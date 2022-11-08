ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs19news

Couric gift creates new UVA scholarship fund

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A gift from an award-winning journalist has created a new scholarship fund at the University of Virginia. Katie Couric, a 1979 UVA alumna, recently gave the university $1 million to create the Katie Couric Blue Ridge Scholars Fund. According to a release, the scholarship will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia's first manufacturing engineering course available in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students attending the Greene County Technical Education Center now have access to state-of-the-art equipment that will provide them with a hands-on learning environment in the new Manufacturing Engineering course. This engineering course is the first of its kind in Virginia, and students were the...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

New apartment complex may be coming to Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Scottsville is looking to improve its economy by increasing the population. The town's Planning Commission has recommended approval for a proposal to turn an old tire factory into apartments. The factory closed in 2009 and has been empty since. Scottsville Town Administrator Matt Lawless says...
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Scottsville commission votes for proposed factory redevelopment

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An old tire factory building in Scottsville could become new apartments and commercial space. At a meeting on Monday, the Scottsville Planning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval to redevelop the facility. Between 1944 and 2009, the factory produced tire cord, but it has...
SCOTTSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it

STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
cbs19news

Increased voter turnout in city and county

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Increased voter turnout had an impact on election results in this year’s midterm elections. The registrar's offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County say Central Virginia voters were out in greater numbers on Tuesday. "We did have a lot of positive feedback and just overall...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Reminder about deadline to apply for economic disaster loans for January snowstorm

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is about one month left for organizations to apply for federal assistance associated with January’s severe winter storm. The U.S. Small Business Administration says private nonprofits have until Dec. 12 to apply for federal economic injury disaster loans for economic losses caused by the storm that impacted Virginia on Jan. 2 and 3 of this year.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
cbs19news

Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Learn about reducing use of chemicals in yards and home gardens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There has been a growing movement toward protecting pollinators, and one way to help do that would be to reduce the use of chemicals in home landscaping. The Piedmont Master Gardeners will be hosting an event on why and how people can reduce chemical use...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

JAUNT reporting problems with phones

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are trying to get in touch with JAUNT may be having some issues on Tuesday morning. According to an email, the organization is having intermittent issues with its phone system. People can still call the main number at (434) 296-3184, and if they...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Unofficial election results show the Augusta County courthouse will likely be moving to Verona. With 30 out of 31 county precincts reporting Tuesday night, 86.34% of voters said they want to see court facilities relocate to the county. 13.66% said they want to see the courthouse...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

