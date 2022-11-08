ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: Money in Wisconsin politics, with Wisconsin Democracy Campaign’s Rothschild

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild on WIZM during an election Tuesday to talk about the money flowing in Wisconsin politics. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Republican candidate Tim Michels makes last-minute stop in La Crosse to rally voters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels is making his final visits to Wisconsin communities hours before polls open. The business owner stopped by Castaways to meet voters. According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, the race for Wisconsin’s governor is in a dead heat. When asked if he’d know when he’d win or need to...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Michels includes French Island bar on his election-eve campaign schedule

It’s one of the most closely-watched races for governor in the U.S. this year, and reportedly, the most expensive. The contest for governor of Wisconsin will be decided Tuesday, with Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican businessman Tim Michels. On Monday afternoon, Michels made a happy-hour appearance at Castaway’s on...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Clerk says if a voter gets a phone call saying the polls are closed Tuesday, that is not the case. Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. According to the La Crosse County Clerk, the La Crosse County Clerk’s...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
woodworkingnetwork.com

WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68

Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
ONALASKA, WI
wizmnews.com

Winona Health Volunteers USO Salute to the Troops Variety Show this weekend

The USO Salute to the Troops Variety show is back in Winona this weekend. The Volunteers’ variety show fundraiser salutes our public servants and troops from Desert Storm to Afghanistan with entertaining songs, dances and skits. Bob Hope will be hosting the show, featuring Phyllis Diller, Elizabeth Taylor, Toby...
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy