Neighbors reflect after 12-year-old shot in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – A 12-year-old remains in critical condition after police said she was shot in the head Friday.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to a home on Grand Avenue just after 9:30 Friday night. When they got there, they said they found a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in the head.

According to the police report, the homeowners 17-year-old son claimed the child was shot during a home invasion.

After further questioning, a different story came to light, claims that the son had shot the 12-year-old.

“My heart goes out to them because they don’t know,” neighbor Gary Tolbert said. “They don’t understand and right after they’re going to feel like ‘what have I done?’”

Tolbert says he was coming home Friday night when he noticed the flashing lights and yellow tape.

“Immediately I thought ‘What could I have done?’ but you don’t know the problem until after and that’s the problem we don’t catch it until after,” Gary Tolbert said. “That’s where the failure comes in.”

Tolbert grew up in a home he described as “chaotic.” He says we need to pay more attention to the fact that children follow by example, whether its things they see on TV, in video games or behind closed doors.

“If you don’t see love, care and concern when you find yourself down and nobody reached out, who do you turn to?” Tolbert said.

Tolbert says change starts with the adults showing kids what it means to love one another. He says that has been lost in the last few years and needs to come back.

“We need to change together. Only together will we make it. Only together will we stand,” Tolbert said.

According to the police report, the juvenile in question was take to the police station for further investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation. As far as we know, police haven’t made any arrests.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.