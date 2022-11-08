Read full article on original website
United Airlines Will Restore Hot Towels To Premium Cabins
United Airlines will bring back hot towels on select premium cabin flights starting next month. It’s a small addition, but an important one and another small step toward the full return of the pre-pandemic soft product. Hot Towels Return To United Airlines. There are few things more refreshing on...
United Airlines Updates MileagePlus Elite Status Requirements, Will Count Award Travel
Next year, United Airlines will revert to its pre-pandemic qualification requirements to achieve elite status but will also count more credit card spending toward meeting your elite qualification goal. For the first time, United will also count award travel on United toward elite status qualification. United Airlines Increases Elite Status...
TRIP REPORT: Fall Fun in the Windy City – American Airlines AA99 London to Chicago (Main Cabin Extra)
American Airlines AA99 – London Heathrow Terminal 3 to Chicago O’Hare Terminal 5 (Main Cabin Extra) AA99 London Heathrow to Chicago O’Hare (Main Cabin Extra) Trying a different Deep Dish Pizza (Pequods) Return to O’Hare Terminal 5. BA296 Chicago O’Hare to London Heathrow. Where’s the...
United Airlines Makes Elite Status More Exclusive, But Will It Make It More Valuable?
With its 2023 program changes, United MileagePlus will be the most difficult of the big three U.S. legacy airlines to earn elite status on. Will status become more valuable or will the value be limited to the attrition of existing elite members?. United Airlines Will Make Elite Status More Exclusive…But...
Marriott Adds More Fees, Seat Recline Debate, Star Alliance Credit Card
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Wednesday, November 9, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
San Jose SJC to Santiago SCL $239ow, $515 rt
An airfare deal that caught my eye yesterday is San Jose, California SJC to Santiago, Chile SCL for as little as $239 one way with American, Delta, and United Airlines. American Airlines has the most low fare dates from this month through end of schedule October 2023. Delta has low fares from $239 to $300 for many dates. Even United is sort of participating in this deal with a few low fare dates in March and April.
My Bad. Why’d I Pick Delta For My AMEX Platinum Airline Fee Credit?
If you have an American Express Platinum or Hilton Aspire card, you need to choose an airline to use your Airline Fee Credit at the beginning of each calendar year. There’s some strategy when choosing an airline, because AMEX doesn’t provide credits for many charges. For example, if you’re a frequent flyer or hold a co-brand credit card, you already get many of the reimbursable expenses for free.
