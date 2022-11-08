Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Long Beach man fatally stabbed in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed Thursday in the south Los Angeles area, and his killer was being sought. The crime occurred about 12:50 a.m. in the 10400 block of South Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross Lane of Long Beach was pronounced...
2urbangirls.com
One dead inside Hollywood apartment where deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice
HOLLYWOOD – A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LA County DA investigating video of Sheriff Villanueva asking deputies for campaign donations
The Los Angeles County District Attorney is looking into whether Sheriff Alex Villanueva broke campaign finance laws by asking deputies for donations during his reelection bid.
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
HVAC company owner offers extra work van to family who had theirs stolen during OC chase
The owner of a Southern California HVAC company is going the extra mile to help an innocent family whose work truck was stolen during a wild and dangerous chase on Wednesday.
12tomatoes.com
Real Estate Agent Offers Inside Look At Rock Legend Flea’s Mansion In L.A.
Anthony Stellini of RSR Real Estate in Los Angeles is here to provide us with a closer look at one of the coolest homes that you are ever going to see. Whether you are a big fan of the Red Hot Chili Peppers or you are simply a fan of awesome real estate, this Instagram post is well worth your time. The legendary bassist Flea has quite the home and you won’t believe your eyes.
theavtimes.com
LA County seeks dismissal of claims in firefighter widow’s lawsuit
While acknowledging the tragedy of the shooting of a Los Angeles County Fire Department engineer by a colleague at the Agua Dulce station in 2021, a lawyer for the county says in new court papers that Los Angeles County does not have liability due to governmental immunity and workers’ compensation rules.
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso’s Lead Over Karen Bass Shrinks To Just 2,700 Votes
UPDATED with latest: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of the nearly 1.5 million ballots cast in the city’s election. Bass surged from what was a 12,000-vote deficit early Wednesday morning, when the clerk’s office lastreleased an update. An additional 134,099 vote-by-mail ballots returned through Election Day were added to the vote count Thursday afternoon, bringing the total ballots counted to 1,452,192. Late Wednesday, the county registrar’s office announced...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID two men killed in fatal Mid-City crash
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Two men who were hit by a vehicle and killed near the Mid-City area of Los Angeles were identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of South Robertson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jose...
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
Accused shooter in fatal Valley Glen hookah lounge attack apprehended in Mexico: LAPD
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in Tijuana in connection with an October shooting in Valley Glen that left one man dead and another wounded. Vardan Dzhandzhikyan was taken into custody on Friday, 10 days after the Oct. 25 shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police […]
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities seek help recovering Olympic medals stolen from Orange County home
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to locate three Olympic medals belonging to a U.S. women’s volleyball player that were stolen while being temporarily stored at a home in Laguna Hills. Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called on Oct. 29 to the...
Karen Bass, Rick Caruso remain in tight race to be next Los Angeles mayor
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? Voters are deciding between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso.
L.A. Council approves additional $2M for 13th District Rental Aid Program
The Los Angeles City Council approved an additional $2 million today toward a rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District.
Los Angeles City Council Results: What We Know So Far In The District 5, 11, 13, And 15 Races
Watch this space for live results.
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
