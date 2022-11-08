Read full article on original website
District judge alerts Lower Burrell Council about reports of suspicious gray car
District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec spoke at the Lower Burrell Council meeting Monday to report a suspicious silver/gray car with three men that stopped at a city home and other locations. She asked city police Chief John Marhefka whether he had heard of any incidents involving the car and the...
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL INSTITUTES FIRE BAN
At the request of the Clymer Fire Department, Clymer Borough Council on Wednesday night approved putting a fire ban in place for the borough. Clymer Fire Chief John Gromley said that the recent string of dry weather has made conditions ripe for brush fires. Gromley said that the ban includes...
Allegheny County court issues cease and desist against group impersonating poll security
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County issued a cease and desist order against a group impersonating poll security. According to officials, the group, who called themselves “The Commission Security,” went to different polling places across the county, indicating they were poll security.
Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
INDIANA BOROUGH APPROVES REDUCING NUMBER OF WARDS, COUNCIL MEMBERS
The 2023 budget, the number of wards and council members were topics of discussion at Tuesday night’s Indiana Borough Council meeting. After lengthy discussions over multiple meetings, Indiana Borough Council unanimously approved adopting ordinances to reduce the number of wards in the borough to two and to reduce the number of council members from 12 to eight. While the reduction of council members will be done through attrition expected to end in 2024, the new ward boundaries will be put in place starting in January of 2023.
Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
Family of Johnstown man killed by police questions use of force
One week has passed since 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown led police on a high speed pursuit ending in Westmoreland County. Police say he was wanted for a domestic violence incident in Richland Township and that he was armed with a gun. Pretlor travelled through multiple counties -- reportedly reaching...
Clearfield County polls faced delays after machine error
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A precinct in Clearfield County faced some delays this morning after a machine error. A tabulation machine reported a number of votes that was not matching the number of voters who had cast their vote. “As a result , the board made the decision to go to the precinct, zero […]
Pennsylvania school on lockdown after large police response
UPDATE: A 63-year-old man was shot and killed in the building at the Northwestern Mutual office, according to KDKA . A Pennsylvania school is on lockdown after a ‘large police response.’ According to multiple news outlets police are responding to the 1900 block of Cochran Road in Scott Township. A SWAT team is in place […]
Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
MORE BRUSH FIRES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY MONDAY
The rash of brush fires continues in Indiana County, with four reported in the county over the last 24 hours. After being called out the evening before for a brush fire, Glen Campbell Fire Department was called back out to Number 11 road in Montgomery Township for another brush fire.
Clearfield County voters choose GOP candidates by large margin
Despite a technical malfunction that prevented mail-in/absentee ballots from immediately being included in Clearfield County election totals on Tuesday night, they would not have made a difference in the initial outcome. Republican candidates defeated their Democrat opponents by a considerable margin in Clearfield County. But the county’s results didn’t reflect...
Cease and desist order issued against people claiming to be poll security
A court order just issued against a group calling themselves "the commission security". Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has been told they were going to some polling places throughout Allegheny County Tuesday indicating they were poll security. They are now prohibited from traveling to or entering any polling place within the...
Driver that injured officer during traffic stop in Cambria County charged, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man now faces a slew of charges after police said he crashed into a patrol car on the side of Route 219 South by the Elton exit in July. On July 13 around 9:20 p.m., 45-year-old Michael Allen Morgan allegedly crashed into the back of a parked Richland […]
Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a Blair County smoke shop is accused of embezzling thousands while the owner was away, according to the charges filed. While Stefanie Musselman, 35, of Roaring Spring, was the manager at the Taylor Township Puff Super Value, she allegedly stole a total of $20,112.76 over a nine-day […]
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
MAN INJURED AFTER COMING IN CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL WIRE
One person was injured in an incident involving electrical lines in Indiana Borough. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said in a statement that Indiana Borough Police officers and County Sheriff’s Department members were dispatched to a home in the “00” block of North 8th Street for the incident. It was reported that a man came into contact with a live electrical wire while elevated in a bucket truck. A physical rescue was performed by members of the borough fire and police departments and sheriff’s deputies. The man was then taken by Citizen’s Ambulance for treatment.
RASH OF BRUSH FIRES CONTINUED ON TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
While there may be some relief coming in the form of rain showers from Hurricane Nicole tomorrow, conditions are still ripe now for brush fires, with more reported on Tuesday and Wednesday. Only one brush fire was reported on Tuesday, and that was a fire reported in Clymer Borough. Clymer...
CLYMER BOROUGH COUNCIL TO MEET TONIGHT FOR SPECIAL MEETING
A special meeting of the Clymer Borough Council has been scheduled for tonight. The special meeting was made necessary as the regularly scheduled meeting on November 2nd was called off due to a lack of quorum for the meeting. On the agenda for that meeting and on the agenda for tonight is a motion to approve advertising the 2023 budget. The draft budget for next year, according to borough manager Sonya Schrenkel, comes to $584,500, which represents an increase of $2,380. Taxes are not expected to go up, but the property taxes will be reapportioned to allow for an annual contribution to Citizen’s Ambulance Service.
Butler County fire department battling Penn Township fire
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler County first responders are fighting a fire in Penn Township in Butler County as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The two-alarm house fire is affecting 117 Morgan Rd. Butler County 911 is reporting no injuries or transports from the location. This is a developing story....
