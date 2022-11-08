ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines Will Restore Hot Towels To Premium Cabins

United Airlines will bring back hot towels on select premium cabin flights starting next month. It’s a small addition, but an important one and another small step toward the full return of the pre-pandemic soft product. Hot Towels Return To United Airlines. There are few things more refreshing on...
San Jose SJC to Santiago SCL $239ow, $515 rt

An airfare deal that caught my eye yesterday is San Jose, California SJC to Santiago, Chile SCL for as little as $239 one way with American, Delta, and United Airlines. American Airlines has the most low fare dates from this month through end of schedule October 2023. Delta has low fares from $239 to $300 for many dates. Even United is sort of participating in this deal with a few low fare dates in March and April.
My Bad. Why’d I Pick Delta For My AMEX Platinum Airline Fee Credit?

If you have an American Express Platinum or Hilton Aspire card, you need to choose an airline to use your Airline Fee Credit at the beginning of each calendar year. There’s some strategy when choosing an airline, because AMEX doesn’t provide credits for many charges. For example, if you’re a frequent flyer or hold a co-brand credit card, you already get many of the reimbursable expenses for free.
