Battle Ground, WA

thatoregonlife.com

Experience Holiday Magic at the Silverton Christmas Market This Year

Stunning Christmas light displays, good food, time well spent with family and friends, and a little bit of holiday magic are waiting for you at the Silverton Christmas Market in Silverton Oregon. If you’re not able to make it to the North Pole this year, this is the next best option; the perfect way to kick off the 2022 holiday season with your family. To say we’re excited is an understatement! This year promises to be better than ever before.
SILVERTON, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Get a Free Krispy Kreme Doughnut on Election Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating election day by giving away a free doughnut to everyone. On November 8, Krispy Kreme is encouraging everyone to get out and vote by offering its Original Glazed doughnut for free in-shop and drive-thru to all customers. All you have to do is stop by a...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Sandy, East County lose prominent business owner

Lila Leathers-Fitz, 85, created gas station empire, led many local organizations Sandy and East County business woman Lila Leathers-Fitz died surrounded by family members Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Providence Hospital after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer. Leathers-Fitz is known for her long-standing gas station and convenient store businesses across the East County area and Sandy. She started, owned and operated the Leathers Fuels gas station chain. Leathers-Fitz was born on 1937 in Raymondville, Texas, to mother Willie (Long) Skipper and father Clay Skipper. The family moved to Oregon in 1943 and settled in the Sandy area....
SANDY, OR
thereflector.com

NW’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Ridgefield with over 600 vendors

People at the Clark County Fairgrounds were able to buy quilts, knives, pet supplies and other items during the NW’s Largest Garage Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. Samantha Buckley was at the event with a collection of superhero action figures and toys featuring characters from horror movies. Buckley is the owner of The Toy Lady, which is a toy and collectible business.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KGW

Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze

PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Holiday trains raise prices, scale back rides for 2022 season

No matter what holiday train you adore, odds are the experience will be a little bit different this year. Between inflation, track maintenance, climate concerns and the potential for new COVID-19 restrictions this winter, historic railroads in the Pacific Northwest are making small changes to their holiday train rides, potentially affecting family traditions this fall.
PORTLAND, OR
invisiblepeople.tv

Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces

City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The mysterious tale of the Interstate Bridge ghost

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. On a cold and rainy morning in October 1920, Grover Percival, the outgoing Mayor of Vancouver, went for a walk across the newly built Interstate Bridge. Percival, who was born in 1860 in Ohio,...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Midterm Elections: Latest updates in the biggest races

A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning. The holiday season is approaching and that means a favorite annual event is set to return: the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive!
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton American Legion can't host Veterans Day event this year

The Legion couldn't find a location to host an event in time, so Beavertonians will have to travel to attend a ceremony.It will be an uneventful Veterans Day in Beaverton. That's not because residents won't feel the responsibility to honor veterans, but because Beaverton American Legion Post 124 has said it will not present a Veterans Day event this year "due to unforeseen circumstances." The post has put on Veterans Day events for years between Bethel Congregational United Church and Beaverton Veterans Memorial Park, but issues in finding a location means the event is off for 2022. Steve Gerber, Post...
BEAVERTON, OR
thereflector.com

Ridgefield to enter agreement on downtown contamination cleanup

The city of Ridgefield is looking to clean up a small section of a downtown parking lot that used to be a dry cleaning business, which led to the contamination of 22 acres of land. During its Nov. 3 meeting, the Ridgefield City Council voted unanimously to support a “consent...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
hillsboroherald.com

Hillsboro Revered Citizen Sharon Cornish Passes

Last Thursday (11/3/2022), I was enjoying a glass of wine in the upstairs bar at The Venetian, trying to unwind from a crazy week. The live music featuring jazz giant Laura Cunard was just what the doctor ordered. Some good friends were in the room, and we had a chance to catch up. During that conversation, I was given the bittersweet news that a highly respected leader and vocal voice of our Hillsboro community, a local giant, had passed away.
HILLSBORO, OR

