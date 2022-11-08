ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans-Pacers Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
Pelicans Scoop
 3 days ago

Pelicans -Pacers Live Game Thread

Pelicans vs. Pacers Odds

  • Pelicans Odds: -5
  • Pacers Odds: +5
  • Over/Under: 236
  • Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • TV" NBA League Pass

The Oregonian

Damian Lillard out for Portland Trail Blazers at New Orleans Pelicans: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

So much for the much-anticipated matchup between former teammates, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has been ruled out for the Blazers’ game Thursday night at New Orleans. Apparently, he isn’t ready for back-to-back games after missing four contests with a right calf strain before returning Monday at Miami.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGNO

Back to even: Pelicans fall to 6-6 with loss at home to Portland

NEW ORLEANS — — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at […]
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Is Damian Lillard playing for Blazers vs. CJ McCollum, Pelicans?

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start to the 2022-23 NBA season and managed to stay afloat while Damian Lillard was sidelined with an early injury. Portland heads into Thursday’s matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans with an 8-3 record, but it seems they may once again be forced to battle without Lillard after the latest injury update to the star point guard.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost

To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
PORTLAND, OR
