PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 18-year-old cat is looking for a loving home with a special Valley family. Katie is over 70 years old in cat years and after the passing of her owner, she came to live to stay with the Arizona Animal Welfare League. November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and there’s no better time to welcome a loving, aging pet into your home if you’re up to the task.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO