The below is a direct excerpt of Marty’s Bent Issue #1281: “Posture from a position of strength.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Monday night was the inaugural Bitcoin Jawn meetup in Philadelphia. I had the pleasure of being in attendance and participating in the discussion. The topic of the first gathering was “Bitcoin and Freedom,” which is very fitting considering that Philadelphia is the birthplace of the United States of America, where revolutionaries thrust their flag into the earth and said something along the lines of, “We will no longer be ruled by an unaccountable despotic king unfairly taxing us while living in a foreign land. We will be free men.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO