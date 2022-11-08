ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Idaho8.com

Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day

President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation’s future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Idaho8.com

Neguse announces candidacy for Democratic caucus chair

Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a letter to Democratic House colleagues Thursday that he is running for Caucus Chair, the fifth highest position among Democrats if they maintain their majority and fourth if they switch to the minority. Neguse currently serves as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho8.com

Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats

A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
Michigan Advance

GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided

Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GEORGIA STATE

