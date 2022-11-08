Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska High School Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

By Nathan Charles

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week for Oct. 31-Nov. 6. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Grace Baumert, Howells-Dodge Volleyball

Full records for the state tournament aren’t available, but nearly all those in the know agree that Baumert’s 42 kills in Saturday’s D-2 state title tied a record. Baumert compiled that number on 106 swings and put together a .311 attack percentage. And she wasn’t just an offensive weapon. The Jaguar senior also totaled 29 digs and was one block (nine) away from a triple-double. Her efforts earned HD its second straight state championship.

Colton Marsh, Grand Island Cornerback

GI needed a play, down 10-0 as the game moved into the second quarter. Not only had the Islanders failed to find any points in the first 12 minutes, but they also hadn’t even gained a first down. Marsh turned the momentum around when he intercepted a pass and went 70 yards for a touchdown. Grand Island scored 28 unanswered points starting with that play and advanced to the Class A semifinals.

Meredith McGregor, Cedar Catholic Volleyball

McGregor picked the perfect time to set a new career-high in assists when she piled up 53 in Saturday’s Class D-1 championship win. The senior had gone over 30 assists 11 times this season and had 40 or more three times, but never had 50 until she produced an offensive attack with two hitters who had double digit kills and a .278 attack rate over five sets in Lincoln. McGregor’s efforts led the Trojans back to a state title for the first time in a decade.

Ashlyn Florell, Overton Volleyball

Florell has been running the Overton offense since her sophomore season and has successfully guided the Eagles to back-to-back state tournament appearances including a run to the title match this past weekend. The junior went over 1,000 assists for the season when she set up 137 shots for kills in three state matches. Florell was at her best in the semifinals when she had 53 assists. She also had 46 digs in the three state matches.

Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge Running Back

Brester has the Jaguars one win away from a second straight championship game with his eighth game of more than 100 rushing yards and is just 65 yards away from 2,000 for the season. He’s near that mark after 154 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s Class D-2 eight-man 58-8 dismantling of Dundy County-Stratton. Defensively he had five tackles and picked off two passes.

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Westside Volleyball

Ndam-Simpson and the Warriors came up short in the Class A title game, but it was thanks to her play that Westside was in just its second-ever state title game. The 6-foot-1 senior ends her varsity career with back-to-back 500-kill seasons and had a final performance with 25, a .300 hitting percentage, 23 digs and three blocks. Ndam-Simpson’s state tournament included 18 kills and 19 digs in the first round and 18 more kills plus 22 digs in the semifinals.

Ben Brahmer, Pierce Tight End

Friday Nights under the lights at Pierce with Ben Brahmer on the field are quickly coming to an end. But Brahmer guaranteed at least one final home game when he led the Bluejays to a 33-23 revenge win over Lakeview in the Class C-1 quarterfinals. Brahmer caught six passes for 102 yards and a score – the 10th time in 11 games he’s eclipsed 100 receiving yards this season – and threw a touchdown pass of his own early in the fourth quarter on a 53-yard connection that essentially put the game out of reach.

Kylee Wessel, Humphrey Saint Francis Volleyball

Wessel has been an instrumental part of four straight Flyer trips to state, three of which advanced to the semifinals. But in each of the previous three, she had more of an experienced supporting cast. The focus of the attack in her final St. Francis season, Wessel delivered 69 kills in three state tournament matches with a high of 26 in the third-place match against Shelton. Her efforts also included 45 digs in the semifinals against Overton and 79 total.

Aiden Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale Quarterback

It was and it wasn’t just another night at the office for the best quarterback in Nebraska eight-man football, and one of the best overall. Kuester was 10 of 18 throwing for just 104 yards and a touchdown but also turned 41 carries into 272 yards and four scores. He had a long of 65 yards and averaged 6.6 per carry. Defensively, Kuester led the Warriors with 15 tackles. Those stats aren’t foreign to Kuester, but a win in the quarterfinals and moving on to the semis is the first time that’s happened in program history.

Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South Volleyball

Medeck ends a stellar Titans career with back-to-back championships and an all-around performance at the state tournament. The South Dakota commit kept getting better from one match to another in Lincoln, finishing tied for the match-high in the championship with 25 kills. Medeck had 13 in a first-round win over Marian then 17 in the semifinal victory over rival Papio. She also had 13 digs and seven blocks in the championship and 52 digs total for the tournament.

Garret Hoefs, Lincoln Lutheran Running Back

Hoefs and his team saw the season come to an end in a high-scoring road loss at Norfolk Catholic in the Class C-2 playoffs. Regardless, the senior left it all on the field in his final performance as a Warrior. As a passer, he went 24 of 38 for 456 yards and five touchdowns. With his legs, Hoefs picked up 87 yards and scored another touchdown.

Zane Flores, Gretna Quarterback

Flores’ recognition on this list isn’t so much because of Friday but a worthy mention due to a stellar career. His first pass of a 42-28 win over Bellevue West, a 15-yard completion, gave the Oklahoma State commit the Class A career passing record, passing the original mark of 8,541 set in 2013. On the night, Flores was 12 of 17 with 145 yards and a touchdown to go with two 1-yard rushing touchdowns on the goal line.

Morgan Burke, Skutt Catholic Volleyball

Burke and the SkyHawks had their backs up against the wall when they were down a set in the Class B title match and in danger of seeing the championship run come to an end. Skutt responded with a dominant set four win and pulled away in the fifth. Burke had eight of her 18 kills in the final two sets and the final kill of the match for the eighth straight Skutt state title. Her final stat line included 57 total kills in three matches, 59 digs and seven blocks. Burke had 505 kills this season and 1,091 for her career.

Chandler Page, Parkview Christian Receiver/Defensive Back

Page was all over the field in a six-touchdown performance that moved the Patriots to the semifinals for the first time in school history. The senior had three rushing touchdowns, two receiving and returned a fumble 38 yards for another score. Parkview is 9-1 and will face Sumner-Eddyville-Miller for a chance to play for the six-man championship.

Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North Volleyball

Heaney has been the Wolves' Ms. Do-It-All during a senior season that comes to a close with 443 kills, 40 aces, 64 blocks and 292 digs. The program has only been in existence for three years, and thanks to players like Heaney, Elkhorn South played for a state championship on Saturday. Though the Wolves came up short, she did everything she could by pounding down 28 kills, hitting at .373, serving up three aces, digging up 27 shots and blocking six others. For the tournament, the Purdue recruit had 55 kills, 10 blocks and 43 digs.

Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff Quarterback

There was undoubtedly some concern and worry when starting running back Sebastien Boyle went out of the game during Scottsbluff’s first possession. Stull didn’t blink. The very next play he went 76 yards for the first points of the game and started an onslaught that gave the Bearcats a 33-0 shutout win over Skutt. Stull finished with 217 rushing yards and five touchdowns, putting Scottsbluff back in the semis for the third time in five seasons.

Lucy Ghaifan, Grand Island Central Catholic Volleyball

One of the most storied programs in Nebraska high school volleyball returned to the top when Ghaifan and the Crusaders won the 11th state title in GICC history. She was the major offensive weapon in a four-set victory with 29 digs and a 361 hitting percentage. It was the second match in a row she totaled more than 20 kills following 25 and a .404 attack rate in the semifinals. Ghaifan had 69 kills for the tournament and hit a paltry .405. The 6-foot senior put together 413 kills and a .361 percentage in her final varsity season.

John Pargo Jr., Creighton Prep Defensive Back

The Prep defensive effort in a 10-3 quarterfinal win over Elkhorn South will go down in Junior Jays' history. Prep held a Storm offense that had rushed to 300 yards the week before to just 59 at halftime and forced five turnovers. Pargo had three of those on his own, all before halftime. The senior grabbed one deflected pass for an interception, jumped a route for another and caught an easy one on a miscommunication play.

Elecea Saathoff, Lincoln Lutheran Volleyball

Saathoff completed a feat that might never be done again when she won her fourth straight state for her second program in her fourth classification of volleyball. The Warrior setter was part of the Diller-Odell program in 2019-2020 when the Griffins claimed championships in D-1 and D-2. The past two seasons at Lutheran, she’s led an offense that raised the crown in C-1 and, on Saturday in C-2. Saathoff had 35 assists and 24 digs in the championship and a tournament with 108 total assists and 44 digs.

Anthony Rezac, Westside Quarterback

Rezac’s dual-threat abilities were on display again. The senior quarterback generated five total touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Southwest - running for three and passing for two. His legs picked up 119 yards and found the end zone three times. With his arm, Rezac added just 85 more yards but two of his throws were for touchdowns. The junior is just 24 yards away from a 1,000-yard season as both a passer and a thrower. He’s produced 33 total touchdowns.