Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: What’s next with La Crosse school plan; County clerk post-election hangover
A day after the election, perhaps the biggest question going forward in La Crosse hovers around the future plans for the school district, and that’s what we spent most of Wednesday’s La Crosse Talk PM discussing. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse School District holding news conference at 10 am, as $194.7 million referendum fails; Holmen, Onalaska, Bangor passed
The $194.7 million consolidation plan by the La Crosse School District has been voted down. The plan to build a new high school on the south side, and convert Logan and Central into middle schools received just 30.9 percent of the vote. The referendum was voted down by 10,442 votes...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse school leaders working on next move to deal with falling enrollment and old buildings, after $195M referendum fails
It appears to be back to the drawing board for the La Crosse School District, after a large building referendum was defeated by a 2-to-1 margin on Tuesday. District leaders said at a news conference Wednesday the school board will have to discuss other plans for dealing with aging buildings and declining enrollment.
wizmnews.com
Stanley seeking release again after years in hospital for triple murder at Onalaska church
An Onalaska man, who killed three people at a local church in the 1980s, is asking to be released again from a state hospital. A court hearing for Bryan Stanley was scheduled for Thursday in La Crosse, but it is being postponed until early in the new year. On Feb....
news8000.com
WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, state funding, school district plan
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds in the WIZM studio Monday covering a lot of ground. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
WEAU-TV 13
Voters in Eau Claire, Chippewa, La Crosse counties elect new sheriffs
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - New sheriffs will be taking up the badge in three western Wisconsin counties after Tuesday’s election. Residents in Eau Claire, Chippewa and La Crosse counties will have a new sheriff for the first time in many years. One of the closest races on election...
Pediatric units at hospital in La Crosse filling with children battling RSV
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, cases are on the rise nationally, and Western Wisconsin is no exception. The pediatric units at Gundersen Health System are nearly full of kids battling the virus. Dr. Nicole Hennessy, a pediatric hospitalist, says they’re seeing cases of RSV in older kids. The virus usually affects one- and two-year-olds, but...
wizmnews.com
Future of La Crosse school plan to be discussed the day after the referendum
By early Wednesday morning, we should know how La Crosse residents voted this fall on a $194 million school referendum. School district leaders say that on Wednesday, they will announce what happens to the high school project after the vote. The referendum seeks funding to convert the Trane Company headquarters...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse County clerk Dankmeyer breaks down election process, recount and turnout
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is headed back to Madison for four more years, defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels by 3.4 percent. In La Crosse County, Evers won by nearly 18 percent. To compare, Evers took 58.22 percent in the county, while getting 51.2 percent statewide. La Crosse County Clerk Ginny...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Money in Wisconsin politics, with Wisconsin Democracy Campaign’s Rothschild
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothschild on WIZM during an election Tuesday to talk about the money flowing in Wisconsin politics. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Republican candidate Tim Michels makes last-minute stop in La Crosse to rally voters
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels is making his final visits to Wisconsin communities hours before polls open. The business owner stopped by Castaways to meet voters. According to the latest Marquette Law School poll, the race for Wisconsin’s governor is in a dead heat. When asked if he’d know when he’d win or need to...
wizmnews.com
Michels includes French Island bar on his election-eve campaign schedule
It’s one of the most closely-watched races for governor in the U.S. this year, and reportedly, the most expensive. The contest for governor of Wisconsin will be decided Tuesday, with Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican businessman Tim Michels. On Monday afternoon, Michels made a happy-hour appearance at Castaway’s on...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Clerk: Voting concerns
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Clerk says if a voter gets a phone call saying the polls are closed Tuesday, that is not the case. Polls are open statewide from 7:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m. According to the La Crosse County Clerk, the La Crosse County Clerk’s...
woodworkingnetwork.com
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
wizmnews.com
Two parties could find agreement in Madison, now that election’s over, says La Crosse political pundit
Politics in Madison could stay the same for another two years, as a result of elections around Wisconsin. Republicans will still control both houses of the legislature, but they didn’t get a veto-proof majority. And they didn’t get a Republican governor, either, as Tony Evers won a second term.
La Crosse police release bodycam video from October Houska Park incident
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse police say an officer’s use of force at a Houska Park incident last month was justified. Police say the officer was responding to a welfare check at the park. In a police report, Officer Daniel Howe says he was flagged by a parks department employee who said an individual in the park was calling...
wizmnews.com
Winona Health Volunteers USO Salute to the Troops Variety Show this weekend
The USO Salute to the Troops Variety show is back in Winona this weekend. The Volunteers’ variety show fundraiser salutes our public servants and troops from Desert Storm to Afghanistan with entertaining songs, dances and skits. Bob Hope will be hosting the show, featuring Phyllis Diller, Elizabeth Taylor, Toby...
La Crosse Police respond to fight near Northside Elementary
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – On Wednesday afternoon, Northside Elementary School staff called police after seeing a verbal fight break out between students and people across the street from the playground. Callers told police that two people across the street and students at the elementary school started yelling at each other. Callers told police they thought they saw someone pull...
wizmnews.com
Possible weapon charge may await juvenile involved in argument at Northside school
A possible gun incident outside Northside Elementary School in La Crosse is being investigated by police. During the noon hour on Wednesday, some people near the school playground began arguing with Northside students. One of them, outside school grounds, appeared to be pointing a gun at the ground. School Resource...
Comments / 0