Darien, CT

darientimes.com

Toni Boucher concedes in effort to reclaim CT Senate 26 seat

WILTON — Republican Toni Boucher has conceded in her effort to reclaim the state Senate seat she once held for a decade. Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boucher conceded the District 26 Senate race to Democrat Ceci Maher. Maher had garnered about 60 percent of the vote as of about...
WILTON, CT
Woog's World: This might help fix the busing in Westport

The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round. Earlier this week, the Board of Education discussed – in addition to things like curriculum and budgets – the very important question of getting to and from school in the first place. Like much of the traffic...
WESTPORT, CT
Dominique Johnson wins 143rd House, unofficial results show

Residents in the 143rd House District now have a new representative with Democrat Dominique Johnson taking the seat. The 143rd House District seat was open this election, since Stephanie Thomas announced she was running for secretary of the state instead of seeking reelection in the district, which includes parts of Westport and Norwalk.
NORWALK, CT
Gee Jr. wins race for open Bridgeport 126th House district seat

BRIDGEPORT — Democrat Fred Gee Jr. defeated Republican Philip Flynn and New Movement candidate Joseph Thompson for the 126th state House district seat in Tuesday’s election. Gee won 2,721 votes, while Flynn captured 734, according to unofficial results reported by the secretary of the state. Thompson took. 135...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
West Haven may have found a spot for displaced students

WEST HAVEN — West Haven school officials believe they have found a temporary location for Washington School students during that school's reconstruction: another vacant school. The Washington School construction project is a planned $38 million project to rebuild a 113-year-old school. The building has outdated heating and cooling systems,...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Here are the 2022 Middletown-area election results

Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in the Middletown area had several state house and senate races on the ballot, as well as the 1st Congressional District. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Westport schools face substitute and paraprofessional shortages

WESTPORT — The Westport School District is facing a shortage of paraprofessional educators and substitute teachers, and educators are saying it may be in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is now down a few building substitutes, but the daily substitute shortage has been more problematic in...
WESTPORT, CT
Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Jeep stolen from Darien found shot up in New Haven, police say

DARIEN — A car stolen from a local driveway last week was recovered in New Haven riddled with bullet holes, according to police. Darien police said an officer responded to the 30 block of Walmsley Road around 7:36 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner told the officer she had noticed her 2021 Jeep missing from her driveway around 7:15 a.m., noting that she had left the keys in the car, police said.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Police: Danbury man killed in New Milford hit-and-run on Route 7

NEW MILFORD — Police say a 61-year-old Danbury man was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash while crossing Route 7. New Milford police identified the man as Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, of Danbury. Police said he was crossing Danbury Road when he was struck in the southbound lane by a car around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
By mid-afternoon, New Canaan sees 42% election turnout, official says

NEW CANAAN — By mid-afternoon Tuesday, voter turnout was "brisk" with 42 percent of registered voters casting their ballots by 2 p.m., according to town employee Bob Mantilia. Of the 13,909 registered voters, 5,871 or 42.1 percent had voted. That number included 4,736 people voting in person and 1,135...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Police: West Haven man with rifle rammed Waterbury cop cars

WATERBURY — Police say a West Haven man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he struck two police cruisers with his vehicle. Waterbury police said they later found a loaded gun in the man's vehicle. The man, identified as 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez, had an active court protective order against him, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing firearms. He also did not have a valid state pistol permit, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a news release Wednesday.
WATERBURY, CT
Police: Wallingford car thief fled after realizing child was inside

WALLINGFORD — Police say they are investigating an attempted car theft at a local gas station that ended abruptly Wednesday morning when the suspect realized a child was still inside the vehicle. Wallingford police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Jaques said the incident occurred around 7:25 a.m. at the Citgo gas...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Drug dealer caught on camera selling crack cocaine, Stamford police say

STAMFORD — Local police say a drug dealer is off the streets after he was caught on camera selling crack Wednesday. Jermaine “Country” Smith, 42, and his customer, Sonya Sewell, 53, were arrested and charged with narcotics offenses, according to police. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23, police said.
STAMFORD, CT

