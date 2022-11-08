Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. House: Hoyle-Skarlatos race for DeFazio's seat too soon to call
The contest to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives held for decades by the retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio pitted his chosen successor against his most recent opponent, as well as several minor party candidates eager to have their voices heard. Oregon's 4th Congressional District is still up for grabs as of Wednesday afternoon, with Democrat Val Hoyle and Republican Alek Skarlatos as the prime contenders to claim the seat DeFazio will vacate. Though the...
KVAL
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate seat as Republicans look to take control of Senate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democrat Tim Ryan in a heated Senate race in Ohio, according to The Associated Press. Vance and Ryan were running to fill retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman's seat in what was one of the most closely watched races in the country.
KVAL
AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
buzzfeednews.com
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
On Tuesday morning, minutes before the polls opened, a mother and son in Georgia were terminated as poll workers after concerns were raised over comments made on social media and during a virtual poll worker event that was held on Sunday, election officials said. At 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Laura Kronen...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Michigan secretary of state blasts Trump over electoral ‘lies’ that might lead to violence
Michigan’s secretary of state ripped former President Trump for spreading lies that could encourage political violence after he drafted a series of posts casting doubt on the election integrity of the midterms before polls had closed Tuesday. “This isn’t true,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded after a...
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount
Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
JD Vance, endorsed by Trump, snubs him in Ohio Senate victory speech
Senate election results made J.D. Vance the victor in Ohio on Tuesday night, but he didn't mention former President Donald Trump in his victory speech, despite the endorsement.
Oregon Voters Pass Gun Control Measure That Creates ‘Database’ Of Gunowners
Oregon voters on Tuesday passed Ballot Measure 114, one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country. The ballot measure passed 51% to 49%, with 77% reporting, according to the Oregonian. Though the results were close with just over three-fourths of the vote tallied, the
Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
POLITICO
Senate Republicans will hold leadership elections on Nov. 16. And their No. 3 leader is skeptical any actual challenge to Mitch McConnell will materialize.
One week away: Senate Republicans are setting their leadership elections for Nov. 16, a date that will reveal whether Mitch McConnell will receive any protest votes from his conference. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says he is unlikely to support McConnell and several other GOP candidates and senators are noncommittal. Republican...
KVAL
Fact Check Team: Republican party looks forward after disappointing midterms
WASHINGTON (TND) — After a midterm election that did not go as they hoped, the Republican party is looking for a way forward. Former President Donald Trump has been the unquestioned leader but is now facing attacks from within the Republican party by candidates he picked and supported. The...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden...
KVAL
Midterms expose possible cracks in the Trump foundation
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump won’t be riding the red wave he thought was coming. The dust is starting to settle after midterm elections. While there’s a few key races still being counted or headed for runoff votes, out of the more than 330 candidates Trump endorsed, there were only a few big wins by candidates he favored. GOP Senate candidate JD Vance had an easy win in Ohio, along with North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd.
Comments / 1