Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib Basketball set for first season in the AHSAA
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will open up season No. 1 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) this Thursday night at home against Trinity. The Patriots are coming off their second straight AISA State Championship last season but are now entering the AHSAA, and with a completely new team.
Troy Messenger
Troy 12U football team headed to national tournament
The Troy Recreation 12U tackle football team is hitting the road on Friday to head to South Carolina for a national youth football tournament this weekend. The Troy 12U Trojans traveled to Luverne last weekend and won the Alabama State Championship at the WYFA Super Bowl. It’s the third time in the past five years that the Troy 12U team captured a championship.
Troy Messenger
Carlton Martial named Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist
This week, the Burlsworth Trophy Selection Committee announced the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 award and Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial was among those named. The Burlsworth Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I college football player that started their career as a walk-on. The award is named in honor of former Arkansas player Brandon Burlsworth, who started his career at Arkansas as a walk-on and ended as an All-American and NFL Draft Pick. He passed away after a car accident less than two weeks after being drafted.
Linden, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Central High School - Tuscaloosa basketball team will have a game with Linden High School on November 10, 2022, 18:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Troy Messenger
Trojans set for playoff clash with Tallassee
For the first time since 2014, the Charles Henderson Trojans (9-1) are heading into the second round of the Class 5A State Playoffs, against the Tallassee Tigers (7-4) this Friday night on the road. Charles Henderson was able to survive the first round with a 20-16 win over Williamson at...
Troy Messenger
Amity White signs with South Alabama
Pike County High School senior Amity White signed her letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship to the University of South Alabama on Thursday. The Lady Bulldog softball and basketball star signed her letter-of-intent alongside her family, teammates and coaches as she represented her new school with custom Nike’s featuring South Alabama’s logo.
Troy Messenger
Bulldogs back in the second round of the playoffs
The Class 3A Playoffs just didn’t feel right without the Pike County Bulldogs (7-3), and after missing the postseason in 2021 – for the first time since 2012 – the Bulldogs are back and heading to the second round to face the Alabama Christian Eagles (8-3). In...
Union Springs, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bullock County High School basketball team will have a game with Russell County High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Troy Messenger
Troy basketball, soccer, volleyball and softball sign athletes
Nov. 9 is the early signing period for men’s college basketball – along with volleyball, soccer and softball – and all four of those sports at Troy University inked letters-of-intent from future Trojans. Joining the Trojan men’s basketball team is Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s Jerrell Bellamy, Dothan...
Montgomery, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Lanier High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 09, 2022, 15:00:00. The Central-Hayneville High School basketball team will have a game with Lanier High School on November 08, 2022, 17:45:00.
WSFA
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
How To Score Free Krispy Kreme In Alabama On Election Day
It's Tuesday, November 8 election day and it's so important to get out and vote. Voting is not the only answer to bring about change in communities, but it is definitely a powerful tool and I encourage everybody to get out and vote especially in West Alabama. A fan favorite...
Troy Messenger
JCA to host reception for trio of artists
The Johnson Center for the Arts will host a reception honoring exhibiting artists Mike Benton and Enid Probst and Donna Pickens from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited. Benton grew up in Union Springs and now lives in Troy. He has long been familiar to the area...
Troy Messenger
Troy to pay tribute to military
Troy University will pay tribute to the nation’s military on Nov. 12 as it welcomes the Army Black Knights to Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Military Appreciation Game. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. Troy has a long history of service to the military and has...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa Temporarily Close Due to Accident Tuesday
Two lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa County are temporarily closed following a single-car accident involving a commercial vehicle Tuesday. Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama said the lanes near mile marker 158 will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently...
Comments / 0