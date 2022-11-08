ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Election results: Harris County criminal court judges

HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
KHOU

Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Voter suppression: one Harris Co poll didn’t open until 11:30am

Texas’ largest county is keeping polls open until 8 p.m. Tuesday – one hour later than usual – after several voting locations across Harris County opened late on Election Day. The Texas Organizing Project requested the extra voting hour in a lawsuit filed against Harris County just...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Texas Election 2022: Wins, losses, what’s next for Blacks

The Texas midterm election has come and gone and while many Democrats are disappointed that the state is pretty much remaining status quo, many vow that the fight to turn Texas blue will continue. Here are some takeaways for the Nov. 8 election and a look at what’s next.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

Lina Hidalgo Prevails Against Republican Offensive in Harris County

In the face of high-profile GOP push to claw back power in Texas’ largest county, Democrats expanded their power. Hidalgo beat her Republican opponent Alex del Moral Mealer by just 15,000 votes, marking one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election for Texas Democrats. Republican County Commissioner Jack Cagle was also ousted by Leslie Briones, expanding Democrats’ majority on the county commissioner’s court to 4-1.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy