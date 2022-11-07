ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

SAPAC hosting a night of swing

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Performing Arts Center is hosting a night of live music and swing dancing. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will be at the Murphy Performance Hall & Stage, located at 72 West College Ave, San Angelo, TX 7690, on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Inspired […]
ESPN 960 San Angelo

The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!

The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
KLST/KSAN

Laynee Crooks signs with Belles softball for 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas— Central lady cat softball player, Laynee Crooks, signed Wednesday night to further her academic and athletic career at Angelo State University. In 2022, Crook earned honorable mention and was a part of the District 2-6A second team. “It’s a really big accomplishment. It’s been a long journey and it’s been really hard. […]
KLST/KSAN

Road to Nowhere: Reined Cow Horse Show

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Road to Nowhere Tour for the Reigned Cow Horse Show officially kicked off on November 8, 2022. Reining Cow Horse trainers from across the globe have made their way to San Angelo’s Spur Arena ranging from students to professionals, all were competing for top prizes in the cutting events. South […]
Highschool Basketball Pro

San Angelo, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lake View High School basketball team will have a game with Grape Creek High School on November 11, 2022, 16:15:00.
KLST/KSAN

Free adoptions all month long!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS will host free adoptions for the entire month of November. The event is to help clear the shelter after reaching maximum capacity. With every free adoption, new pet parents will also receive a free 20lb bag of food. CVPAWS is open Wednesday through Friday from 12 to 6 […]
KLST/KSAN

Portions of San Angelo State Park closing for hunt

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park has sent out a reminder today, November 8, 2022, that portions of the park will be closed for hunting. The south side will remain open for recreation and camping up to Burkett Trailhead and everything north of Burkett will be closed and off-limits to the public […]
San Angelo LIVE!

Tuf Cooper Injured Following San Angelo Ropong

SAN ANGELO, TX — The legendary cowboy Tuf Cooper said he got hurt during Sunday’s performance in San Angelo.  “I took a bad step going to a calf and tore my quad on my right leg. It is completely torn and retracted,” said Cooper. Cooper should be back by the NFR in December.
San Angelo LIVE!

Angelo State University Renames English Department After Slain Instructor

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from Dallas-based entrepreneur and philanthropist G. Brint Ryan to establish a permanent endowment benefitting ASU's Department of English and Modern Languages. In recognition of this generous gift, the department has been re-named the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages to honor and memorialize Ryan's late sister, who was an ASU alumna and a longtime faculty member in the department. “Natalie loved teaching and dedicated her life to her students," Ryan said. "We are proud to honor her legacy by…
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo city offices to close for Veterans Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Monday morning that most of the city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The closure will not interrupt garbage collection or landfill operations. The following is a list of offices and operations that will be closed and will reopen […]
ESPN 960 San Angelo

ESPN 960 San Angelo

ABOUT

ESPN 960 has the best sports coverage for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espn960sanangelo.com/

