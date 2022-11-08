Read full article on original website
Related
Gas stoves are hazardous to your health, Multnomah County report says
Your gas stove can make you and your children sick. That’s the message of a new report released Thursday by Multnomah County, which recommends transitioning away from gas stoves and other gas appliances because they release dangerous air pollutants. The report says children living in homes with gas stoves...
KGW
County health officials recommend replacing gas appliances, citing health and climate concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas stoves and water heaters pose a serious health hazard, especially to children, according to a new report from Multnomah County health officials, who recommended residents replace their gas appliances with electric alternatives. Nadège Dubuisson, Environmental Toxics Program Specialist with the county and lead author of...
thereflector.com
Children’s Justice Center in Clark County receives $25,000 grant for victim advocacy program
The Clark County Arthur D. Curtis Children’s Justice Center (CJC) was recently awarded a $25,000 grant that will be used to support the center’s victim advocacy program during the 2023 fiscal year. The grant was awarded by the Firstenburg Foundation, a philanthropic organization, which was founded in 2003.
KVAL
Public Safety Warning: Man with violent tendencies escapes from treatment facility
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Yesterday Milwaukie Police were alerted by the Psychiatric Security Review Board that Richard Gilbert Gutierrez, 45, had escaped from a treatment facility within the last 24 hours. Guiterrez is known to have violent behavior and tendencies. The treatment facility he escaped from was not named by...
Chronicle
Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property
Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
Family of infant on life support warns of RSV dangers
PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a 7-month-old hospitalized with a respiratory virus called RSV wants to warn others about the dangers of the virus. Ariella Rain, who was born prematurely, was taken to the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus and bronchitis on Oct. 28. She is now on life support at Oregon Health and Science University's Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.
multco.us
Upcoming Veterans Day closures
Please note that many Multnomah County services offered over email, phone, and in-person will be unavailable on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day, including:. Multnomah County Health Department and Health Center clinics and telemedicine services. Multnomah County Division of Recording, Assessment, and Taxation email, live chat, and phone...
kptv.com
Anarchist member arrested for disorderly conduct on election night
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An anarchist member was arrested on election night after trying to block a street near an election event, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Jarrid Bailey Huber, age 23, and his associates were allegedly preparing for a direct-action event and pushed multiple large...
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
KATU.com
Portland man sentenced to prison after 10 lbs of meth, 3 lbs of fentanyl, guns seized
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found driving on Interstate 5 with more than ten pounds of methamphetamine, nearly three pounds of fentanyl pills, and two guns. Jonathan James Lawson, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in federal...
Clark County comes out against tolling for I-5 bridge replacement megaproject
(The Center Square) – The Washington county that hosts one entrance of the Washington-Oregon Interstate 5 bridge has come out against tolling any lanes on its multibillion dollar replacement. The replacement bridge across the Columbia River, estimated to cost anywhere between $3.2 billion and $4.8 billion, is to be...
gorgenewscenter.com
Fentanyl seizure in The Dalles
On November 2nd, Officers from The City of The Dalles Police Department, in partnership with Wasco County Parole and Probation, served a search warrant in the city following a narcotics investigation. The warrant resulted in one arrest and the seizure of 1109 pills of suspected fentanyl. This substance causes drug poisoning deaths and has no place in our community. The case has been referred to the Wasco County District Attorney for prosecution.
kptv.com
2 arrested after stolen truck smashed through weed store, Vancouver police led on foot chase
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday after a stolen truck was smashed into a Vancouver, Wash. cannabis store, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm at Orchards Cannabis Market at 11800 Northeast 65th Street. When the first...
Portland man sentenced after more than 10 pounds of meth; pills found in car
A Portland man has been sentenced to federal prison after he was found with methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and illegal firearms, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.
thereflector.com
Vancouver Clinic opens new facility at Salmon Creek campus
The Vancouver Clinic has opened the doors to a new facility at its Salmon Creek campus, which features an urgent care and specialty department suites. The new facility opened at 2529 NE 139th St., Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 7. The three-story, 75,500-square-foot building features a ground-floor urgent care and a number of suites for departments, alongside an outpatient surgery center, stated a release from the Vancouver Clinic.
iheart.com
17 Arrested During Transit Center Mission
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division conducted a public safety mission at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland on Tuesday, November 1st. The mission focused on the platform and surrounding Park & Ride parking lots. These locations at the Gateway TC draw some of the most calls for service and complaints.
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
thelundreport.org
Feds Will Penalize 21 Oregon Hospitals For High Readmissions
Twenty-one hospitals in Oregon will be penalized with reduced Medicare payments due to higher-than-expected readmission rates over the past few years, according to federal data compiled by Kaiser Health News. Those hospitals include some of the largest facilities in the state: Salem Hospital, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland...
Portland 'defund police' commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty ousted in election against challenger Rene Gonzalez
Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose defund the police message stopped resonating with the public’s concerns over rising crime and homelessness, lost her re-election bid.
Comments / 0