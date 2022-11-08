Read full article on original website
Related
Claims from man fighting extradition to US ‘entirely outlandish’, court told
An alleged fugitive’s attempts to explain why he is not the man wanted by US prosecutors are “entirely outlandish”, a court has heard.Advocate depute Paul Harvey told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that “on the balance of probabilities”, the man is Nicholas Rossi, who is facing extradition to the US over two allegations of rape and one of sexual assault.A hearing has been taking place at the court this week to establish the identity of the 35-year-old, who denies he is Rossi and claims to be Arthur Knight, from Ireland.Giving evidence earlier in the week, the man claimed the fingerprints on the...
BBC
Court: Appeals to Cardiff rapist's sentence refused
A burglar who broke into a house and repeatedly raped a mother and her teenage daughter has had his sentence appeal refused. Joshua Carney, 28, attacked each victim while the other watched, in Cardiff on 1 March. He previously admitted 13 offences including six counts of rape and was sentenced...
BBC
Bute Park murder: Appeals to shorten prison time refused
Two men jailed for life for the homophobic murder of a doctor have had their sentence appeals refused. Psychiatrist Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was attacked in Cardiff's Bute Park on 20 July 2021, and died 16 days later. Jason Edwards, 25 and Lee William Strickland, 36 - alongside 16-year-old Dionne...
mailplus.co.uk
Ghislaine’s on the run
DISGRACED socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been pictured for the first time in her new jail, jogging behind bars. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence in a Florida prison for trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. The 60-year-old was seen in a grey prison outfit, running eight laps of the 400m asphalt track behind the barbed wire fences of Federal Correctional Institute Tallahassee. The pictures offer a glimpse into her life in prison, where she has a job in the law library and has made friends with murderer Narcy Novack, 65, who had her millionaire hotel heir husband and his mother assassinated to inherit their fortune. A prison source told the Mirror: ‘She runs almost every day, and when not jogging on the track, she will walk with one of her friends.’
Australia offers $1m reward for help tracking Indian man suspected of murdering woman on beach
Police in Australia have announced a reward of one million Australian dollar (around £556,710.17) for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman in the country before returning to his homeland.Police in Queensland said that they are waiting for information from India on Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of murdering 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley who was found on Wangetti Beach on 22 October 2018.Detective Inspector Sonia Smith said state police officers who speak Hindi and Punjabi are waiting in an office in Cairns to be contacted from India via WhatsApp or online...
The Jewish Press
Beer Sheva Judges Give Only 5 Years to Bedouin Who Sodomized 10-Year-Old Jewish Girl
In early February 2021, a gang of three Bedouin burglars broke into a family home in a small Jewish community in the Negev, and during the robbery raped a 10-year-old girl while her parents were sleeping in the next room. The prosecutor’s office asked the court to sentence the young...
BBC
David Ungi: Fugitive extradited from Spain charged with murder
A man extradited from Spain over the shooting of an 18-year-old in Liverpool seven years ago has been charged with his murder. Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in the Garston area in July 2015. David Ungi, 31, who was arrested in...
Two boys aged 13 and 14 are rushed to hospital after they are stabbed in broad daylight as police arrest two teenagers
Two boys, just 13 and 14 years old, were rushed to hospital today after being stabbed in broad daylight. The teenagers, local to the area, were knifed at around 3.30pm on Cobden Avenue in Southampton. Emergency services were called following reports of a serious assault. Two 13-year-old boys and a...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Prison officer admits to intimate relationship with prisoner
A prison officer has admitted misconduct in a public office after having an "intimate" relationship with a prisoner. Rachel Martin, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, pleaded guilty to eight counts over her relationship with Raymond Abraham, an inmate at HMP Guys Marsh in Dorset. She also admitted encouraging possession of a mobile...
Man, 60, is knifed to death at FedEx parcel delivery warehouse as police arrest 48-year-old suspect
A 60-year-old man has been knifed to death at a FedEx parcel delivery warehouse today leading to the arrest of a man, 48, on suspicion of murder. Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to the warehouse in Rotherham at around 9.40am this morning to reports that a man had been stabbed.
BBC
Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed. The man, who entered the UK legally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated. It follows...
Judge ‘in error’ over sentence for Jeremy Vine stalker, says solicitor general
Alex Belfield could have been given longer prison term but legal technicality makes it too late to change
Parents of man accused of dangerous driving deaths charged with hiding evidence
The parents of a man accused of hitting and killing a father and his pregnant daughter with his car have been charged with perverting the course of justice.Nitesh Bissendary, 30 and of Highlands Glade in Manston, Kent is accused of hitting Yoram Hirshfield, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, with his Alfa Romeo car outside a Ramsgate car park on August 10 2022.Noga was five weeks pregnant at the time of her death and her husband Omer as well as two children were injured in the crash.As part of the investigation Bissendary’s parents have now both been charged with perverting the course of justice.Kent Police said the charges against Barjunsing Bissendary, 58, and Sadhana Bissendary, 55, relate to the alleged concealing of potential evidence.The two suspects, who are also both from Manston, have been bailed to appear at Medway Magistrates Court on Friday November 4.Nitesh Bissendary was previously charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to provide a sample, failing to stop, and driving while unfit through drugs.He is next set to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on November 28.
US News and World Report
Russian Court Orders Detention and Deportation of U.S. Woman in Assault Case
RYAZAN, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian court on Thursday ordered U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek to be detained for 30 days before being deported to the United States in a case where she was imprisoned for almost 11 months on charges of assaulting her partner. The decision was taken at a hearing...
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers murdered and mutilated two men, court hears
Two abattoir workers tortured two acquaintances to death before mutilating them in a "gruesome echo" of their butchery work, a court has heard. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, are accused of the murders of Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Hossain Pramanik in Bristol. They were killed in Mr Mckenzie's...
BBC
Nicholas Rossi: fingerprint match on alleged fugitive
A court has heard that all 10 fingerprints taken from a man calling himself Arthur Knight were a match for wanted fugitive Nicholas Rossi. A fingerprint specialist told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that the prints identically matched those included in an Interpol Red Notice for Mr Rossi. The evidence was heard...
BBC
Kyra King: Parents appear in court over dog attack baby death
The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky dog have appeared in court. Kyra King was attacked on 6 March in the car park at Ostler's Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, in Lincolnshire. Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday...
BBC
Luton boy shared fatal stabbing aftermath on Snapchat, court hears
A 16-year-old boy posted a video on Snapchat of a man bleeding after he fatally stabbed him, a court heard. The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murdering 63-year-old Ghulam Raja on 15 November. The trial at Luton Crown Court heard Mr Raja, who was from Bolton,...
Complex
Video Shows Teen Knocking Himself Out by Slamming Into Window While Robbing Louis Vuitton Store
A suspect attempting to burglarize a Louis Vuitton store knocked himself out before he could even escape the premises. Footage of the incident shows two people snatching handbags from the wall and pulling them from their security tags and seemingly just waltzing out of the store as security looks on. In another angle from the store’s security camera, another thief—who TMZ has identified as being 17-years-old—also tries to make a run for it before slamming into a huge window and knocking himself unconscious.
Comments / 1