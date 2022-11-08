Read full article on original website
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Gas Station Robber Strong Arms his Way to CashBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
darientimes.com
Toni Boucher concedes in effort to reclaim CT Senate 26 seat
WILTON — Republican Toni Boucher has conceded in her effort to reclaim the state Senate seat she once held for a decade. Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Boucher conceded the District 26 Senate race to Democrat Ceci Maher. Maher had garnered about 60 percent of the vote as of about...
darientimes.com
Woog's World: This might help fix the busing in Westport
The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round. Earlier this week, the Board of Education discussed – in addition to things like curriculum and budgets – the very important question of getting to and from school in the first place. Like much of the traffic...
darientimes.com
John Breunig (opinion): No secret to the cause of 'bloodbath' for Greenwich Republicans
I’m getting the sense it’s still news to people that Ned Lamont is from Greenwich. Stamford Advocate and Greenwich Time Editorial Page Editor John Breunig will be one of the panelists for a discussion on "How to Publish an Outstanding Op-Ed" from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Fairfield County Story Lab, 21 Charles St., Westport.
darientimes.com
Greenwich Democrat Stephen Meskers beats Republican Ed Lopez to win CT state House 150th District race
GREENWICH — Democrat Stephen Meskers knocked back a challenge from Republican Ed Lopez to win reelection in the 150th House District in the state legislature. Meskers said he was honored to win a third term in the House. “I’m more than thrilled that the electorate of Greenwich has decided...
darientimes.com
Dominique Johnson wins 143rd House, unofficial results show
Residents in the 143rd House District now have a new representative with Democrat Dominique Johnson taking the seat. The 143rd House District seat was open this election, since Stephanie Thomas announced she was running for secretary of the state instead of seeking reelection in the district, which includes parts of Westport and Norwalk.
darientimes.com
Gee Jr. wins race for open Bridgeport 126th House district seat
BRIDGEPORT — Democrat Fred Gee Jr. defeated Republican Philip Flynn and New Movement candidate Joseph Thompson for the 126th state House district seat in Tuesday’s election. Gee won 2,721 votes, while Flynn captured 734, according to unofficial results reported by the secretary of the state. Thompson took. 135...
darientimes.com
West Haven may have found a spot for displaced students
WEST HAVEN — West Haven school officials believe they have found a temporary location for Washington School students during that school's reconstruction: another vacant school. The Washington School construction project is a planned $38 million project to rebuild a 113-year-old school. The building has outdated heating and cooling systems,...
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
darientimes.com
Democrat Rachel Khanna defeats incumbent Republican Kimberly Fiorello to win CT House 149th District race
GREENWICH – In a race that came down to the absentee ballots, Democrat Rachel Khanna defeated incumbent Republican Kimberly Fiorello to win the race for the state 149th House District, according to unofficial results. Based on the ballots cast at the polls, the difference between the two candidates was...
darientimes.com
Here are the 2022 Middletown-area election results
Election results in Connecticut are starting to come in, and voters in the Middletown area had several state house and senate races on the ballot, as well as the 1st Congressional District. In addition to candidates on the ballot, abortion rights, education, inflation and crime were among some of the most talked about issues to be decided at the polls in Connecticut this year.
darientimes.com
Darien Republican Tracy Marra, who was running unopposed, will represent CT state House 141st District
DARIEN – Republican Tracy Marra, who was running unopposed, will represent the state House 141st District, which includes part of Darien, according to unofficial results from the Associated Press. She will replace Rep. Terrie Wood, who has held the position since 2009. Marra was Wood’s campaign chair during the...
darientimes.com
Westport schools face substitute and paraprofessional shortages
WESTPORT — The Westport School District is facing a shortage of paraprofessional educators and substitute teachers, and educators are saying it may be in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district is now down a few building substitutes, but the daily substitute shortage has been more problematic in...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
darientimes.com
Jeep stolen from Darien found shot up in New Haven, police say
DARIEN — A car stolen from a local driveway last week was recovered in New Haven riddled with bullet holes, according to police. Darien police said an officer responded to the 30 block of Walmsley Road around 7:36 a.m. on Nov. 4 for a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner told the officer she had noticed her 2021 Jeep missing from her driveway around 7:15 a.m., noting that she had left the keys in the car, police said.
darientimes.com
Police: Danbury man killed in New Milford hit-and-run on Route 7
NEW MILFORD — Police say a 61-year-old Danbury man was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash while crossing Route 7. New Milford police identified the man as Galo Rafael Guaman-Sarmiento, of Danbury. Police said he was crossing Danbury Road when he was struck in the southbound lane by a car around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
darientimes.com
Kadiatu Lublin, D. Jill McCammon, John Sini elected to Darien Board of Education
DARIEN — Newcomer Kadiatu Lublin has been elected to Darien’s Board of Education, joining re-elected members Jill McCammon and John R. Sini Jr. Lublin, a Democrat who ran as a petitioning candidate, will fill the seat vacated by fellow Democrat Tara Ochman. A Darien native, Lublin has been...
darientimes.com
By mid-afternoon, New Canaan sees 42% election turnout, official says
NEW CANAAN — By mid-afternoon Tuesday, voter turnout was "brisk" with 42 percent of registered voters casting their ballots by 2 p.m., according to town employee Bob Mantilia. Of the 13,909 registered voters, 5,871 or 42.1 percent had voted. That number included 4,736 people voting in person and 1,135...
darientimes.com
Police: West Haven man with rifle rammed Waterbury cop cars
WATERBURY — Police say a West Haven man was taken into custody Tuesday night after he struck two police cruisers with his vehicle. Waterbury police said they later found a loaded gun in the man's vehicle. The man, identified as 20-year-old Willie Rodriguez, had an active court protective order against him, prohibiting him from lawfully possessing firearms. He also did not have a valid state pistol permit, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said in a news release Wednesday.
darientimes.com
Police: Wallingford car thief fled after realizing child was inside
WALLINGFORD — Police say they are investigating an attempted car theft at a local gas station that ended abruptly Wednesday morning when the suspect realized a child was still inside the vehicle. Wallingford police spokesperson Sgt. Stephen Jaques said the incident occurred around 7:25 a.m. at the Citgo gas...
darientimes.com
Drug dealer caught on camera selling crack cocaine, Stamford police say
STAMFORD — Local police say a drug dealer is off the streets after he was caught on camera selling crack Wednesday. Jermaine “Country” Smith, 42, and his customer, Sonya Sewell, 53, were arrested and charged with narcotics offenses, according to police. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23, police said.
