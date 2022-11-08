ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WHAS 11

WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
k12dive.com

Staff, student illnesses lead to districtwide closures in several states

School systems in at least five states shut down Monday due to staff and student flu-like and respiratory illnesses, at a time when school leaders are attempting more stability with in-person learning after several years of COVID-19 interruptions. A "tripledemic" of the flu season, the lingering pandemic and respiratory syncytial...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHAS 11

Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is officially a Wildcat. The senior signed his letter of intent to play for Kentucky, officially joining John Calipari’s 2023 recruiting class. ”Being...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Four Powerball winners from Kentucky

KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
FRANKFORT, KY

