fair to others,” Bermant said. “Of course, a person for free speech finds it important to hear all sides versus the canceling, which has been the previous norm of Twitter before Musk bought it.”

However, Trump was barred from the platform over policy violations due to inciteful rhetoric tied to the January 6 Capitol riots.

“Musk and his backers believe that the global geopolitical arena was being swayed too much by “woke” ideology and censorship and wanted to fix that by first restoring voices that had previously been banned for good reason,” R/GA’s Prashar said. “That’s not free speech, that’s destructive.”

The pay-for-verification plan could cause other issues. Many pointed out that it would be easy to pretend to be any person. Musk updated Twitter policies, tweeting that “going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” and name changes would result in the loss of verification. Comedienne Kathy Griffin, who had changed her name on Twitter to be Elon Musk, was subject to the rule and had her account banned.


There are questions if Musk can even make Twitter a free-for-all platform with legal restrictions in play and the fact no one wants to be in a toxic online space. The CEO himself has tweeted that while rules are evolving, policies against online harassment and fake news remain intact. Still, Tusk’s Bermant argues fewer rules will allow for more diverse kinds of thought on the platform and bring more people in.

“$8 dollars a month is a small price for political freedom, and we will plan on joining Twitter, supporting free speech with not only writings, but with our wallet,” Tusk’s Bermant said.

But R/GA’s Prashar believes the meaning of free speech isn’t allowing to say anything they want.

“Free speech is about giving your opinion without fear of being jailed or retaliation by your government,” he said. “It doesn’t apply in the public square; your fellow citizens can take issue with your speech if it’s hateful -- and companies are included in that. “Musk’s goals are more ideological in nature.” Updated November 8, 2022 at 9:16 a.m. ET to correct the spelling of Ashish Prashar's name. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Musk Seeks to Reassure Advertisers on Twitter After Chaos

"By Barbara Ortutay and Matt O'BrienElon Musk sought to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter on Wednesday that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands, acknowledging that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating what he says will be a better, safer user experience.The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers who the company depends on for revenue was Musk's decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it.Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts Wednesday, including brands like...
Cheddar News

Powerball Ticket Sold in California Snags Record $2.04B Win

"By Shameka Dudley-Lowe and Scott McFetridgeSomeone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game's member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game's security process took precedence.“Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
TechCrunch

Elon Musk’s Twitter faces US midterm elections, his first high-stakes test

Twitter is a relatively small social network but it plays an outsized role in politics due to its superiority as a breaking news source and the fact that most elected leaders (and many other government officials) spend time there. With Musk in charge and half the company gone, including some people who weren’t supposed to be eliminated — oops —Twitter’s policies and likely even its products are about to be put to the test.
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

Elon. Trump. Resentment.

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. The former president and the new Twitter boss are role models for voters whose...
TheDailyBeast

Trump: Whatever Happens in Midterms I Deserve All the Credit, Zero Blame

During an interview with the ratings-challenged cable news network NewsNation airing Tuesday evening, former President Donald Trump declared that he deserves all of the credit and none of blame for whatever happens on midterm Election Night. “Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all,” Trump said without so much as a hint that he was making an ironic joke. “But it will probably be just the opposite.” He predicted that “when” Republicans win he will “probably be given very little credit” despite his involvement in many of the major races, and “if they do badly, they will blame everything on me.” In the same interview, Trump took credit for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ victory in 2016, saying of his potential rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, “I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.”
FLORIDA STATE
Nymag.com

Truth Social Is Donald Trump’s Self-made Prison

Our scene begins in an office at Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, sits at his desk, head in his hands. Devin Nunes, the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, approaches, avoiding the documents thrown haphazardly all over the floor. He presents Trump with a list of Truth Social messages for his approval.
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden

The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable.“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters said was untrustworthy and generally “not a great candidate.”The Fox host then criticized Republicans for lagging behind their competitors in the early vote tally.“There is no Republican early vote strategy. Can anybody tell me what that is? Republicans vote on Election Day. Democrats vote for five weeks,” Watters said, reflecting what voting...
GEORGIA STATE
Cheddar News

Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States

"When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior.Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.“It's disappointing, but it's not terribly unexpected,” said Morgan Fox, the political director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws...
MARYLAND STATE
April McAbee

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Floats the Possibility of John Fetterman as a Potential Nominee for President

President John Fetterman? MSNBC's Katy Tur seems to think it may be a possibility in the very near future to see Fetterman as a potential Democrat Presidential Nominee. The prediction happened on Wednesday's episode of MSNBC's "Hallie Jackson Reports" as Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and Katy Tur discussed Fetterman's win in Pennsylvania in which he prevailed against President Donald Trump's endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Trump’s No Good, Very Bad Night

The so-called “red-wave” expected on Election Day never materialized, it was clear early Wednesday, even with several key races still undecided and the balance of power in both chambers uncertain. And while that’s bad news for Republicans in general, it’s especially bad news for former President Donald Trump....
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The final forecasts of the 2022 election

ALMOST THERE — 1 day left until Election Day. … 40,114,753 early votes cast as of 3:33 p.m. Sunday, per the United States Elections Project. FINAL FORECASTS — Steve Shepard’s final predictions were posted overnight. The big takeaway: “Republicans have a grip on the House majority. But the Senate is firmly up for grabs.” You can read his breakdowns of the Senate and gubernatorial races, but we want to dig into the House forecasts this morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
Mother Jones

Trump Casts a Vote for Further Political Violence, Calling Nancy Pelosi “an Animal”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Two days after a 42-year-old man broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and viciously assaulted her husband with a hammer, Donald Trump conveyed no regret or sense of responsibility for the politically motivated attack, whose accused perpetrator confessed to police that he was driven by a loathing for Pelosi and the allegedly “corrupt” Democratic Party. Instead, Trump depicted the “horrible” event as typical of rising crime in Democrat-led cities.
WASHINGTON, CA
Cheddar News

Not Just Cannabis — Psychedelic Mushrooms Are on Midterm Ballots

"Cannabis isn't the only drug on the ballot in the midterm elections. Colorado could become the second state after Oregon to legalize psychedelic mushrooms — even as Oregon counties move to ban it.Colorado's proposition 122 would establish "healing centers" where people 21 and older can purchase and consume certain psychedelics on-site under the watch of trained facilitators. It would also legalize the manufacture, cultivation, transfer, delivery, sale, and purchase of psychedelic substances — but only for consumption at those sites. The initiative would legalize only psilocybin — or psychedelic mushrooms —  through 2026, but then DMT, ibogaine or mescaline (but...
COLORADO STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy