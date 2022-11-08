ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto County residents take notice of looming Subtropical Storm Nicole

By Samantha Serbin
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — As Nicole threatens DeSoto County, are the banks of the Peace River ready to handle the rain coming this way? You may remember they hit historic flooding levels after Hurricane Ian with the river cresting at 25 feet.

Today, things are looking much brighter. The river is sitting at only 7 feet before Nicole comes near Florida whereas before Ian the river was already at 14 feet.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now with this storm coming,” Sara Walker said, PIO for DeSoto County.

Jose Vasquez feels the same way. His home was flooded after Ian with about a foot and a half of water inside.

“I feel confident this time it’s not going to be as bad as Ian, but I’m still a little bit concerned,” Vasquez said.

His concern doesn’t exactly stem from the storm itself, but rather the prospect of rising water.

“Yes about the flooding, not the storm, just the flooding, Jesus,” he said with a laugh.

“There’s room for rain this time, we should be pretty good,” Walker added.

Knowing the river’s starting level is lower gives Vasquez a bit of hope.

“We went through Ian, I mean I think we can go through this one too,” he said.

Walker reports when the river level hits 11 feet is when the county closes the boat ramps and parks. They would need four feet of water to hit that concern.

WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida school districts cancel Thursday classes due to Nicole

The school districts of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto and Glades counties have canceled Thursday classes and scheduled student activities due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach. In Lee County, Canterbury School has also decided to close on Thursday. Extended Day and Enrichment Programs will continue as scheduled Wednesday afternoon....
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County reduces time frame for 50% rule from five years to one

Relief is on the way for homeowners facing FEMA’s 50% rule. Lee County voted to shorten the reach-back rule from five years to one. That could help people rebuild without the added cost of bringing their properties up to the current code. This is a relief for many families...
LEE COUNTY, FL
