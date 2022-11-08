An airfare deal that caught my eye yesterday is San Jose, California SJC to Santiago, Chile SCL for as little as $239 one way with American, Delta, and United Airlines. American Airlines has the most low fare dates from this month through end of schedule October 2023. Delta has low fares from $239 to $300 for many dates. Even United is sort of participating in this deal with a few low fare dates in March and April.

