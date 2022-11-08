Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church Invites You to Annual Turkey Supper
The annual Turkey Supper and Bazaar will be held at the Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church in Spring Run on Saturday, November 19th beginning at 3:00 p.m. Meals for adults are $13.00 and meals for children ages 6-12 are $9.00. Take-out meals are available for an additional $1.00 per meal. Over 100 members and friends of the congregation coordinate efforts for this annual meal that attracts over 900 people from all around the tri-state area. The meal, served family-style, includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, noodles, fresh corn, cranberry relish, pepper slaw, baked apples, rolls, cake, and beverages. Proceeds from the supper is used to purchase food and supplies to provide free hot meals for our community every Monday from December through March.
celebrategettysburg.com
A Gettysburg Christmas Festival
Gettysburg’s annual holiday celebration featuring special activities, entertainment, games, promotions, and small-town holiday charm!. Friday, December 2nd: Noon to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3rd: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4th: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Some amazing things will be at this year’s festival!. LIVE...
Thank you from Franklin County Friends of Legal Services
The Franklin County Friends of Legal Services group wants to thank everyone who contributed to the tremendous success of our 36th Annual Friends of Legal Services Book Sale in September. The sale was our biggest ever, and all the proceeds will go to provide legal help in civil cases for low-income families and individuals in our area.
Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival
Green Meadows Petting Farm is hosting Santa's Farm Fest the first two weekends of December, where visitors can pet animals and meet Santa.
A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team
Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
American Battlefield Trust hopes to purchase General Pickett’s Buffet
In the first major land preservation action in the core area of the of the Gettysburg battlefield since the 2003 demolition of the Home Sweet Home Motel, the American Battlefield Trust (ABT) plans to purchase the site of General Pickett’s Buffet Restaurant located on the southern edge of Gettysburg at 571 Steinwehr Avenue. The site is also home to the Gettysburg Battlefield Theater.
Upcoming Events at The Nature and Culture Institute
Sunday, November 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Pine Hill Recreation Area, 12684 Mentzer Gap Rd, Waynesboro, Pa. Kids join a guided walk and activities along the story trail as they read the book, “I Am Thankful,” by Sheri Wall, make a special craft project to take home. Free, but registration is required. For more information or to register, call The Institute at 717-762-0373 or email to info@natureandcultureinstitute.org.
Pictures: You could stay in this Shoe House in York County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an old woman who lived in a shoe…and it could be you! Well, sort of. The unique Haines Shoe House is a York County icon. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a shoe-shaped home — and it recently became available for short-term vacation rentals. According to the Haines […]
Chambersburg borough: Budget has 1½ mil tax hike
Chambersburg property owners will see a 1½ mil tax hike next year. On Monday, November 7, Chambersburg Town Council heard from Borough Manager Jeffrey Stonehill on the six-month development of a proposed 2023 Budget. Each year, under local law, the Manager drafts a financial plan for the following fiscal...
Robert Leo Topper obituary 1932~2022
Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home. Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper. Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the class of 1950,...
Cumberland County branch of Child Advocacy Center opens
Officials are celebrating the opening of a new center in Cumberland County, aimed at assisting in child abuse investigations. UPMC Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Pa. opened a satellite office in the Carlisle area on Friday, enabling a more coordinated approach to investigations that can be complex and traumatizing to young victims.
Boosting funding for local veterans
Boosting funding for local veterans programs is a high priority for Franklin County Commissioners. The Franklin County Commissioners have long valued the contributions and sacrifices veterans and military families. As a way of saying thanks, commissioners place an emphasis on enhancing the Franklin County Veterans Affairs office. The goal is to offer the best possible services and resources to the more than 13,000 county veterans.
Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters Create Endowed Scholarship Fund
The Chambersburg Area Sports Boosters (CASB) are excited to announce the creation of the CASB Male and Female Athlete of the Year endowed scholarships through a collaborative effort with the Chambersburg Area School District Foundation. CASB’s $15,000 gift enables the Foundation to create an investment fund with the annual income supporting these specific athletic scholarships in perpetuity, recognizing the most extraordinary male and female student athletes who have demonstrated elite success in two sports, who have achieved a 3.0 GPA, who have shown a genuine commitment to community service as well as leadership on and off the athletics stage.
echo-pilot.com
Selina Horst makes history as first Pennsylvania Dairy Princess from Franklin County
Franklin County has impressive dairy statistics. In Pennsylvania, it’s held the No. 2 spot behind Lancaster County for years. The most recent Census of Agriculture, done in 2017, found Franklin County had 427 dairy farms and more than 51,000 cows with more than $1.2 billion in economic impact. Royal...
Chambersburg Area Graduate Named Bonner Leader at Point Park University
Point Park University is pleased to announce that Madyson Christie has been selected as a member of the inaugural cohort of Bonner Leaders. The Bonner Leader program, launched this fall, provides up to 10 incoming students an opportunity for service, scholarship, and professional development, through community-based work. Each Bonner Leader is granted a $3,000 annual award as well as paid travel opportunities for service learning and conference attendance intended to provide access to education and the opportunity to serve. Through federal work study funding, students in the program are assigned to a local nonprofit organization rather than an on-campus job. Throughout their four years at the University, their relationship and role with their nonprofit partner will grow.
Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022
Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
etxview.com
Election 2022: High turnout in rural, conservative residential areas helps Republicans keep power in Cumberland County
The Democratic candidates may have prevailed in the Senate and governor races, but high turnout in rural and red districts in Cumberland County helped keep many Republicans and incumbents in office. With provisional ballots yet to be counted and military ballots not due until Nov. 15, the Cumberland County Bureau...
abc27.com
Local discount retailer expands into Cumberland County
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local liquidating business named Flea Flickers is expanding their discount-retail business, and opening up a new 22,000 square foot space. Flea Flickers, who has been in business for about three years, recently announced that they are opening their fourth location in Enola, Pa. at the Summerdale Plaza, according to one of the two owners, Josh Shiffer.
Franklin County Names New Tax Services Director
The Franklin County Commissioners are pleased to announce Jodi Martin as the new director of Franklin County Tax Services. Martin assumed her new role Oct. 27. In this role, Martin will oversee and administer all operations of the Tax Services department, which includes tax assessment and tax claim functions. Her duties will include working with local real estate tax collectors to ensure all collected monies are disbursed and recorded to the proper taxing authorities. Martin will also work closely with local municipalities and government agencies as she coordinates existing programs and implements new services in the future. Finally, part of Martin’s role as director will be to research regulations and program availability as well as the development, coordination and implementation of new programs to benefit the county, processes and, ultimately, Franklin County taxpayers and residents.
abc27.com
York County native represents Midstate on ‘The Voice’
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York County is representing the Midstate in this season of “The Voice,” according to abc27’s media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. Eric Torres, who also goes by Devix, is a 28-year-old York County native. Torres chose Camilla Cabello to be his coach in the blind audition portion of the show, in which contestants sing to a panel of four judges. The judges face away from the contestant, solely focusing on the contestant’s voice. If they like what they hear, they turn their chair around to express interest in adding the contestant to their team.
