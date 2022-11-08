ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

Comments / 0

 

WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The Animal Adventurer's Guide

Friday, November 18th — Tonight, author Susie Spikol takes us on an adventure. She has a new book out, "The Animal Adventurer's Guide" and it will walk you through how to prowl for an owl, make snail slime, and even how to start your own scat collection. Plus, last...
NASHUA, NH
Q97.9

Pee With Company in This Haunted Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Bathroom

I recently discovered the hilariously wonderful Instagram account "Peeing in Portsmouth", which highlights the number one places to go number one in our charming lil' city!. Perhaps you're not fond of toilet talk, but you must admit that going to the bathroom is the ultimate equalizer. It puts all humans on the same playing field. Even Oprah pees! Sure, she might do her business on a porcelain throne made of 24 carat gold, but she goes through the same motions.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
thelocalne.ws

Column: Ipswich is not Wenham; Ipswich is not Boxford; Ipswich is Ipswich

Ipswich is not Wenham. Ipswich is not Boxford. Don’t get me wrong. Wenham and Boxford are lovely little towns. And they work hard to keep it that way. But neither exactly embraces commerce. Yes, Wenham has its teahouse and a ski and tennis shop, but residents need to head to South Hamilton or North Beverly to encounter the hurly-burly of business. Boxford is much the same.
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
NASHUA, NH
nshoremag.com

Where to Get a Complete Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner on the North Shore

If you love the food and family parts of Thanksgiving, but not so much the laboring over a hot stove for days, then we have good news for you. An array of North Shore restaurants and caterers will be whipping up holiday feasts that you can pick up, take home, and reheat without ever picking up a turkey baster or a potato peeler.
BEVERLY, MA
Seacoast Current

Former Strafford County Attorney Lincoln Soldati Dies at Age 73

One of the last things former Somersworth mayor and Strafford County Attorney Lincoln Soldati did before his death Satuday was to vote. Soldati died of esophageal cancer Sunday at the age of 73. His wife Kathleen said that he had decided Friday to move from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to Hyder House hospice in Strafford County where he passed away surrounded by family. Before he died he completed an absentee ballot for Tuesday's election.
STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Nov. 13: Road closures announced for CMC Manchester City Marathon

MANCHESTER, NH – Millennium Running, in coordination with the City of Manchester and the Manchester Police Department, is issuing a media advisory of road closures and delays for the 16th annual CMC Manchester City Marathon scheduled for Sunday, November 13. Nearly 2,000 participants traveling from 48 different states are...
MANCHESTER, NH
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Bolduc concedes at election night party in Manchester

Republican candidate Gen. Don Bolduc addressed supporters in Manchester before conceding the U.S. Senate race to Sen. Maggie Hassan. "You are the heart and soul of the Granite State and I want to thank you," Bolduc told his supporters at The Goat Tuesday night. "This is not a loss. We woke up a lot of people. Hopefully, we put [Hassan] on notice and she'll do the right thing for Granite Staters." Hassan, the Democrat incumbent and former New Hampshire governor, claimed 53.6% of the vote statewide compared with 44.5% for Bolduc, with 94% of precincts reporting. (Roberta Baker/The Laconia Daily Sun photos)
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
94.3 WCYY

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine

Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
KENNEBUNK, ME
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
MANCHESTER, NH
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Officials reveal likely cause of fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — A fire inside Canobie Lake Park on Wednesday morning was likely caused by an industrial-sized leaf blower, officials said. Police said officers were training in the park's parking lot when they noticed smoke. They said the officers grabbed their fire extinguishers, entered the park and came upon a leaf blower that was on fire. The leaf blower was being used by a landscaping crew, police said.
SALEM, NH

