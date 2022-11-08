Read full article on original website
Related
Harris County Democratic party disputes GOP claim that ballot paper shortage at polls was intentional
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County GOP made several allegations at a press conference on Thursday regarding the Nov. 8 election. The party claimed that thousands of local voters were potentially disenfranchised on Election Day for various reasons. The Republican party attorney said 23 polling sites did not...
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
'That's my voice' | After not being able to vote on Election Day, Harris County woman wants things to change
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Melanie Driver got her first job at the BakerRipley House but she’s having a hard time looking at the building on Wednesday. It was her polling place for the midterms -- well, it was supposed to be. “When I drove up right now, it...
KHOU
Harris County Elections administrator can't answer why polling locations ran out of paper
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Some Harris County voters went to cast their ballot on Election Day but left their polling location frustrated and puzzled. “At 3:30 pm., they told us they ran out of paper, out of ballot paper,” said Sharon Gahunia, who tried to vote at the Mandarin Immersion Magnet School in the Galleria area.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County election results 2022: County judge, commissioners, propositions
For statewide results, including Texas governor, click here. The following are results from key races around Harris County. Polls will now close at 8 p.m. after a lawsuit over delayed poll openings.
Midterm Elections 2022: Harris Co. votes cast during court-ordered extended hour to be set aside
The county's elections administrator announced the development after a lawsuit kept polls open through 8 p.m. But those ballots aren't being thrown out.
Houston Chronicle
Voters in one mostly Hispanic polling site in Houston are unable to cast ballots for 4 hours
HOUSTON — Voters at a large polling place in a predominantly Hispanic area of Houston were unable to cast ballots for roughly four hours Tuesday, raising concerns that many who had arrived before work to vote would not return. The problems at the site, east of downtown, began before...
Election results: Harris County criminal court judges
HOUSTON — There was a lot of interest in race results for criminal court judges in Harris County. With crime and safety being top issues for Harris County voters, there was a major push by the GOP to oust Democratic criminal court judges. Here are the latest election results...
KHOU
A tight race for Harris County judge
Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
Students ran into problems applying for Texas absentee ballots, some can’t vote
Some college students had issues with their absentee ballot applications, and it could cost them a vote this election.
KHOU
Harris County man frustrated after waiting hours to vote because of missing key to machines
Voters across Harris County reported polling issues on Election Day. Some of the issues were problems with the machines and a missing key to open the voting machines.
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle loses reelection
The Republican incumbent was defeated by a small margin with 100 percent of polling locations reporting Wednesday.
defendernetwork.com
Voter suppression: one Harris Co poll didn’t open until 11:30am
Texas’ largest county is keeping polls open until 8 p.m. Tuesday – one hour later than usual – after several voting locations across Harris County opened late on Election Day. The Texas Organizing Project requested the extra voting hour in a lawsuit filed against Harris County just...
defendernetwork.com
Texas Election 2022: Wins, losses, what’s next for Blacks
The Texas midterm election has come and gone and while many Democrats are disappointed that the state is pretty much remaining status quo, many vow that the fight to turn Texas blue will continue. Here are some takeaways for the Nov. 8 election and a look at what’s next.
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Click2Houston.com
18-count indictment filed for Houston tax preparer accused of filing false income tax returns for others: DOJ
HOUSTON – A local tax preparer is accused of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false income tax returns, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Krystal Wright made her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Palermo at 2 p.m. Wednesday. A federal grand jury sitting in...
Lina Hidalgo Prevails Against Republican Offensive in Harris County
In the face of high-profile GOP push to claw back power in Texas’ largest county, Democrats expanded their power. Hidalgo beat her Republican opponent Alex del Moral Mealer by just 15,000 votes, marking one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election for Texas Democrats. Republican County Commissioner Jack Cagle was also ousted by Leslie Briones, expanding Democrats’ majority on the county commissioner’s court to 4-1.
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
Click2Houston.com
Election results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas State Senate races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state representative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
Comments / 0