Kuzma scores 36 to lead Wizards past Mavericks 113-105
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night. Rui Hachimura added 23 points for Washington, which was missing Beal because of health and safety protocols and Porzingis...
Butler scores 35, Heat hold off Hornets 117-112 in OT
MIAMI (AP) — Another night, another close game for the Miami Heat. And Jimmy Butler wouldn't let this one get away. Butler scored 35 points, finishing two assists shy of a triple-double, and the Heat recovered to beat to beat Charlotte 117-112 in overtime Thursday night.
Carroll: Geno Smith and Seahawks defying low expectations
MUNICH (AP) — Pete Carroll arrived in Germany with a reminder that the Seattle Seahawks are teaching people lessons about having low expectations. The surprising Seahawks lead the NFC West and take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's matchup with Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.
2 coaches fired, several others remain on hot seat
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. Based on recent history there likely will be more.
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL
Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
49ers use bye week to get healthy for 2nd half of season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan began his first news conference after the 49ers returned from their bye, the recitation of injuries was briefer than usual. The week off came at a good time for the banged-up Niners, who got several key players back...
Browns hope to go '1-0' when they visit hot Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel believes playing in tight games can lead to more wins late in the season. Being involved in close contests, as his Miami Dolphins have all season, could give a team a competitive edge if they're able to learn from them.
Eichel scores 3 in return to Buffalo, Vegas wins 9th in row
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched...
Golden Knights' Eichel quiets crowd in 2nd visit to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long after the chorus of boos subsided in a Sabres arena Jack Eichel spent six seasons calling home, the smiling Golden Knights forward emerged from the Zamboni entrance and headed into the stands, where he was greeted by cheers and hugs. There waiting for him...
O’Connor, Rantanen each score twice as Avs beat Preds 5-3
DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on a night when the team paid tribute to longtime color analyst Peter McNab following his death earlier this week. O’Connor had two goals in 1:25 during...
