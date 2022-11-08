Tomikia P. LeGrande has been selected to be the next president of Prairie View A&M University, one of the state’s two historically Black public universities. LeGrande, who was announced as the sole finalist for the position by the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, currently serves as the vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she has worked since 2018.

PRAIRIE VIEW, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO