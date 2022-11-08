ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Pike Lib Basketball set for first season in the AHSAA

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots will open up season No. 1 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) this Thursday night at home against Trinity. The Patriots are coming off their second straight AISA State Championship last season but are now entering the AHSAA, and with a completely new team.
Troy 12U football team headed to national tournament

The Troy Recreation 12U tackle football team is hitting the road on Friday to head to South Carolina for a national youth football tournament this weekend. The Troy 12U Trojans traveled to Luverne last weekend and won the Alabama State Championship at the WYFA Super Bowl. It’s the third time in the past five years that the Troy 12U team captured a championship.
Carlton Martial named Burlsworth Trophy semifinalist

This week, the Burlsworth Trophy Selection Committee announced the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 award and Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial was among those named. The Burlsworth Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I college football player that started their career as a walk-on. The award is named in honor of former Arkansas player Brandon Burlsworth, who started his career at Arkansas as a walk-on and ended as an All-American and NFL Draft Pick. He passed away after a car accident less than two weeks after being drafted.
Linden, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central High School - Tuscaloosa basketball team will have a game with Linden High School on November 10, 2022, 18:30:00.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Trojans set for playoff clash with Tallassee

For the first time since 2014, the Charles Henderson Trojans (9-1) are heading into the second round of the Class 5A State Playoffs, against the Tallassee Tigers (7-4) this Friday night on the road. Charles Henderson was able to survive the first round with a 20-16 win over Williamson at...
TALLASSEE, AL
Amity White signs with South Alabama

Pike County High School senior Amity White signed her letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship to the University of South Alabama on Thursday. The Lady Bulldog softball and basketball star signed her letter-of-intent alongside her family, teammates and coaches as she represented her new school with custom Nike’s featuring South Alabama’s logo.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Bulldogs back in the second round of the playoffs

The Class 3A Playoffs just didn’t feel right without the Pike County Bulldogs (7-3), and after missing the postseason in 2021 – for the first time since 2012 – the Bulldogs are back and heading to the second round to face the Alabama Christian Eagles (8-3). In...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
Union Springs, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bullock County High School basketball team will have a game with Russell County High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Troy basketball, soccer, volleyball and softball sign athletes

Nov. 9 is the early signing period for men’s college basketball – along with volleyball, soccer and softball – and all four of those sports at Troy University inked letters-of-intent from future Trojans. Joining the Trojan men’s basketball team is Chattahoochee Valley Community College’s Jerrell Bellamy, Dothan...
WSFA

Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62. A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.
MONTGOMERY, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
JCA to host reception for trio of artists

The Johnson Center for the Arts will host a reception honoring exhibiting artists Mike Benton and Enid Probst and Donna Pickens from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited. Benton grew up in Union Springs and now lives in Troy. He has long been familiar to the area...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Troy to pay tribute to military

Troy University will pay tribute to the nation’s military on Nov. 12 as it welcomes the Army Black Knights to Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Military Appreciation Game. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. Troy has a long history of service to the military and has...
