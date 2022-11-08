ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KQED

What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?

Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Axios

How San Francisco voted on Prop. 30

San Francisco voted quite differently from the rest of the state on Proposition 30, per preliminary results from the California Secretary of State's office and SF Department of Elections. The latest: Voters rejected the state measure that would've taxed its wealthiest residents to fund the state's transition to electric vehicles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Salesforce joins list of tech companies ordering layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, the largest private employer in San Francisco, is laying off hundreds of employees and joining a string of major Bay Area tech companies cutting their workforces. A Salesforce spokesperson issued a statement to KRON4 Tuesday, writing, “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Hayes Valley Retailer Who Closed Store In a Huff and Bemoaned a 'City of Chaos' Has Reopened Said Store

It seems like only yesterday — actually three weeks ago — that the owner of trendy outerwear company Cotopaxi was proclaiming, as so many have, that San Francisco was unsalvageable and he was closing his Hayes Valley store for good due to rampant crime and "chaos." But it looks like some calming down and some attention from the city that was garnered from his viral post have brought him around.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Longtime Concord sports store closing

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
CONCORD, CA
POZ

In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors

San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
FREMONT, CA
CalMatters

California election drama may be yet to come

After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
