A judge is weighing whether to block Clean Elections USA, the group that has been monitoring drop boxes here, from using that name in Arizona. Tom Collins, executive director of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney on Monday that the group's activities and statements have resulted in confusion among voters who believe it is his commission that has been sending people out to keep an eye on the boxes. And that, he said, undermines the credibility of the voter-created commission to provide nonpartisan information to voters.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO