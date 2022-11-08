ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Register-Guard

U.S. House: Hoyle-Skarlatos race for DeFazio's seat too soon to call

The contest to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives held for decades by the retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio pitted his chosen successor against his most recent opponent, as well as several minor party candidates eager to have their voices heard. Oregon's 4th Congressional District is still up for grabs as of Wednesday afternoon, with Democrat Val Hoyle and Republican Alek Skarlatos as the prime contenders to claim the seat DeFazio will vacate. Though the...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

AP: Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount

Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Senate Republicans will hold leadership elections on Nov. 16. And their No. 3 leader is skeptical any actual challenge to Mitch McConnell will materialize.

One week away: Senate Republicans are setting their leadership elections for Nov. 16, a date that will reveal whether Mitch McConnell will receive any protest votes from his conference. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says he is unlikely to support McConnell and several other GOP candidates and senators are noncommittal. Republican...
IOWA STATE
KVAL

Midterms expose possible cracks in the Trump foundation

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump won’t be riding the red wave he thought was coming. The dust is starting to settle after midterm elections. While there’s a few key races still being counted or headed for runoff votes, out of the more than 330 candidates Trump endorsed, there were only a few big wins by candidates he favored. GOP Senate candidate JD Vance had an easy win in Ohio, along with North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd.
GEORGIA STATE

