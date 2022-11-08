Read full article on original website
Detroit Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Key Role in Methamphetamine Trafficking Ring
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Myreo Dixon, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison, to be followed by eight years of supervised release, for his key role in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs. According to...
Police searching for several suspects in theft of lottery tickets in Detroit [PHOTOS]
Police are asking for tips from the public to help identify several suspects involved in the alleged left of lottery tickets at an east side Detroit gas station.
Truck Driver Tries To Transport 188 Bricks Of Cocaine Out Of Michigan
He was trying to get into Canada.
Michigan Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get Either a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID Driver's License
Michigan is telling its residents that they have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID or an Enhanced ID (which is also a REAL ID) driver's license or similar document in order to fly commercially in the U.S. They will also need this to enter a federal facility to comply with U.S. Federal law.
Man charged with carrying 188 bricks of cocaine from Michigan into Canada
Point Edward, Ontario (CBS DETROIT) - A Canadian man was arrested and charged with driving 188 bricks of cocaine from Michigan into Canada across the Blue Water Bridge.According to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), Zenon Bialkowski, 68, was driving a commercial truck across the Blue Water Bridge from Port Huron to Point Edward on Oct. 17. Border officers stopped him in Point Edward for a second examination of his truck. That's when officers noticed inconsistencies in the truck load. They took a closer look at his cargo and found 188 bricks, which they believe were cocaine."This seizure is significant." said An Nguyen, District Director, St. Clair District Operations, CBSA "One of our top priorities is keeping harmful goods out of Canada. The CBSA officers involved in this interception displayed exemplary work as their investigative skills led to the end of this smuggling attempt. Our partnership with the RCMP strengthens our commitment to public safety."Bialkowski is charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was transferred to the custody of Royal Canadian Mounted police.The case is now in the hands of the Ontario Court of Justice in Sarnia, Ontario.
The Lady of the Dunes identified as woman with Michigan ties
The Lady of The Dunes has been identified as Ruth Marie TerryFBI. Massachusetts' oldest cold case has moved a step closer to being solved. On October 31, 2022, The Lady of the Dunes, as she was known, received her identity back. FBI agents announced that the woman was Ruth Marie Terry. She regained her name on what would have been her 86th birthday.
