It seems like only yesterday — actually three weeks ago — that the owner of trendy outerwear company Cotopaxi was proclaiming, as so many have, that San Francisco was unsalvageable and he was closing his Hayes Valley store for good due to rampant crime and "chaos." But it looks like some calming down and some attention from the city that was garnered from his viral post have brought him around.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO