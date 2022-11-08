Read full article on original website
400,000 votes left to be counted in Maricopa County; officials hopeful to have results by Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vote counting continued early Wednesday morning as many top-ticket races in Arizona remain too close to call. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and County Supervisor Bill Gates joined reporters for an update just after 9 a.m. In that news conference, election officials stressed the record number of early ballots dropped off on Election Day. More than 1.1 million ballots have already been counted. In total, about 400,000 ballots are left to be counted in Arizona’s most populated county. That’s a number that could swing several key races, including the heated gubernatorial race, which has narrowed in recent hours.
PRESS CONFERENCE: Maricopa County Election Officials address reports of problems with tabulation machines
The biggest thing for everyone to know is there will not be final results of all races Tuesday night. DOJ sending election monitors to five Arizona counties ahead of Election Day. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Officials say personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices...
Judge rejects last-minute GOP plea to keep Maricopa County polls open longer
Polls in Maricopa County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday as scheduled after a Maricopa County judge denied an 11th-hour request from Republicans to extend voting hours to 10 p.m. GOP Candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters, along with the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee, filed the suit late Tuesday against Maricopa […] The post Judge rejects last-minute GOP plea to keep Maricopa County polls open longer appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Early election results show voters reject three judges’ bids for retention
Initial results reveal voters rejected three judges’ bids for retention in the Maricopa County Superior Court. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol Times’ subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience of successful Arizonans with a subscription today.
Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona
Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day. Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday. Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of...
Ballot rejected? How to check and what to do
PHOENIX — Was your ballot rejected?. It can happen for a variety of reasons including no signature or a questioned signature. And if you aren't signed up for ballot tracking, you might not know your ballot was rejected. First, check your ballot status through your local county elections website....
Arizona 2022 election: Gunnigle has narrow lead over Mitchell in Maricopa County attorney's race
Democrat Julie Gunnigle has a narrow lead over Republican Rachel Mitchell, who’s hoping to keep her title as Maricopa County’s top prosecutor. The race to be Maricopa County attorney through 2024 was a mirror of national politics. Gunnigle ran on abortion access. Mitchell ran on law and order....
Arizona ballots are still being counted. Here's why
Elections workers in Maricopa County have more than 400,000 ballots left to count, officials estimated Wednesday morning, meaning it could be days until final results are available for close statewide races. That estimate includes roughly 275,000 mail-in ballots that were returned on Election Day. Far more voters waited until the...
Many Arizona races are too close to call. Here's what to expect in the coming days
A sign marks the 75-foot mark outside the voter center at Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix on Nov. 8. 2022. Several high-profile and closely-watched races in Arizona are still too close to call as of Wednesday morning — and ballots are still being counted. And it could be a few days before we know the results of at least some of these contests.
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
Roughly 400K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
Poll workers say tabulation machines issues caused confusion on Election Day. One poll worker said the news of the issues across Maricopa County sparked panic, leaving voters thinking their votes wouldn't be counted. Tracking Arizona's election results out of Maricopa County. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. County Recorder Stephen Richter...
2 seats for Phoenix city council could go into a runoff, early returns show
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As numbers continue to trickle in slowly, some local races are also yet to be called. That includes two Phoenix city council seats that could go into a runoff election next year. The Maricopa County Elections Department updated the last local election results at 1:54 a.m....
Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues
A lawsuit has been filed in Arizona by Republicans, over ballot tabulator issues Maricopa County, seeking to extend voting for the midterm elections. Officials say those votes that could not be tabulated will still count and will be taken to the main tabulator on Wednesday in Phoenix. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard joins Rachel Maddow with the latest during MSNBC’s special coverage of the midterm elections.Nov. 9, 2022.
Judge weighing whether to block Clean Elections USA from using name in AZ
A judge is weighing whether to block Clean Elections USA, the group that has been monitoring drop boxes here, from using that name in Arizona. Tom Collins, executive director of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission, told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney on Monday that the group's activities and statements have resulted in confusion among voters who believe it is his commission that has been sending people out to keep an eye on the boxes. And that, he said, undermines the credibility of the voter-created commission to provide nonpartisan information to voters.
Attorney General’s Office demands RideShare2Vote to stop giving rides to Arizona voters
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is telling an organization that gives rides to voters on Election Day to stop, claiming they’re breaking state law by being partisan. Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright sent a cease and desist letter to RideShare2Vote, claiming that the organization persuades voters to vote for a particular candidate. The letter says that RideShare2Vote sent text messages to registered Democrats in Maricopa County and started “rolling out rides for early voting” on Oct. 29.
Arizona 2022 midterm Election Day updates
Get updates on Election Day in Arizona. Voters wait in line to cast ballots at the Tempe History Museum on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. 7:43 p.m.: Judge denies request to keep polls open. A Superior Court judge denied a late request by a GOP coalition to force Maricopa County to...
Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show
PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
Officials: Potential fraud in Maricopa 2020 vote
Arizona’s Maricopa County, which fought claims of 2020 election irregularities, has now coughed up dozens of potential election violations and referred them to the state attorney general, who has been asking for an example of fraud for nearly two years. Officials told Secrets that the county turned over “no...
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories
A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting Tuesday, but election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted. Still, the issue at 60 of 223 vote centers in Maricopa County gave rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity...
