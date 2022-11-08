Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
wdrb.com
Washington County Schools shifting to NTI for remainder of school week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky school district is closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness amongst students and staff. Washington County Schools will have non-traditional instruction (NTI) days on Thursday and Friday. The school district said NTI packets and information was sent home on Monday.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
abc17news.com
Kentucky unveils statue of Nettie Depp, the first woman to have a permanent large-scale monument inside the state Capitol
Kentucky state officials on Thursday unveiled a sculpture of public education trailblazer Nettie Depp, the first woman from the state to have a large-scale monument dedicated to her inside the state Capitol. “Nettie Depp was a pioneer in the field of public education in Kentucky, serving as an elected school...
k12dive.com
Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states
School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WHAS 11
Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
WTVQ
Capilouto: Sophia Rosing banned from UK campus, not eligible to re-enroll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing is permanently banned from the University of Kentucky’s campus and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student, President Eli Capilouto said in a Wednesday update to ABC 36. Capilouto said more information is expected, but for now, the university has taken...
fox56news.com
Madison County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Madison County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
wymt.com
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is officially a Wildcat. The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Kentucky, officially joining John Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class. ”Being...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
spectrumnews1.com
Poultry farm hoping to avoid Avian Flu heading into its busiest time of the year
ERLANGER, Ky. — Raising thousands of turkeys for customers to feed their families on Thanksgiving takes a lot of hard work, and also requires that a lot of things go right. This year, that includes protecting the flock from Avian Flu. One northern Kentucky farm is preparing for its...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
fox56news.com
Franklin County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Franklin County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
fox56news.com
Fayette County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Fayette County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
