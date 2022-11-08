I don't understand why they gave the complete name and rank of the brother who had nothing to do with this and did not name the deputy who was involved
Prayers for the family. But the idiot who wrote this article needs to learn how to proof read his stuff. The article say that they struggled with the trooper to get his taser. What trooper was in that struggle? And why are they talking about him being a State trooper's brother. Just about every man is someone's brother or father or dad or uncle. Maybe he should've listened and he wouldn't have been shot.
Treat it like you treat all the other fatal officer involved shootings. Cover them up and move on. Let the HIGH RANKING OFFICIAL deal with it like every other family does. NO SPECIAL TREATMENT NEED TO BE EXERCISED.
