3 ways Guardians could fill their catcher need for 2023
LAS VEGAS -- The Guardians were pleased with their unexpected 92-win season that led to a division title. But now, it’s time to focus on how they can get better for 2023. Cleveland’s front office rarely divulges its offseason plans. President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti noted at the GM Meetings on Tuesday afternoon that there could be a handful of different ways to improve Cleveland’s roster, but he specified that adding a catcher will be at the top of his team’s to-do list.
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
What to expect with the Padres' 10 free agents
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is underway. Greetings from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. It’s been a busy week already for the Padres. Robert Suarez...
Mozeliak ready to let DeJong prove himself
While Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was quick to pronounce Tommy Edman as his team’s starting shortstop for the season ahead, he said on Tuesday that he isn’t quite ready to give up on slumping veteran Paul DeJong as potential contributor from multiple defensive positions. Two...
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Hahn discusses plans for White Sox outfield, Vaughn and more at GM Meetings
AJ Pollock will not be playing left field for the 2023 White Sox. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed Pollock declined his $13 million player option, receiving a $5 million buyout and becoming a free agent. As for the future White Sox outfield configuration? It’s too early to set any sort of lineup, with the Hot Stove operating on a low simmer as the offseason is just getting underway.
HR king Judge wins AL's Hank Aaron Award
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge’s remarkable season has earned another accolade. The American League’s new home run king was honored Wednesday with the Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league. The Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt brought home the National League’s Aaron Award. Winners were...
Could Ohtani be even better next year?
ANAHEIM -- Two-way star Shohei Ohtani had another incredible season in 2022 and was named a finalist for the American League MVP Award. Ohtani won the AL MVP Award in 2021, but the Yankees’ Aaron Judge is the favorite for the award this year. The Astros’ Justin Verlander is considered the leader to take home the AL Cy Young. But it’s still another amazing feat for Ohtani, who slashed .273/.356/.519 with 34 homers and 95 RBIs in 157 games and also went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strikeouts in 166 innings.
If Cashman could 'wave magic wand,' Judge deal would be done
NEW YORK -- The Yankees’ idea of an optimal offseason would have already included a new contract for Aaron Judge, freeing them to tackle the rest of their pressing needs. That quick resolution to the slugger’s free agency is unlikely, which could place the club in a holding pattern while they cross their fingers.
Bloom: Bogaerts is Sox's 'first choice' at short
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Everyone knew it was coming. But it was still jarring for a Red Sox fan to see it when the news landed on various local and national platforms on Monday.
Rays' GM points to team's biggest offseason need
ST. PETERSBURG -- A month ago, Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander sat at Tropicana Field and identified an obvious weakness in Tampa Bay’s lineup. “I don't know if we've ever had a club that has struggled so much against right-handed pitching as this one did,” Neander said during the Rays’ season-ending press conference, “and that's something we've got to find a way to improve.”
Cubs name Kelly hitting coach; 11 coaches return from '22
The Cubs on Tuesday announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. New to the coaching staff are Dustin Kelly (hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (major league coach, data development and process). Eleven coaches are returning from the 2022 season with Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.
Royals in 'pretty thorough' search for pitching coach
LAS VEGAS -- Almost immediately after Matt Quatraro was hired as the Royals’ manager last week, he and the front office turned their attention to pitching coach candidates, treating lists for the hire as almost equally important to bringing Quatraro into the fold as manager. A week later, the...
10 free agents who could bounce back in 2023
Not everyone can be Aaron Judge. After spurning a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to the 2022 season, Judge went out and put together an incredible season that should end with an MVP trophy. But for every Judge, there’s a list of players who stumble. So while Judge is...
Dusty returning to Astros in '23: 'This is what I was called to do'
HOUSTON -- Not long before Astros manager Dusty Baker and his players and staff boarded buses to head to the team’s championship parade through the downstreet streets on Monday, Baker met with owner Jim Crane at Minute Maid Park and hammered out a deal to return for 2023. The agreement took just 15 minutes to complete.
A's prospect Gelof sets up for a big finish in AFL
MESA, Ariz. -- After batting .300 in his first 10 Arizona Fall League games, Zack Gelof fell into a 3-for-31 tailspin. He tried not to overthink his struggles and used a three-day break in the developmental league's schedule to reset himself for the final week. In his first game back,...
It's never too early: 2023 Power Rankings
The 2022 World Series trophy has been handed out and the dust has settled on the Astros' victory parade, which can mean only one thing ... It's time for the way-too-early 2023 Power Rankings. Sure, free agency hasn't even started yet and a lot of teams will look very different...
Hall call remains elusive for Tigers legend
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Lou Whitaker had his long-awaited day in the sun at Comerica Park on a beautiful Saturday in August. After nearly three years of planning and waiting, Whitaker was finally able to see his No. 1 retired and posted alongside Alan Trammell’s No. 3 on the brick wall beyond left field at Comerica Park.
Mets to have company in talks with deGrom, Nimmo
NEW YORK -- Unlike closer Edwin Díaz, who accepted a multi-year offer from the Mets before having an opportunity to talk to other teams, Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo plan to speak with front offices around baseball when MLB’s free agency period officially begins on Thursday. That does...
Cortes taking diligent approach to injury rehab
NEW YORK -- Almost three weeks after injuring his left groin, Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes said he is still in recovery. Cortes, who suffered the injury in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros, started rehab last week. The 27-year-old has been working on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He believes he is close to recovery, but there’s still bruising in the area.
