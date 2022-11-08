Read full article on original website
Election officials urge patience as counting goes on in critical House and Senate races
Election officials are urging patience and trying to tamp down on conspiracy theories about why the vote count in western states isn’t yet done as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. About 540,000 votes in Arizona and 95,000 in Nevada remained to be counted as...
‘That certainly didn’t help’: GOP blame game spreads after midterm shortfalls
Mitch McConnell’s high-spending super PAC has a suggestion for their party’s campaign committee: Consider picking candidates in primaries who won’t collapse in the general election. Others see a much bigger issue: Former President Donald Trump and his polarizing presence on the campaign trail — especially as he...
Biden says democracy met the test on Election Day
President Joe Biden said Thursday that democracy met the test on Election Day after warning ahead of the races that the nation’s future would be at stake when Americans cast their ballots earlier this week. Though neither the US House or Senate majorities have been called for either party,...
Neguse announces candidacy for Democratic caucus chair
Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a letter to Democratic House colleagues Thursday that he is running for Caucus Chair, the fifth highest position among Democrats if they maintain their majority and fourth if they switch to the minority. Neguse currently serves as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
Judge scorches and sanctions Trump lawyers for lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and Democrats
A federal judge on Thursday ordered sanctions against attorneys for former President Donald Trump in his failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and numerous others that he claimed conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election. Judge Donald Middlebrooks ordered Trump lawyers Alina Habba, Michael Madaio, Peter Ticktin,...
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve in the monitor...
Matt Gaetz mocked GOP leadership over the midterms, dubbing Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ronna McDaniel a 'McFailure'
"McCarthy McConnell. McDaniel. McFailure," Gaetz tweeted on Thursday. The post comes as midterm results show a tight contest for control of Congress.
GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided
Republicans remained on pace to likely wrest control of the U.S. House, even as Democrats picked up a few more victories in close races late Wednesday and into the day Thursday. As of about 5 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, The Associated Press had called 209 races for Republicans. That put them ahead of Democrats’ 191, […] The post GOP on track to control U.S. House, but dozens of races still undecided appeared first on Michigan Advance.
