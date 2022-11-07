Lakers vs. Jazz: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz on Monday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 10:15 p.m. Eastern time and can be seen on Spectrum SportsNet. A full preview can be found here.

The Lakers are 2-7 and coming off two straight losses, including a 130-116 setback to the Jazz on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. This contest will take place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Betting lines

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Jazz -4.5

Money line: Lakers +155 / Jazz -190

Over-under: 229.5

Advice and prediction

After a trickle of optimism several days ago when they managed back-to-back wins, the Lakers look to be slipping again, especially on the offensive end. They mustered 100 points on Sunday in a 14-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers while shooting just 29.6% from 3-point range.

We feel this will be too short of a turnaround for L.A. to inoculate itself with the remedy for its cold offense. The wise choice would seem to be to pick Utah to cover the spread.

Prediction: Jazz 115, Lakers 104

