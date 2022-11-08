With Midterms Here, Twitter’s 'Free Speech' Test Will Begin Soon
"Ever since Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to restore “free speech” to the platform, users have wondered what it meant for the health of the platform. With midterm elections being held, Twitter’s first test to allow people to share opinions with fewer restrictions is nigh - even if the platform hasn’t made many changes yet.
To make sure that users were truly who they said they were, Twitter offered verification to public figures, politicians, media and celebrities. Under Musk, Twitter plans to charge $8 a month for verification to raise revenue, which would allow people to pay to get the coveted blue checkmark. However, the rollout was delayed until after the midterm elections, a source told CNN.
“Determining which accounts are authentic will become a significant challenge for Twitter when genuine users are unwilling to pay, which may increase the risk of impersonation and misinformation,” GlobalData thematic analyst Rachel Foster Jones said in a release. “Subscribers will also get their tweets prioritized, amplifying their voices on the platform, so those that pay for Twitter Blue may have a significant influence in shaping the content seen on the app.”
While Twitter has had an active role in politics, it has also gone back and forth on being political. The company banned paid political advertising in 2019, instead allowing for “earned” marketing. Tweets that were political in nature were allowed on the platform as long as no one put advertising dollars behind it to give it more attention.
“Twitter always believed that political message reach should be earned not bought on their platform,” said Ashish Prashar, agency R/GA global chief marketing officer. “Where Twitter has a lot of power is people can interact with their elected officials directly unlike any other social network and trust that they are speaking directly to those individuals.”
Political advertising never brought in much money for the company anyway, only accounting for under $3 million during the 2018 midterm elections. For comparison, Twitter said it recorded $1.18 billion in revenue during Q2 2022, the last time it reported figures . But it’s caused some of the most controversial moments in political history, including the ban of President Donald Trump.
Some like Tusk CEO Jeff Bermant have argued that the platform was restrictive against conservative voices. Musk’s proposed change could allow for more balance, added Bermant, who claims his browser Tusk allows for “free speech.” While nothing major has been modified as of now, already those who have been yearning for more conservative voices on the platform are hopeful they will be able to have more of a say.
“It’s a little hard to say, whether the progressives will wage war on Twitter or eventually decide to ‘play ball’ and be fair to others,” Bermant said. “Of course, a person for free speech finds it important to hear all sides versus the canceling, which has been the previous norm of Twitter before Musk bought it.”
However, Trump was barred from the platform over policy violations due to inciteful rhetoric tied to the January 6 Capitol riots.
“Musk and his backers believe that the global geopolitical arena was being swayed too much by “woke” ideology and censorship and wanted to fix that by first restoring voices that had previously been banned for good reason,” R/GA’s Prashar said. “That’s not free speech, that’s destructive.”
The pay-for-verification plan could cause other issues. Many pointed out that it would be easy to pretend to be any person. Musk updated Twitter policies, tweeting that “going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” and name changes would result in the loss of verification. Comedienne Kathy Griffin, who had changed her name on Twitter to be Elon Musk, was subject to the rule and had her account banned.
There are questions if Musk can even make Twitter a free-for-all platform with legal restrictions in play and the fact no one wants to be in a toxic online space. The CEO himself has tweeted that while rules are evolving, policies against online harassment and fake news remain intact. Still, Tusk’s Bermant argues fewer rules will allow for more diverse kinds of thought on the platform and bring more people in.
“$8 dollars a month is a small price for political freedom, and we will plan on joining Twitter, supporting free speech with not only writings, but with our wallet,” Tusk’s Bermant said.
But R/GA’s Prashar believes the meaning of free speech isn’t allowing to say anything they want.
“Free speech is about giving your opinion without fear of being jailed or retaliation by your government,” he said. “It doesn’t apply in the public square; your fellow citizens can take issue with your speech if it’s hateful -- and companies are included in that. “Musk’s goals are more ideological in nature.” Updated November 8, 2022 at 9:16 a.m. ET to correct the spelling of Ashish Prashar's name. "
Comments / 0