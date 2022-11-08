Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
defendernetwork.com
Houston native Lanny Smith collaborates with Marvel
The box office hit “Black Panther” is back with a second film installment, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and Marvel has teamed up with Houston’s own Lanny Smith, a former NBA player and owner of the global sportswear brand Actively Black, for an exclusive merchandise collection.
defendernetwork.com
Yates QB/DB Brodrick Brown plays against all odds
Despite having to operate under a different coaching scheme all four years and recovering from an ACL injury throughout his senior season, Yates quarterback and defensive back Brodrick Brown has continued to create offense with his arm and legs, leading the Lions into the playoffs. Brown has a natural baseball...
defendernetwork.com
Muhammad Mosque 45 weekend a rededication to community
The Defender spoke with Dr. Abdul Haleem (Robert) Muhammad, Student Minister of Muhammad Mosque No. 45, about a special four-day celebration that’s open to the public. Here’s what Dr. Muhammad had to say. DEFENDER: Tell us about the Nov. 10 – 13 event happening at Muhammad Mosque No....
defendernetwork.com
Voter suppression: one Harris Co poll didn’t open until 11:30am
Texas’ largest county is keeping polls open until 8 p.m. Tuesday – one hour later than usual – after several voting locations across Harris County opened late on Election Day. The Texas Organizing Project requested the extra voting hour in a lawsuit filed against Harris County just...
defendernetwork.com
Texas Election 2022: Wins, losses, what’s next for Blacks
The Texas midterm election has come and gone and while many Democrats are disappointed that the state is pretty much remaining status quo, many vow that the fight to turn Texas blue will continue. Here are some takeaways for the Nov. 8 election and a look at what’s next.
defendernetwork.com
New program will help people experiencing homelessness
During his annual State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a new program to aid efforts to house individuals experiencing homelessness on Houston’s streets. The city is partnering with Bread of Life to launch – Dinner to Home – a food program designed to help...
defendernetwork.com
Former educator and AKA President Mattelia Bennett Grays dies
Mattelia Bennett Grays, a longtime Houston educator and administrator and the 18th international president of Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc., died Nov. 2. She was a former teacher, principal and district superintendent with HISD. In 1968 she became the youngest person ever elected AKA president and led the sorority from 1970 to 1974. Her accomplishments included leading the sorority’s effort to purchase the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and implementing leadership training and educational grants.
defendernetwork.com
Prairie View A&M University selects new president
Tomikia P. LeGrande has been selected to be the next president of Prairie View A&M University, one of the state’s two historically Black public universities. LeGrande, who was announced as the sole finalist for the position by the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, currently serves as the vice president for strategy, enrollment management and student success at Virginia Commonwealth University, where she has worked since 2018.
defendernetwork.com
How to increase the number of Black youth in STEM
Last year, an elementary school principal in rural Mississippi wanted to get her students excited about science. So, after receiving grant funding, she bought robots for third and fourth graders to assemble and then held a white coat ceremony for them, complete with their names embroidered on the jackets. Though...
