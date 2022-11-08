Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
IA GOP expands majority at the statehouse, trifecta continues for 7th year in a row
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa republicans secure another trifecta, winning even more seats than they previously had in the Iowa house and senate. 2023 will mark the seventh year in a row the GOP will have total control. Unofficial results have them gaining four seats in the Iowa house...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Secretary of State: Linn County incorrectly reported hundreds of 'additional ballots'
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Linn County incorrectly reported 600 additional ballots on election night Tuesday, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Pate tweeted the information out Thursday morning saying his office discovered the error on Wednesday. Pate's office said in a press release Thursday afternoon the discrepancy...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.10.22: Iowa Loses $30 Million in Childcare Assistance, GOP Controls Statehouse, RSV Impacts South Dakota Hospitals and Children, and More
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic childcare services. The Iowa Capital Dispatch reports the governor’s office says the loss of that money is the result of a deliberate decision to avoid having to commit $3 million in matching state funds toward child care.
KCRG.com
Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
timesdelphic.com
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
iheart.com
Are you surprised at the election results in Iowa?
As I write this, Reynolds, Grassley, Hinson, Miller-Meeks, Feenstra, Naig and Pate are all back. Brenna Bird took down Tom Miller and will be our new Attorney General. Nunn appears to have won, but Axne has not conceded. Roby Smith looks like he has taken down Michael Fitzgerald and will be our new State Treasurer. Rob Sand appears to be back as Auditor, but that race has not yet been called and the Ballot measure on the second amendment language being added to the Iowa Constitution was a huge winner in the State with some 65% of voters saying yes.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand claims reelection victory; results may still be too close to call
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand is celebrating a razor-thin lead for reelection over Republican Todd Halbur. Sand declared his victory on Twitter Thursday afternoon. However, while outlets like the Des Moines Register, the Associated Press, and The New York Times show a Sand leading by a thin margin, they still don't confirm the Democrat incumbent's win two days post-election.
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa approves gun rights amendment
Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
KCCI.com
Zach Nunn defeats Cindy Axne with all counties reporting in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District
DES MOINES, Iowa — All of the counties are reporting results in the race for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday afternoon. Results show Republican Zach Nunn with 156,237 (50.26%) votes. Democrat Cindy Axne has 154,084 (49.57%) votes.
KCCI.com
How did the 'red wave' hit Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The so-calledRepublican red wave did not happen across most of the country Tuesday night. It did happen in Iowa. Incumbent Tom Miller has been working as Iowa's top law enforcer for nearly 40 years. Now, he and many longtime Democrats are now out of a job thanks to the Iowa red wave.
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Johnson County remains a Democratic stronghold, as Republicans sweep to victories statewide
Johnson County remained a bright spot for Iowa Democrats on Tuesday, even as Republicans dominated Election Day statewide. Every Democrat in a statewide race carried the county by a large margin, even as they were defeated by Republicans. The only possible exception to that pattern is the Auditor of State race, which was still too close to call on Wednesday morning.
Does A White Bag Tied To A Disabled Car Mean HELP ME In The State Of Iowa?
The holiday season means people will be traveling a lot to see friends and family to celebrate. But some people will be traveling alone this holiday season and if you are one of those people, make sure you have plastic bags to place on your mirrors for your safety. Someone...
cbs2iowa.com
Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa agriculture official on Thursday limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order cancelling all events where live birds...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
KCRG.com
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
KCRG.com
Public Measure 1, putting gun protections in Iowa state constitution, passes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law. The language of the amendment that was approved by voters reads:. Article I...
Comments / 0