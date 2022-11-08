Oz and Fetterman make final pitches to voters in high-stakes Senate race

Read full article on original website
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Republicans should have won the Senate easily, but they nominated really bad candidates
There’s a lot of noise as these midterm results flow in, and a few unsettled races at the moment, but this much is clear: Republicans would control the Senate next year had they stuck to nominating good candidates. Instead, typical of the Tea Party-to-Trump Era, Republicans in many key states nominated people who were patently unfit for office.
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount
Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
Midterm election results live: Maricopa drop puts Kari Lake further behind in Arizona
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Midterm election results live: Trump 'livid' and 'screaming at everyone'; Georgia headed for runoff
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Two Poll Workers In Georgia Were Dismissed After Officials Found "Questionable Social Media Posts"
On Tuesday morning, minutes before the polls opened, a mother and son in Georgia were terminated as poll workers after concerns were raised over comments made on social media and during a virtual poll worker event that was held on Sunday, election officials said. At 6:48 a.m. Tuesday, Laura Kronen...
Wes Moore wins Maryland governor’s race, flipping mansion to Democratic control
Political newcomer Wes Moore won the Maryland governor’s race on Tuesday, defeating Republican state Del. Dan Cox to flip the mansion blue and establish himself as the state’s first black governor. Despite never holding office before, Moore has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party, racking...
Trump reportedly shifts blame to Melania over Oz endorsement
Former President Donald Trump has reportedly shifted blame to his advisers and wife, Melania, for his endorsement of defeated Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Trump was apparently unhappy with the results of the midterm elections, particularly Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's defeat of Oz, whom Trump had endorsed, according to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman. The former president apparently is looking to shift blame from himself for the loss, claiming that his wife was the one who got him to endorse the celebrity doctor.
2022 Indiana election results: Here's who won Indiana's 9 US House seats
Indiana Republicans kept their current seven U.S. House District seats Tuesday but fell short in their push to pick up an eighth. That means Hoosiers will continue to have two Democratic representatives in Washington. ...
CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
Midterm results: Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman wins in heavily Democratic New York district
Daniel Goldman has prevailed in his heavily Democratic New York district, easily triumphing over GOP nominee Benine Hamdan in the midterm elections. The lawyer, who served as lead counsel during the first impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, sailed to victory in the 10th Congressional District, which has a D+69 partisan voter index. He also carried roughly a quarter of the vote in August's hotly contested primary race for the open district, even defeating an incumbent member of the New York delegation, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY).
Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma Senate seat vacated by Jim Inhofe
Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) defeated his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Kendra Horn, in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin, 44, will end his fifth term in the House next year and complete the remainder of Inhofe's six-year term. As the owner of a local plumbing business in tandem with his role as a lawmaker, Mullin has been firmly focused on deregulation as one of his leading policies.
Midterm election results live: New Arizona votes incoming; thousands of Maricopa ballots go in Box 3
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
