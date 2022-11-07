ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Lakers vs. Jazz: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 10:15 p.m. Eastern time and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet. A full preview can be found here.

The Lakers are 2-7 and coming off two straight losses, including a 130-116 setback to the Jazz on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. This contest will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Jazz -4.5
  • Money line: Lakers +155 / Jazz -190
  • Over-under: 229.5

Advice and prediction

After a trickle of optimism several days ago when they managed back-to-back wins, the Lakers look to be slipping again, especially on the offensive end. They mustered 100 points on Sunday in a 14-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers while shooting just 29.6% from 3-point range.

We feel this will be too short of a turnaround for L.A. to inoculate itself with the remedy for its cold offense. The wise choice would seem to be to pick Utah to cover the spread.

Prediction: Jazz 115, Lakers 104

