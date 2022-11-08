Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?
ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
5newsonline.com
First chance for snowflakes in Arkansas coming | Forecast Nov 10
A powerful cold front is moving south and will drop Arkansas and Oklahoma into the 40s Friday with showers in the morning. A snowflake is possible after sunset.
thv11.com
14 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas during recent storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video shows the impact that the recent storms had on the East End community.) The National Weather Service has been busy surveying storm damage reports across the state. Survey teams have been plotting and analyzing the damage paths to determine if...
Deer crashes increase during this time of year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deer are very active right now— not only is it hunting and mating season, but we also just shifted our clocks back an hour. These factors can all have a huge impact on anyone getting behind the wheel. "They're on the move and they...
Blizzard blasts the northern Plains with over a foot of snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a major winter storm in the northern Plains that is bringing blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana as the system races eastward Thursday and Friday.
Minnesota couple finds 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds visit
MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A couple from Minnesota stopped at the Crater of Diamonds State Park while on their 10th-anniversary road trip where they found a nearly 2-carat brown diamond. Jessica and Seth Erickson from Chatfield, Minn. found the diamond on the morning they visited America's only public diamond mine...
thv11.com
The best BBQ in Central Arkansas | Eat It Up
In this episode, Skot Covert and friends travel to the best BBQ places we could find in Arkansas. Stops include Knight Fire and McClard's.
KATV
13 Confirmed tornados in Arkansas from Friday night, all occurred within 5 hours
The National Weather Service offices in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa confirmed there were 13 tornadoes in Arkansas on Friday, Nov. 4. There were no injuries or fatalities reported in Arkansas and all of the tornadoes were rated EF1 or EF2. This was the biggest November tornado outbreak since late...
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas
Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?
We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
Emergency services to be unaffected by weekend I-30 bridge closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When driving, we've all tried to find ways to skip the detours to save time— but for MEMS first responders, that's not just the goal, it's part of their job. "The highway system is very important to us, it lets us access our emergencies...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
