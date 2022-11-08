ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church Invites You to Annual Turkey Supper

The annual Turkey Supper and Bazaar will be held at the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church in Spring Run on Saturday, November 19th beginning at 3:00 p.m. Meals for adults are $13.00 and meals for children ages 6-12 are $9.00. Take-out meals are available for an additional $1.00 per meal. Over 100 members and friends of the congregation coordinate efforts for this annual meal that attracts over 900 people from all around the tri-state area. The meal, served family-style, includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, noodles, fresh corn, cranberry relish, pepper slaw, baked apples, rolls, cake, and beverages. Proceeds from the supper is used to purchase food and supplies to provide free hot meals for our community every Monday from December through March.
SPRING RUN, PA
celebrategettysburg.com

A Gettysburg Christmas Festival

Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, ​entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team

Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet

In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Upcoming Events at The Nature and Culture Institute

Sunday, November 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Pine Hill Recreation Area, 12684 Mentzer Gap Rd, Waynesboro, Pa. Kids join a guided walk and activities along the story trail as they read the book, “I Am Thankful,” by Sheri Wall, make a special craft project to take home. Free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call The Institute at 717-762-0373 or email to info@natureandcultureinstitute.org.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert Leo Topper obituary 1932~2022

Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home. Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper. Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the class of 1950,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County branch of Child Advocacy Center opens

Officials are celebrating the opening of a new center in Cumberland County, aimed at assisting in child abuse investigations. UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opened a satellite office in the Carlisle area on Friday, enabling a more coordinated approach to investigations that can be complex and traumatizing to young victims.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Boosting funding for local veterans

Boosting funding for local veterans programs is a high priority for Franklin County Commissioners. The Franklin County Commissioners have long valued the contributions and sacrifices veterans and military families. As a way of saying thanks, commissioners place an emphasis on enhancing the Franklin County Veterans Affairs office. The goal is to offer the best possible services and resources to the more than 13,000 county veterans.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters Create Endowed Scholarship Fund

The Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters (CASB) are excited to announce the creation of the CASB Male and Female Athlete of the Year endowed scholarships through a collaborative effort with the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. CASB’s $15,000 gift enables the Foundation to create an investment fund with the annual income supporting these specific athletic scholarships in perpetuity, recognizing the most extraordinary male and female student athletes who have demonstrated elite success in two sports, who have achieved a 3.0 GPA, who have shown a genuine commitment to community service as well as leadership on and off the athletics stage.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg Area Graduate Named Bonner Leader at Point Park University

Point Park University is pleased to announce that Madyson Christie has been selected as a member of the inaugural cohort of Bonner Leaders. The Bonner Leader program, launched this fall, provides up to 10 incoming students an opportunity for service, scholarship, and professional development, through community-based work. Each Bonner Leader is granted a $3,000 annual award as well as paid travel opportunities for service learning and conference attendance intended to provide access to education and the opportunity to serve. Through federal work study funding, students in the program are assigned to a local nonprofit organization rather than an on-campus job. Throughout their four years at the University, their relationship and role with their nonprofit partner will grow.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022

Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Names New Tax Services Director

The Franklin County Commissioners are pleased to announce Jodi Martin as the new director of Franklin County Tax Services. Martin assumed her new role Oct. 27. In this role, Martin will oversee and administer all operations of the Tax Services department, which includes tax assessment and tax claim functions. Her duties will include working with local real estate tax collectors to ensure all collected monies are disbursed and recorded to the proper taxing authorities. Martin will also work closely with local municipalities and government agencies as she coordinates existing programs and implements new services in the future. Finally, part of Martin’s role as director will be to research regulations and program availability as well as the development, coordination and implementation of new programs to benefit the county, processes and, ultimately, Franklin County taxpayers and residents.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County native represents Midstate on ‘The Voice’

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York County is representing the Midstate in this season of “The Voice,” according to abc27’s media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Eric Torres, who also goes by Devix, is a 28-year-old York County native. Torres chose Camilla Cabello to be his coach in the blind audition portion of the show, in which contestants sing to a panel of four judges. The judges face away from the contestant, solely focusing on the contestant’s voice. If they like what they hear, they turn their chair around to express interest in adding the contestant to their team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy