Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Here is Why It Can Rain With Frogs and FishesAndrei TapalagaSan Francisco, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
KQED
What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?
Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
Boichik Bagels officially opens its second Bay Area store in Palo Alto
"There's a lot of hungry ex-pat New Yorkers here."
Bay Area crowdfunding tech company GoFundMe to lay off 12% of workforce
The layoffs come as part of the company's shift toward focusing on its "core business."
How San Francisco voted on Prop. 30
San Francisco voted quite differently from the rest of the state on Proposition 30, per preliminary results from the California Secretary of State's office and SF Department of Elections. The latest: Voters rejected the state measure that would've taxed its wealthiest residents to fund the state's transition to electric vehicles.
Bay Area restaurants Hi Felicia, Itria and more added to Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants earned recognition from the Michelin Guide.
Salesforce joins list of tech companies ordering layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Salesforce, the largest private employer in San Francisco, is laying off hundreds of employees and joining a string of major Bay Area tech companies cutting their workforces. A Salesforce spokesperson issued a statement to KRON4 Tuesday, writing, “Our sales performance process drives accountability. Unfortunately, that can lead to some leaving the […]
SFist
Hayes Valley Retailer Who Closed Store In a Huff and Bemoaned a 'City of Chaos' Has Reopened Said Store
It seems like only yesterday — actually three weeks ago — that the owner of trendy outerwear company Cotopaxi was proclaiming, as so many have, that San Francisco was unsalvageable and he was closing his Hayes Valley store for good due to rampant crime and "chaos." But it looks like some calming down and some attention from the city that was garnered from his viral post have brought him around.
Artist publicly dunks on Elon Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
This tactic of "projection bombing" has been used in movements like Occupy Wall Street.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
Former Meta employee speaks about waking up to email about being laid off
More than 11,000 Meta employees found out through email Wednesday morning that they were laid off, a former software engineer for the company told ABC7 News. The news also comes as concern for nearby restaurant owners, already experiencing slow business as many have been working from home.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors
San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
California election drama may be yet to come
After months of anticipation and buildup, California’s general election came and went — and so far, things don’t look very different than they did before polls closed Tuesday night. But some of the races that could be among the most consequential for the country’s direction have yet to be decided. Early returns tabulated by CalMatters’ […]
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
