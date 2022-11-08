ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer City, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdadradio.com

CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL INSTITUTES FIRE BAN

At the request of the Clymer Fire Department, Clymer Borough Council on Wednesday night approved putting a fire ban in place for the borough. Clymer Fire Chief John Gromley said that the recent string of dry weather has made conditions ripe for brush fires. Gromley said that the ban includes...
CLYMER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH APPROVES REDUCING NUMBER OF WARDS, COUNCIL MEMBERS

The 2023 budget, the number of wards and council members were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Indiana Borough Council meeting. After lengthy discussions over multiple meetings, Indiana Borough Council unanimously approved adopting ordinances to reduce the number of wards in the borough to two and to reduce the number of council members from 12 to eight. While the reduction of council members will be done through attrition expected to end in 2024, the new ward boundaries will be put in place starting in January of 2023.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
WJAC TV

Family of Johnstown man killed by police questions use of force

One week has passed since 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown led police on a high speed pursuit ending in Westmoreland County. Police say he was wanted for a domestic violence incident in Richland Township and that he was armed with a gun. Pretlor travelled through multiple counties -- reportedly reaching...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY MONDAY

The rash of brush fires continues in Indiana County, with four reported in the county over the last 24 hours. After being called out the evening before for a brush fire, Glen Campbell Fire Department was called back out to Number 11 road in Montgomery Township for another brush fire.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Clearfield County voters choose GOP candidates by large margin

Despite a technical malfunction that prevented mail-in/absentee ballots from immediately being included in Clearfield County election totals on Tuesday night, they would not have made a difference in the initial outcome. Republican candidates defeated their Democrat opponents by a considerable margin in Clearfield County. But the county’s results didn’t reflect...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE

One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

RASH OF BRUSH FIRES CONTINUED ON TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY

While there may be some relief coming in the form of rain showers from Hurricane Nicole tomorrow, conditions are still ripe now for brush fires, with more reported on Tuesday and Wednesday. Only one brush fire was reported on Tuesday, and that was a fire reported in Clymer Borough. Clymer...
CLYMER, PA
wdadradio.com

CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL TO MEET TONIGHT FOR SPECIAL MEETING

A special meeting of the Clymer Borough Council has been scheduled for tonight. The special meeting was made necessary as the regularly scheduled meeting on November 2nd was called off due to a lack of quorum for the meeting. On the agenda for that meeting and on the agenda for tonight is a motion to approve advertising the 2023 budget. The draft budget for next year, according to borough manager Sonya Schrenkel, comes to $584,500, which represents an increase of $2,380. Taxes are not expected to go up, but the property taxes will be reapportioned to allow for an annual contribution to Citizen’s Ambulance Service.
CLYMER, PA
wtae.com

Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....

Comments / 0

Community Policy