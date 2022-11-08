Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinmagazine.com
What Was The Reaction Of The Bitcoin White Paper Upon Its Release?
This is a recording of a recent Twitter Spaces conversation about the Bitcoin white paper and what it means to the Bitcoin community. Dan Held: Let’s touch on some of your other bullets. The initial reception was kind of — I was always very curious about that. Just seeing people’s first reactions.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is The Solution To The World’s Trade Problems
This is an opinion editorial by Heritage Falodun, a Bitcoin analyst and computer scientist based in Nigeria. I believe humanity deserves a detailed elucidation of the aggravating concerns facing our economies today. Solutions to world trade problems won’t suffice if engaging in transnational commerce, promoting social progress, multilateralism, influencing bilateral exposure and enabling bottom-up prosperity isn’t of the utmost importance to human existence.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Brazilian Bitcoin Nonprofit Vinteum Announces Utreexo Developer Grant
Vinteum, a Brazilian nonprofit dedicated to furthering Bitcoin research and development, has announced its second grant recipient for protocol development, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Davidson Souza will receive Vinteum’s second grant in order to continue providing implementations that allow wallets to the Rust Utreexo library. Then, Souza...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Ziya Sadr’s Arrest Shows Bitcoin Educators Could Be A Target
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. According to news reports, a well-known Iranian Bitcoin advocate Ziya Sadr was arrested in Tehran on September 19. There isn't much information about his arrest, but with the ongoing unrest in Iran, the government may have seen him as a threat to their system.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Everything Bubble Is Popping And Bitcoin Can Fix It
This is a recording of a recent Twitter Spaces conversation about broken credit markets, runaway inflation and why we need to fix the current financial system. Dylan LeClair: For the last 40 years, it seems like the bubble, as this duration component unwinds and as that long date risk-free rate goes way, way higher or has gone way higher, that the 60/40 portfolio pensions with those kind of the LDI (liability-driven investing), where they were using those long-dated bonds as collateral, it seems like that’s maybe the breaking point.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Shell-shocked Meta employees say the massive layoffs are a ‘shit show’ after years of overhiring: ‘They absolutely knew they were being wasteful’
The rose-colored glasses have come off at Meta. The company, which ballooned its workforce during the pandemic, was forced to make massive cuts this week as critics bemoaned the excessive growth that led the social media behemoth down this road to begin with. The company laid off 13% of its...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Orange Pill: A New App To Meet Bitcoiners
The new Orange Pill App (OPA) is seeking to connect Bitcoiners in real life without the need for meetups and conferences, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Today, in Santa Monica, California at the Pacific Bitcoin Conference, Orange Pill became available on IOS and Android devices will go live in December. The team behind Orange Pill says conferences can be expensive and time consuming, while meetups often have low attendance and require large amounts of planning.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Forget Politics, Stop Asking For Permission And Lean Into Bitcoin’s Utility Instead
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty’s Bent Issue #1281: “Posture from a position of strength.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Monday night was the inaugural Bitcoin Jawn meetup in Philadelphia. I had the pleasure of being in attendance and participating in the discussion. The topic of the first gathering was “Bitcoin and Freedom,” which is very fitting considering that Philadelphia is the birthplace of the United States of America, where revolutionaries thrust their flag into the earth and said something along the lines of, “We will no longer be ruled by an unaccountable despotic king unfairly taxing us while living in a foreign land. We will be free men.”
bitcoinmagazine.com
The Problem With Money, And The Solution Explained
This is an opinion editorial by Arman The Parman, a Bitcoin educator passionate about privacy. To flourish, humanity needs to go back to free market money (not issued by central banks or governments, but arising from the market) that can't be manipulated by central banks and/or governments, nor eradicated. This money also needs to be digital, to facilitate international value transfer, yet scarce (digital tokens have always been “copyable”).
bitcoinmagazine.com
Japanese Banking Giant’s Subsidiary To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto Trading In 2023: Report
Laser Digital, the recently-launched cryptocurrency subsidiary of Nomura, Japan’s largest brokerage and investment bank, plans to significantly increase its staff to boost its suite of offerings, per a report from Blockworks. Plans include the launch of a cryptocurrency trading platform for institutional clients in 2023. The unit intends to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Revisiting El Salvador A Year After Its Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Rikki, Bitcoin explorer, author and co-host of the “Bitcoin Italia,” and “Stupefatti” podcasts. Everything is ready for another great adventure. The backpacks are stuffed, the check-in is already done, the cab is waiting for us with the engine running, outside...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Using Systems Thinking To Learn From FTX’s Mistakes
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Matthew Pines to talk about China's plan for world domination and why FTX and Binance are “like a bug hitting the windshield” in terms of the general macroeconomic scene.
bitcoinmagazine.com
US Investigating FTX Empire Over Handling Of Customer Funds: Report
SEC, CFTC reportedly probing FTX over handling of customers’ funds. Investigations also relate to lending. SEC probe reportedly predates Binance’s acquisition of FTX. U.S. financial regulators have apparently been actively following the carnage that’s ensued in cryptocurrency markets over the past couple of days. According to a...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Binance Walks Away From FTX Acquisition
Binance walks away from FTX deal following due diligence. Firm also mentioned U.S. investigations of FTX. Retail investors are left hanging without access to funds. Binance will not move forward with the acquisition of rival exchange FTX, the company said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. “In the beginning, our hope...
Hunt dismisses Kwarteng’s claim that mini-budget not to blame for state of UK finances – UK politics live
Latest updates: chancellor says ‘we’ve learned that you can’t fund spending or borrowing without showing how you are going to pay for it’
China eases quarantine rules for arrivals despite rise in COVID cases
Incoming travelers will spend less time in quarantine — five days instead of seven — under new changes to China's sweeping coronavirus controls.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Honor Veterans Day By Adopting Bitcoin And Ending Forever War Funding
This is an opinion editorial by Captain Sidd, a finance writer and explorer of Bitcoin culture. On the occasion of Veterans Day in the U.S., I wanted to put down a few thoughts on war. War is a vile thing, yet likely millions of people around the world actively engage in it every year with over a quarter of the world’s population currently living in “conflict-affected areas” according to the UN.
China scraps Covid flight bans, cuts quarantine for inbound travelers
China has reduced the amount of time travelers entering the country must spend in quarantine and removed a major restriction on international flights, in a sign of a limited easing of its stringent zero-Covid policy.
Cop27: Joe Biden to speak at climate conference – live
The US president will hold a press conference, while the theme of the day is decarbonisation
Comments / 0