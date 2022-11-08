This week, the Burlsworth Trophy Selection Committee announced the 10 semifinalists for the 2022 award and Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial was among those named. The Burlsworth Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top Division I college football player that started their career as a walk-on. The award is named in honor of former Arkansas player Brandon Burlsworth, who started his career at Arkansas as a walk-on and ended as an All-American and NFL Draft Pick. He passed away after a car accident less than two weeks after being drafted.

