Chaos and confusion: As a window opens for legal abortion in Arizona, providers ride emotional roller coaster alongside patients

In a shock announcement, Donald Trump told his followers late Thursday that he believes the Arizona and Nevada elections were “rigged.” In posts on his Truth Social platform, the former president bemoaned Republicans’ downbeat reaction to this week’s midterm results, for which many party critics have said Trump was largely responsible. “So sad to see Republicans attack and foolishly tarnish the results of the Midterms,” Trump wrote. “WE WON, Nancy got fired and is on her way to foreign lands, Republicans are taking over the House and, importantly, its Committees, and may very well win the Senate Majority, depending on whether or not Arizona or Nevada Elections are RIGGED (which I believe they are!)?” He later followed up in another post: “Very strange things are happening with the votes cast in Nevada and Arizona. Stay tuned!” Both Nevada and Arizona are still counting votes as of Friday, with the states’ critical Senate races yet to be called. Read more at The Daily Beast.

NEVADA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO