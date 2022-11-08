Read full article on original website
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
247Sports
Davis Fills Preseason Mantle with More National Accolades
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The preseason accolades continue to flood in for Memphis Tiger Kendric Davis. On Monday, the senior point guard was named to the 2022-23 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Watch List and earned a season-opening win at Vanderbilt. On Tuesday, Davis was tabbed to the Sporting News...
scorebooklive.com
2022-23 Early Signing Day: Nikole Thomas books return trip home to play basketball at Memphis
Nikole Thomas never imagined she'd have two homes. As a young girl, she loved spending weekends with family in Memphis, Tennessee, pretending she was a star cheerleader. But when her father, Nick, accepted a job some 2,100 miles away as a deputy chief for a firehouse in Hanford, Wash,, she left for much more remote - and colder - locale.
anchorofgold.com
Vanderbilt assistant coach Dan Jackson to “step back” from football program
Per a release from Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee, defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will “step back” from the football program while the matter is reviewed by the Equal Opportunity and Access office. This is a necessary move, albeit one that probably should have happened on Friday when...
MEMPHIS MASSACRE III
Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
Anita Baker will be 'Giving You the Best' she's got in Memphis in fall 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy Award winning singer Anita Baker is headed to Memphis in her first full tour since 1995. The Songstress’ Tour will arrive at FedExForum Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Tickets go on-sale to the general public Thursday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at...
Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens resigns from historical LeMoyne-Owen athletics program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two days after reaching a one year milestone as the Head Coach of Track and Field at LeMoyne-Owen College, Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens informed that she has resigned from her duties. Dr. Stevens sent her official letter of resignation to...
Holly Springs, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
tri-statedefender.com
Challenges & opportunities: A conversation with COGIC’s Presiding Bishop Sheard
Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, has been described as “a difference-maker” in his base city of Detroit and beyond. In Memphis for the international denomination’s 114th Holy Convocation, the presiding bishop fielded a question about that description during a conversation with The New Tri-State Defender’s Associate Publisher/Executive Editor Karanja A. Ajanaku.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ‘Thank you for your Service’ luncheon happening at 11 a.m. November 10th at the guest house at Graceland Hotel.
University of Kentucky student banned from campus after racist attack on Memphis woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker from Memphis while repeating racial slurs is no longer allowed on campus, the school’s president announced Wednesday. UK president Eli Capilouto said that Sophia Rosing, 22, has been banned from the...
localmemphis.com
Memphis union concerned passed Tennessee "right to work" amendment will hurt workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You cast your vote and Amendment 1 passed, adding the "right to work" to Tennessee’s constitution. It got 70% of the vote in Tennessee, but is it harmful to workers, as many area unions worry?. This was one of the more hotly debated amendments of...
COGIC bringing annual convention back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convention is back in Memphis next week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. For downtown businesses and COGIC leaders, it’s a homecoming they’ve been waiting for. “I was ecstatic....
Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
Keri Hilson, Bow Wow, Lil Scrappy and more perform at the Millennium Tour in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Millennium Tour made a stop in Memphis at the FedEx Forum over the weekend. It was a night of nostalgia and classic hits, featuring performances by Travis Porter, Day 26, Bobby V, Lil Scrappy, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Keri Hilson, Mario, Bow Wow and more.
actionnews5.com
Marco McClendon re-elected as West Memphis Mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Marco McClendon will keep his position as West Memphis mayor. He came into office in 2019 and started his career in public service in 2003 as the youngest elected city council member in the state of Arkansas. McClendon will serve as the 14th Mayor of West...
Two injured in Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Waterside Drive inside an apartment complex off of Riverdale near Quince. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital. One victim is currently in critical condition while the other in non-critical […]
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
