Read full article on original website
Related
thereflector.com
Children’s Justice Center in Clark County receives $25,000 grant for victim advocacy program
The Clark County Arthur D. Curtis Children’s Justice Center (CJC) was recently awarded a $25,000 grant that will be used to support the center’s victim advocacy program during the 2023 fiscal year. The grant was awarded by the Firstenburg Foundation, a philanthropic organization, which was founded in 2003.
Parkrose voters reject school levy for teachers
Parkrose voters have rejected a school levy to keep 22 teaching positions. The five-year levy, beginning in 2023, would have taxed property owners $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. The school district projected that the levy would bring in more than $2 million per year, or approximately $13 million over five years.
thereflector.com
Restaurant owner to offer free holiday dinners
A few good Samaritans have come together to continue an annual tradition as they offer free meals to those in need on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Mark Matthias, the owner of Beaches Restaurant and Bar, plans to distribute around 2,000 meals to senior citizen facilities, veteran facilities and homeless shelters in Battle Ground, Vancouver and other places throughout the county.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield to enter agreement on downtown contamination cleanup
The city of Ridgefield is looking to clean up a small section of a downtown parking lot that used to be a dry cleaning business, which led to the contamination of 22 acres of land. During its Nov. 3 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council voted unanimously to support a “consent...
WWEEK
Vandals and Thieves Are Targeting the Minibuses Used to Transport Portland’s Special Needs Students
Portland Public Schools keeps its fleet of yellow minibuses in the yard of an old grade school overlooking the Columbia River. The yard filled up long ago. Buses overflow into a nearby lot behind a city park. The lots are secluded. Perfect for thieves, who for years have raided the...
WWEEK
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Concedes to Rene Gonzalez
On Wednesday morning, City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty called political newcomer Rene Gonzalez to concede her loss in their heated City Council race. Based on the amicable statements released by both competitors about the conversation, it appears the call was a gracious one. “Commissioner Hardesty just called to congratulate and...
thereflector.com
Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus
The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
Metro's Measure 26-225 passing
All about the Metro levy: Here's what you need to know about Measure 26-225 this election.This article will be updated as election results continue to be counted. A Metro levy, Measure 26-225, is on the ballot this election. The measure is passing with about 36% of voters approving it and nearly 14% voting no as of Wednesday morning. Votes are still being tallied and final results are not expected for days. Multnomah County voted about 75% yes, and 25% no on the measure; while Washington County voted about 70% yes and 30% no. Clackamas County voted about 67% yes...
kptv.com
Portland woman turning 100 has lived a full life
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Marianne Tormey is turning 100 on Nov. 10, 2022 and her family wants to share the amazing life she has experienced, with 71 of those years in Oregon. Marianne was born and raised in Minnesota. Her mother and father and nine siblings - five sisters and four brothers - lived on a self-sustaining farm. She spoke only German until she attended first grade. She had to convince her parents to let her attend high school. She was the only one from her family to attend. The effort involved walking a mile and a half on Highway 27 on school days and living with a sister for two years so she could finish high school. She graduated with her class of 30 in 1940.
Clark County comes out against tolling for I-5 bridge replacement megaproject
(The Center Square) – The Washington county that hosts one entrance of the Washington-Oregon Interstate 5 bridge has come out against tolling any lanes on its multibillion dollar replacement. The replacement bridge across the Columbia River, estimated to cost anywhere between $3.2 billion and $4.8 billion, is to be...
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in race for Washington’s 3rd District
Amid a close race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress, the race remains too close to call with ballots still getting counted.
invisiblepeople.tv
Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces
City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
hereisoregon.com
Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season
No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
opb.org
Massive change coming to Portland city government
Politics and policy will look very different in the city of Portland starting in January – and it will be even more radically remade by 2024. Voters in Oregon’s largest city opted for major change in Tuesday’s election. They ousted Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a proud progressive...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cowlitz County, WA
Make Cowlitz County, Washington, your next destination if you want to spend time in nature while still having urban conveniences within reach. The county isn’t just rich in natural beauty and history, making it an exceptional destination for all travelers. It is also known as the location of the...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Get a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut on Election Day
Krispy Kreme is celebrating election day by giving away a free doughnut to everyone. On November 8, Krispy Kreme is encouraging everyone to get out and vote by offering its Original Glazed doughnut for free in-shop and drive-thru to all customers. All you have to do is stop by a...
‘Say her name’: The legacy of Beatrice Morrow Cannady
It is impossible to overstate the influence Beatrice Morrow Cannady had on civil rights in Oregon.
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Transit Police arrest 17 during Public Safety Mission.
'We were dismissed, invalidated and even mocked': Farley patients address West Linn City Council
Alleged victims describe impacts of police department's approach to investigation, plead for accountability After hearing passionate testimony from several alleged victims of ex-doctor David Farley about their experiences with the West Linn Police Department, the West Linn City Council moved a step closer to forming a citizen police oversight board during its meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Though this discussion has been nearly three years in the making, the council's policy discussion was overshadowed by the harrowing testimony of Farley's former patients. "I don't know the answer to police accountability. I just know that something needs to be done,"...
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
Comments / 0