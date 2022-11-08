ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Oz and Fetterman make final pitches to voters in high-stakes Senate race

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Lauren Boebert - live: Republican says ‘of course’ she will win as Colorado election may be headed to recount

Lauren Boebert has said she is confident she will hold onto her House seat as she widens her lead against Democratic challenger Adam Frisch – but the unexpected upset race continues to be too close to call.When asked by reporters if she expects to win the race on Thursday, the Republican incumbent responded: “Of course I expect to win. It’ll be great.”Ms Boebert is now leading by 1,122 votes in what has shaped up to be surprisingly close race for the US House seat in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.After trailing for much of the race, the Donald Trump ally...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump reportedly shifts blame to Melania over Oz endorsement

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly shifted blame to his advisers and wife, Melania, for his endorsement of defeated Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Trump was apparently unhappy with the results of the midterm elections, particularly Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's defeat of Oz, whom Trump had endorsed, according to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman. The former president apparently is looking to shift blame from himself for the loss, claiming that his wife was the one who got him to endorse the celebrity doctor.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Trump impeachment lawyer Daniel Goldman wins in heavily Democratic New York district

Daniel Goldman has prevailed in his heavily Democratic New York district, easily triumphing over GOP nominee Benine Hamdan in the midterm elections. The lawyer, who served as lead counsel during the first impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, sailed to victory in the 10th Congressional District, which has a D+69 partisan voter index. He also carried roughly a quarter of the vote in August's hotly contested primary race for the open district, even defeating an incumbent member of the New York delegation, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY).
Washington Examiner

Dead man reelected in Pennsylvania

A Pennsylvania man who died earlier this year was reelected to his position as a state representative. Democrat Tony DeLuca, the longest-running Pennsylvania state representative, at 39 years, died last month at 85 of lymphoma, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Because of his recent death, election authorities were unable to change the ballots, and many voters chose him over Green Party challenger Queonia "Zarah" Livingston, marked by a sizable lead. A special election will be held to choose a proper candidate to take his seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Markwayne Mullin wins Oklahoma Senate seat vacated by Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) defeated his Democratic challenger, former Rep. Kendra Horn, in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe. Mullin, 44, will end his fifth term in the House next year and complete the remainder of Inhofe's six-year term. As the owner of a local plumbing business in tandem with his role as a lawmaker, Mullin has been firmly focused on deregulation as one of his leading policies.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy