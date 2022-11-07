Read full article on original website
SAPAC hosting a night of swing
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center is hosting a night of live music and swing dancing. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be at the Murphy Performance Hall & Stage, located at 72 West College Ave, San Angelo, TX 7690, on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Inspired […]
The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!
The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
'Taste of Le Coterie' offers turkey, brisket drive-thru dinners Nov. 13
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many households are preparing with classic holiday dishes such as turkey, mashed potatoes and corn. Often, the holiday season is a time to serve others and the Le Coterie Society of San Angelo is doing just that. From noon...
Laynee Crooks signs with Belles softball for 2023
SAN ANGELO, Texas— Central lady cat softball player, Laynee Crooks, signed Wednesday night to further her academic and athletic career at Angelo State University. In 2022, Crook earned honorable mention and was a part of the District 2-6A second team. “It’s a really big accomplishment. It’s been a long journey and it’s been really hard. […]
Concho Kennel Club Dog Show Photo Gallery
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Kennel Club Dog Show happened on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and here were some of the adorable four-legged contestants!
Road to Nowhere: Reined Cow Horse Show
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Road to Nowhere Tour for the Reigned Cow Horse Show officially kicked off on November 8, 2022. Reining Cow Horse trainers from across the globe have made their way to San Angelo’s Spur Arena ranging from students to professionals, all were competing for top prizes in the cutting events. South […]
What to do in San Angelo: Nov. 7 through 13
Tacos, concerts and crafts and more are all on the agenda this week in San Angelo!
San Angelo, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lake View High School basketball team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on November 11, 2022, 16:15:00.
Free adoptions all month long!
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS will host free adoptions for the entire month of November. The event is to help clear the shelter after reaching maximum capacity. With every free adoption, new pet parents will also receive a free 20lb bag of food. CVPAWS is open Wednesday through Friday from 12 to 6 […]
Where Our San Angelo Vetarans Can Get Veterans Day Specials
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11th. It is a federal holiday that honors all veterans of the armed services. Anyone who served or is still serving, whether it was in peacetime or times of war s honored on this day. All six branches of the military are included: Army, Marine...
Just Like A Movie– Five San Angelo Cozy Cafés
It is called "café culture". Just think of the iconic movie scenes that have taken place in cafes. One of my favorites is the cafe scene in "When Harry Met Sally" Another iconic movie scene occurred in the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects". A café is defined as a...
ASU receives a $1 million gift; renames English department after late professor
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State has received a $1 million gift from G. Brint Ryan, a Dallas-based entrepreneur and philanthropist, to establish a permanent endowment benefitting ASU’s Department of English and Modern Languages. In light of the gift, ASU has renamed the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages to honor Ryan’s late […]
Portions of San Angelo State Park closing for hunt
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park has sent out a reminder today, November 8, 2022, that portions of the park will be closed for hunting. The south side will remain open for recreation and camping up to Burkett Trailhead and everything north of Burkett will be closed and off-limits to the public […]
Tuf Cooper Injured Following San Angelo Ropong
SAN ANGELO, TX — The legendary cowboy Tuf Cooper said he got hurt during Sunday’s performance in San Angelo. “I took a bad step going to a calf and tore my quad on my right leg. It is completely torn and retracted,” said Cooper. Cooper should be back by the NFR in December.
A strong cold front will bring our first freeze of the season
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our first round of subfreezing temperatures is just around the corner. Right now, a cold front is draped through the Southern Plains. This front is expected to push south later Thursday night. As that front moves south, our southern-most counties could be at risk for...
Angelo State University Renames English Department After Slain Instructor
SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from Dallas-based entrepreneur and philanthropist G. Brint Ryan to establish a permanent endowment benefitting ASU's Department of English and Modern Languages. In recognition of this generous gift, the department has been re-named the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages to honor and memorialize Ryan's late sister, who was an ASU alumna and a longtime faculty member in the department. “Natalie loved teaching and dedicated her life to her students," Ryan said. "We are proud to honor her legacy by…
San Angelo city offices to close for Veterans Day
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Monday morning that most of the city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The closure will not interrupt garbage collection or landfill operations. The following is a list of offices and operations that will be closed and will reopen […]
Carter secures position as Tom Green County Judge
Lane Carter collected enough votes during the November election to secure the position of Tom Green County Judge.
Local owner of melted snow cone van needs your help
On November 3 a TikTok video went viral depicting a local entrepreneur struggling to get her business back up after her snow cone van made headlines in San Angelo for catching fire in a Sonic drive-thru in September 2022.
