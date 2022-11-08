ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wabbaseka, AR

5newsonline.com

When will the first snowflake fall in Arkansas this season?

ARKANSAS, USA — The first snowflakes to fall in Arkansas may be coming soon as a powerful cold front pushes south and hits most of the U.S. This upcoming chance will probably not accumulate, but do not be surprised if a couple snowflakes get spit out of some low clouds. There may be more chances for snow in the near future.
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

14 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas during recent storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video shows the impact that the recent storms had on the East End community.) The National Weather Service has been busy surveying storm damage reports across the state. Survey teams have been plotting and analyzing the damage paths to determine if...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Deer crashes increase during this time of year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deer are very active right now— not only is it hunting and mating season, but we also just shifted our clocks back an hour. These factors can all have a huge impact on anyone getting behind the wheel. "They're on the move and they...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas

Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
BATESVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
Power 95.9

What Are The Most Popular Last Names In Arkansas?

We see the list of popular baby names all the time, but what about the most popular last names for the natural state of Arkansas?. I have a pretty unusual last name it is spelled Spicher but it is pronounced Spicer. Growing up the first day of school was always bad. It was the uncomfortable sound of the teacher getting to me and the various ways they would try to pronounce my last name. Spiker, Spic er, and even Spich er, like pitcher were just some of the attempts at getting it right.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu

Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

